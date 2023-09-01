Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Burnet

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket was bought from the Hoover Valley Country Store at 7203 Park Road 4 West.

BURNET, Texas — Luck be a winning Mega Millions ticket for one person in Burnet!

According to the Texas Lottery, a winning ticket was purchased from the Hoover Valley Country Store at 7203 Park Road 4 West. The winner had a quick pick ticket that matched all the white ball numbers with an added megaplier, increasing the winnings to $4 million.

The Mega Millions website states that "Texas has had more multi-million second-teir prizes than any other jurisdiction - the state was the very first to introduce the megaplier option when it joined the game in December 2003."

However, no one matched Tuesday's numbers, 8, 24, 30 45, 61 and the gold Mega Ball 12. This means the jackpot rolls over to $1.25 billion in the next drawing on Friday, Aug. 4.

If someone wins the next drawing, it will be the fourth largest prize in Mega Millions history.