x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

One ticket claims $1B Powerball jackpot | $1M-winning ticket sold in Houston

For the first time since April, someone won the Powerball jackpot. There were also four tickets sold in Texas that each fetched $1 million.

More Videos

HOUSTON — There was finally a jackpot winner in Powerball!  While the big $1 billion-winning ticket wasn’t sold in Texas, there were some tickets worth $1 million sold in the state.  That includes one $1 million ticket bought in southwest Houston.

Let’s start with the winning numbers – 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and a Powerball of 24.

The single perfect Powerball ticket was sold in California, according to the Powerball site.  There were also plenty of $1 million-winning tickets, including four in Texas. Of those four, one was sold in Houston – at a Big Shot at 9780 Bissonnet.

The other $1 million-winning tickets sold in Texas were purchased in San Marcos, Pleasanton and Forney.

Wednesday's prize, which rose to $1.08 billion by drawing time, ranks as the game's third largest prize, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016. It's the sixth largest lottery win among all games.

$1 Million Winners 

  • California (7)
  • Connecticut
  • Florida (4)
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Massachusetts (3)
  • Maryland (2)
  • Missouri
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey (2)
  • New York (5)
  • Ohio
  • Texas (4)
  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia

$2 Million Winners

  • Florida
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island

For the millions who didn't win the billion-dollar jackpot, there's still a chance at life-changing cash this week with Friday's Mega Millions jackpot of $720 million. The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on April 18. Powerball hadn't seen a grand prize winner since April 19.

Related Articles

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out