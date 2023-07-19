One ticket claims $1B Powerball jackpot | $1M-winning ticket sold in Houston

For the first time since April, someone won the Powerball jackpot. There were also four tickets sold in Texas that each fetched $1 million.

HOUSTON — There was finally a jackpot winner in Powerball! While the big $1 billion-winning ticket wasn’t sold in Texas, there were some tickets worth $1 million sold in the state. That includes one $1 million ticket bought in southwest Houston.

Let’s start with the winning numbers – 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and a Powerball of 24.

The single perfect Powerball ticket was sold in California, according to the Powerball site. There were also plenty of $1 million-winning tickets, including four in Texas. Of those four, one was sold in Houston – at a Big Shot at 9780 Bissonnet.

The other $1 million-winning tickets sold in Texas were purchased in San Marcos, Pleasanton and Forney.

Wednesday's prize, which rose to $1.08 billion by drawing time, ranks as the game's third largest prize, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016. It's the sixth largest lottery win among all games.

$1 Million Winners

California (7)

Connecticut

Florida (4)

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Massachusetts (3)

Maryland (2)

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey (2)

New York (5)

Ohio

Texas (4)

Wisconsin

West Virginia

$2 Million Winners

Florida

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island