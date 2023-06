IOLA, Texas — The Texas Lottery Commission has reported that an Iola resident has claimed a winning 500X Loteria Spectacular ticket worth $3 million.

The ticket was sold in Anderson, at 5015 Highway 30, which is where Aurora Store 103 is located.

The individual who claimed the prize chose to remain anonymous. They claimed the first of four prizes in the 500X Loteria Spectacular, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.