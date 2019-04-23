BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department celebrated the retirement of one of their own on Tuesday afternoon.

Billy "Buck" Rogers joined BPD in 1991, and for the past 28 years, has served in many roles and received multiple commendations.

One of those was for creating a robbery task force in 2004 that led to the arrest of nine people in connection to robberies and diminished the number of robberies during that time.

Rogers finished out his career on the Nighttime Patrol Division for the last five years.

He served as a member of the Tactical Response Team for 18 years.

According to the department, Rogers is well respected by his peers and the community and will be missed.