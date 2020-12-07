x
Man dead, family of six hospitalized after crash in New Braunfels

Police said they are investigating the incident but no criminal charges are expected to be filed.
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 26-year-old man is dead and and a family of six were taken to a hospital after a car crash, the New Braunfels Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Interstate 35 Business Loop in front of the Marketplace Shopping Center.

Police said the 26-year-old man, identified as Michael John Maraist from San Antonio, was driving a white Ford Focus when he crashed into a silver Ford Transit van carrying the family of six.

NBPD said Maraist was driving at a "high rate of speed" on the southbound I-35 access road when he missed a turn, left the roadway and went through a grassy median. He entered the oncoming traffic lanes on North Business 35 when he was hit by the driver of the van, police said.

The driver of the van included a 39-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman, and four children who were 7, 5, 3 and 8-months-old. They were taken to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police said they are investigating the incident but no criminal charges are expected to be filed.

