Man who hanged effigy of Kentucky governor fired from job

Neil Huffman Auto Group says it terminated the employee after an internal review.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A protester who participated in hanging an effigy of Kentucky’s governor at an armed rally on the State Capitol grounds has been fired from his job.

Neil Huffman Auto Group says it terminated the employee after an internal review. The Louisville auto dealer says it “does not condone threats of violence in any form.”

Boxcar Pr., who represents Neil Huffman Auto Group, confirmed to WHAS11 that the employee was a man named Terry Bush.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the group is trying to create “fear and terror.”

