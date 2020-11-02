AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: Manor police said Lilia was located Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. and is back with her parents.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Manor Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl missing since Sunday morning.

Lilia Cosme was last seen around 10:45 a.m. at the Chevron at FM 973 and Shadowglen Trace after running away from home, police said.

She was seen getting into a white four-door Chevrolet truck with side rails and a toolbox pulling an enclosed trailer.

A previous person of interest has been identified and spoke with police on Monday. Police said he provided Lilia a ride to the Austin Country Flea Market at 9500 U.S. 290E and is no longer considered a person of interest.

Lilia would have been dropped off at the flea market around 11 a.m. on Sunday, according to Manor police.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 512-272-8177 or email police@cityofmanor.org.

