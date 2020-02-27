DALLAS — Updated at 1:27 p.m. Thursday to show Shavon's mother is testifying.

Thirteen-year-old Shavon Randle, who was kidnapped and killed in 2017, was shot four times, testimony showed Wednesday.

She was shot in the head, cheek, breast and stomach, according to testimony from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office.

"The shot to the head would have killed her almost immediately," said Chester Gwin, a medical examiner.

Shavon went missing in June 2017 from her aunt’s home in Lancaster. She was found dead days later in an abandoned house in Oak Cliff along with the body of 19-year-old Michael Titus, who is believed to have been involved in the kidnapping.

Her mother, Shaquana Persley, testified Thursday that Shavon was taken days after her 13th birthday.

She said she spoke to Shavon the morning she went missing. After the brief testimony, prosecutors rested their case.

Two Dallas County medical examiners testified Wednesday during the third day of trial for 24-year-old Desmond Jones, who is accused of taking part in a conspiracy to kidnap and kill Shavon over stolen drugs.

Prosecutors say Jones drove Shavon in his girlfriend’s white Ford to the home in Oak Cliff where she was killed.

Desmond Jones, right, talks to his defense attorney during his aggravated kidnapping trial.

Prosecutors showed pictures from the house where the bodies of Shavon and Titus were found. Both were severely decomposed.

Some of the photos were so disturbing that prosecutors asked the family if they wanted to leave.

“The smell and level of decomposition was such that it literally took my breath away when I crossed that threshold,” said FBI Special Agent Jennifer Briggeman.

Briggeman was on an evidence response team. She said Shavon was found wearing only her bra and underwear.

A Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences DNA expert testified that Shavon’s DNA was found on a necktie, a towel and a cord that was apparently used to tie her up.

Briggeman said she saw Titus' body in the living room. A .40 caliber gun was found in Titus’ hand. She testified that the scene appeared to have been “staged.”

Titus had been shot twice. A medical examiner testified Wednesday that his wounds could not have been self-inflicted.

Prosecutors have previously played recordings from Jones stating that another suspect, Laquan Wilkerson, killed Titus because he had “hurt” Shavon. Jones told the FBI that Wilkerson had attempted to make it look like a suicide.

Jurors were also shown photos of weapons, bullets and other items found in several cars belonging to Jones and three other suspects.

Experts talked about how they painstakingly processed the crime scene searching for bullet fragments.

“We used a sifting machine with two people sifting through to see what we could find,” said forensic expert April Kendrick.

But defense lawyers criticized the investigation because some of the bullet fragments were discovered only after a second search of the home a month after Randle was found.

Defense attorney Jeff Lehman asked why authorities waited six weeks to go back to the Oak Cliff house and search it again.

“That wasn’t up to me,” Kendrick said.

Testimony resumes Thursday morning.

