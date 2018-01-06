CHISAGO CITY, Minn. - A heartwarming piano performance from a Minnesota student is going viral.
Adam Kornowski, a fourth-grader at Lakeside Elementary in Chisago City, performed John Lennon's "Imagine" at the school talent show a couple weeks ago.
His mother, Michelle, uploaded it to Facebook. As of Monday evening, the video has nearly 10 million views and more than 250,000 shares!
"There wasn’t a parent in the room with a dry eye by the end. He got a standing ovation and the applause lasted forever!" Michelle wrote in the post.
Adam told KARE 11 he's a little surprised by all of this because, in his words, "I am just a fourth-grader playing the piano."
Adam's father, Karl, says Adam has been playing since he was 5.
As for the song selection, Adam says it was simple.
"It's a song about peace and hope. About no conflicts. It has a lot of meaning, especially what we're going through right now," he said.
Michelle has since uploaded Adam's other performances. It's quite clear this 10-year-old has an amazing talent.
Way to go, Adam!