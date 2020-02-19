COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The search for missing Colorado Springs boy Gannon Stauch is still ongoing, more than three weeks after his disappearance.

However, despite providing limited information to the public, authorities say the investigation has not slowed down.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) said on Tuesday that it has received 637 tips, deputies and the FBI have performed more than 7,000 hours of investigative work, and more than 8,400 staff hours have been put into search efforts.

Authorities said they have conducted large-scale searches along with smaller, more specific searches.

Drones, horses, and dogs have been utilized during the search, and the investigation continues to run parallel with the search process, according to EPCSO.

Anyone with information that could be connected to Gannon's disappearance is urged to email tips@elpasoco.com or call (719) 520-6666.

Latecia Stauch, the 11-year-old's stepmother, told EPCSO investigators she last saw the boy between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 at his home in Lorson Ranch. Gannon said he was going to a friend's house, she reported, and he hasn't been seen since.

However, a neighbor's surveillance camera appears to show Gannon getting into a truck on the same day. The neighbor told KRDO, our sister station in Colorado Springs, the truck belongs to Letecia Stauch.

Investigators with EPCSO haven't commented on the video except to say it's part of their investigation.

