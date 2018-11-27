UPDATE -- This Silver Alert has been discontinued. The Tyler Morning Telegraph reports the mother and daughter were both found safe in Carthage.

Previous story follows.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas – Police in East Texas are searching for a missing mother and daughter who may pose a threat to their own health and safety.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday for 83-year-old Mildred Hightower and her daughter Virginia. Police say both have cognitive impairments.

ACTIVE SILVER ALERT for Mildred HIGHTOWER from Whitehouse, TX, on November 27, 2017, TX DGV-9496 pic.twitter.com/PCep9AikxR — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) November 27, 2018

The mother is 5’ 5” tall and weighs about 180 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes. The senior citizen was last seen Monday afternoon on Lakeview Street in Whitehouse.

They are believed to be driving a red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with Texas plate DGV9496.

If you have any information contact Whitehouse PD at 903-566-6600.

