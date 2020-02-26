ABILENE, Texas — It’s been 75 years since the allied victory over WW2.

Now some of those precious artifacts that tell that story are in danger after an ac unit breaks down.

William Lenches, who serves as the Executive Director for the 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum in Abilene says their museum is a learning tool that can’t be replaced and that includes their artifacts.

According to Lenches the Museum has been open for nearly 20 years but the building itself was built in the ’50s.

"With a building that old you’re going to have systems that fail and things that need maintenance," said Lenches.

Lynches tell us that two of their AC units went down at the same time which has halted their ability to control the climate and humidity of the museum. Which Lenches says is critical to the preservation of their cloth and paper artifacts that date are irreplaceable and date back to WW2.

The nonprofit organization is looking to raise $12,700 which is the estimated cost it will take to repair their units.

"Every day we hear of WW2 vets passing away.

No longer able to tell their stories.

Our job is to carry that story. We need to preserve this history to pass it on to the next generation" said Lynches.

Learn more here