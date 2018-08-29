MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The woman seen in a disturbing video ringing a stranger's doorbell in Montgomery County has been identified and deputies say she is the victim of domestic violence.

The woman's boyfriend was found dead Wednesday with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, There had been reports the man made "suicidal comments" before deputies were called for a welfare check.

Deputies arrived at the home in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman seen in the video over the weekend was not on scene when they arrived.

She is safe and with family as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff's office.

"The female that we have all been looking for has been identified and is safe.," Lt. Scott Spencer said in a news release. "She is currently outside Montgomery County and our investigators will be meeting with her to continue the investigation."

Spencer said the 49-year-old boyfriend left a suicide note that helped authorities identify the woman.

Due to her status as a domestic violence victim, authorities are not releasing her identity.

In the video, the woman ringing doorbells was wearing only a t-shirt and appeared to have some type of restraint on her wrist.

Texas Rangers planned to interview the 32-year-old woman, who they believe to be from the Dallas area.

Since the doorbell video was released, Lt. Spencer said they've received several photos from families of missing women who resembled the victim. But he said the woman in the video had not been reported missing.

