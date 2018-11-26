— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

The Thanksgiving leftovers are dwindling and Black Friday is behind us, but Cyber Monday is just around the corner. And retailers are not holding back on the deals and discounts during "Cyber Weekend" either. We've been keeping a close eye on the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to help you find the best of the best.

Between making sure the best deals are still available and looking for leads on new amazing offers, we got a little curious about what everyone's snapping up in this four-day savings extravaganza. So we took a peek behind the curtain to find out, and these are the most popular Black Friday deals so far that are still available:

1. The new Echo Dot—52% off

The new Echo Dot may be the hottest deal of Cyber Monday 2018.

The Dot has always been popular because it gives you all the power of Alexa for way less than Amazon's other smart speakers. At its usual $50, it's a great deal, but the fact that it's just more than half off is just stunning.

I don't think Amazon's ever offers such a steep discount on a new device, so it makes sense why everyone's buying them. The older model is on sale for $20 too (50% off), but I beg you. Spend the extra $4 to get the better speakers of the new model. It's so worth it.

Get the Echo Dot (3rd gen.) at Amazon—$24 (Save $25.99)

2. The best-selling DNA testing kit—50% off

Family history is the best gift to give a loved one this year.

Ancestry DNA Testing Kit—$49 from Ancestry.com (Save $50)

3. The best sous vide cooker—31% off

This is the best gift for anyone who loves cooking (but isn't that good at it).

Sous vide is an amazing way to cook, and the best sous vide cooker we've ever tested is on sale for only $89. It used to sell for $180, so this is a crazy good deal. I was intimidated by sous vide when I first started cooking that way, but I swear it's even easier than you can imagine. And for this price, maybe it's time you find out for yourself—it's also a great gift for anyone who loves cooking!

Get the Anova Sous Vide Immersion Circulator for $89 (Save $40)

4. Ulta's Black Friday sale—Nearly everything on sale

These are the best beauty deals of Cyber Monday!

All the top beauty retailers are having Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales right now. But Ulta is leading the charge when it comes to the best deals, with massive savings on gift sets (hello, stocking stuffers), beauty tools, makeup, and more. If you spend at least $60, you'll even get a free 9-piece gift set. Are you kidding me? Take all my money, Ulta!

Here are some of our favorites:

Shop the Ulta Black Friday sale

5. The most popular Instant Pot—30% off

This stunning appliance will replace your slow cooker, your rice cooker, and quite possibly your whole stove.

I'm pretty confident that the Instant Pot is the new KitchenAid stand mixer when it comes to "impressive kitchen gifts." Every time the $100 Instant Pot goes on sale, people lose their minds. And for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, it's been on sale for $70 at Amazon and Target, and we're amazed it hasn't gone out of stock yet.

A few other models are also on sale, if you want something bigger or smarter (but we think the one listed above is great for most everyone).

6. Ecovacs Deebot N79W—25% off

This smart robot vacuum is insanely cheap and insanely awesome.

This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums, especially because it's so affordable. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. This sale price was originally available on Amazon too, but it's sold out there. Thankfully, you can still get it at Target and Best Buy for the same price. (Don't mind the different letters at the end of the name. It's all the same model!)

7. Apple Watch Series 3—26% off

Pink and white are out of stock, but black and gray (not pictured) are still available.

If you use an iPhone and want a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is your best bet. This Series 3 Apple Watch doesn't have cellular, so it won't stay connected if you leave your phone at home on a run. But it does have GPS, so you can still track your course (and it's $200 cheaper than the cellular version).

Apple Watch Series 3 Stainless Steel (42mm, GPS)—$229.99 (Save $80)

Want to live untethered? B&H has the cellular model for $429.99 (Save $200), and it's available in Carnation pink, Marina Blue, and Blacktop/Flash.

8. Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership—33% off

Give this to any PS4 gamer on your list and they'll love you eternally (for at least a year).

Sony really came out swinging with Black Friday deals. The PS4 Spider-Man bundle that launched on Wednesday has been sold out since before most turkeys were even out of the oven. But that hasn't stopped PlayStation fanatics from raking in savings. In addition to discounts on popular games like Assassin's Creed Odyssey, NBA 2K19, and Fallout: 76, their Plus memberships are a third less than usual.

With PS Plus, you get discounts on games purchased through the PlayStation store, and you also get three free game downloads. Every. Single. Month. And they're for good titles too, not just garbage no one was buying anyway. If you buy three, you'll get a fourth year for free.

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code)—$39.99 (Save $20)*

*You can also find this deal right in the PS Store!

9. L.L. Bean—20% off sitewide

If you live where there's weather, you should shop this sale.

The popular apparel and outdoor store had a massive Bean Boot sale on Black Friday that everyone went nuts over. And now for Cyber Monday, they've got a sitewide sale that is to die for. If you use the code "THANKS20," you'll get 20% off your entire purchase.

But they didn't stop there. If you spend at least $50, you'll get a $10 gift card (stocking stuffer, anyone?). And if you want a new pair of slippers (or you know someone who would shed tears of joy to be gifted a new pair) their insanely comfortable slippers are 25% off with the code "WICKED."

Shop the L.L. Bean Weekend Sale

10. The best TV of 2018—23% off

This is the best TV at its best price.

When our expert, who's been reviewing all kinds of TVs for over six years, says this one is better than all the others, you can trust it. This massive 55-inch OLED 4K TV usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.

LG C8 55-In. OLED Smart 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500)

Reviewed.com has you covered through the shopping madness, researching endlessly to find you the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. For the latest updates on all our coverage, be sure to follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

