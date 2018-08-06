Mesa Police Department are investigating an incident, captured on video, in which a police officer repeatedly punches and knees a man.

PHOENIX — Two Arizona police officers were placed on administrative leave after the arrest of a teen armed robbery suspect last month, the Mesa Police Department said Thursday.

Body camera footage of a May 17 incident released to The Arizona Republic showed the male suspect repeatedly calling officers by a derogatory term and arguing with them.

The video shows police using expletive terms, and one officer appears to grab the 15-year-old's neck.

After police reviewed the camera footage, they started an internal investigation and two officers were placed on leave, said Detective Nik Rasheta, a Mesa police spokesman.

Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista will hold a briefing Friday to address the incident and the "department's policies, procedures and training moving forward."

Police also are investigating another use-of-force incident that received national attention earlier this week that shows officers beating a 35-year-old, unarmed man to the ground in a separate incident in May.

The footage of the teen, released Thursday, shows officers approaching a male and female and ordering both to the ground.

The teen is calling them expletives.

The teen later can be heard screaming. He repeatedly tells police he is "just trying to get home to my grandma," the footage showed.

The video shows the officer getting a teen off the ground and taking him over to a squad car. He is searched by a female officer and asked where his gun is located, footage showed.

In the footage, an officer is heard using expletive terms with the suspect.

The boy apologized and said he didn't mean to "disrespect" him, the footage showed.

At one point, an officer appears to grab the teen's neck, and the teen is heard screaming and moaning.

The teen was charged with multiple counts including armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

