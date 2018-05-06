20 best destinations to buy a beach house or condo Rented.com looked at a number of factors that affect return on investment, including housing prices, real estate taxes and the local rental market, to determine the best places to own. No. 1: Panama City Beach, Fla.; 98.9 points out of 100. We’ve seen this Panhandle city at the top of our list before, thanks to the affordability and popularity of this year-round destination. 01 / 20 Rented.com looked at a number of factors that affect return on investment, including housing prices, real estate taxes and the local rental market, to determine the best places to own. No. 1: Panama City Beach, Fla.; 98.9 points out of 100. We’ve seen this Panhandle city at the top of our list before, thanks to the affordability and popularity of this year-round destination. 01 / 20

So you want to buy a beach house? There are hundreds of coastal communities where you can get a lovely home that will provide years of vacation fun for your family.

But if you’re hoping for some return on your investment in the process, especially from rental income, not all American beach towns are created equal.

Analysis from Rented.com reveals Florida’s Gulf Coast to be the best beach region for second-home buyers, with Panama City Beach named the top market. The scenic city on the Panhandle also ranked No. 1 among all U.S. destinations.

The site's research looked at a number of factors that affect return on investment, including housing prices, real estate taxes and the local rental market, to determine the best places to own. See the slideshow above for the top beach towns for second home buyers, and Rented.com’s comments on each market.

World's best beaches: 2018 TripAdvisor award winners TripAdvisor has named its 2018 Travelers' Choice award winners for world's best beaches. Here's a countdown of the top 25 in the USA and the World. No. 1 in the USA is Clearwater Beach, Fla. About a forty minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. “GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!” shared a TripAdvisor traveler. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa) 01 / 50 TripAdvisor has named its 2018 Travelers' Choice award winners for world's best beaches. Here's a countdown of the top 25 in the USA and the World. No. 1 in the USA is Clearwater Beach, Fla. About a forty minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. “GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!” shared a TripAdvisor traveler. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa) 01 / 50

