Doesn't Jennifer Garner just feel like the type of woman you could walk up to and spill your life story? She always comes off as so relatable and kind!

The latest example?

Her "fake cooking show" she decided to host on Facebook and Instagram.

She whips up a chocolate sheet cake by Ree Drummond, Food Network's "The Pioneer Girl."

If we learn nothing else from the video, it's that she's honestly just like us. No snooty pedestal.

Here's how:

1. Garner mimics her favorite Food Network host

She can afford a private chef. And maybe she has one. But clearly that doesn't stop her from rollin' up her sleeves and putting in some elbow grease to bake some yummy treats. Plus, she's fan-girling over Ree Drummond, which makes me feel less silly for watching food documentaries every night this past week before bed.

2. Chocolate makes her want wine

Toward the end of her "show," Garner licks the batter off the spoon (because duh). Then she blurts out what most of us have felt at some point or another:

"I could just dip it in a glass of wine."

3. She's just trying to keep herself put together

The whole time Garner's baking, she's trying to keep in mind that she just got her nails done. And she doesn't want them to chip, obviously. Because ain't nobody got time for that. Luckily by the end she says they're still in good condition.

So yeah, pretty much: We love you, Jennifer Garner!

