Iconic landmarks in every state Alabama - Selma Bridge, also known as the Edmund Pettus Bridge, in Selma, Alabama was the site of a infamous conflict, referred to as Bloody Sunday. In 1965, armed policeman attacked civil rights demonstrators as they were attempting to march to Montgomery, the state capital. The bridge is now a National Historic Landmark, designated in 2013. 01 / 50 Alabama - Selma Bridge, also known as the Edmund Pettus Bridge, in Selma, Alabama was the site of a infamous conflict, referred to as Bloody Sunday. In 1965, armed policeman attacked civil rights demonstrators as they were attempting to march to Montgomery, the state capital. The bridge is now a National Historic Landmark, designated in 2013. 01 / 50

Missouri - The Gateway Arch, also known as the gateway to the west, is a great visual landmark and famously marks the St. Louis skyline since it was constructed in 1963.

RudyBalasko, Getty Images/iStockphoto

What best represents a state? Is it a historic building, or a scenic natural phenomena? How about something the state is best known for? Any and all of these criteria come into play when coming up with a landmark that represents each state.

Of course, no one building or monument could possibly cover everything about a state, so the landmarks in the list above cover some of the best known, most historic or iconic, or even just the most popular. Scroll through the gallery above and see if you agree for your own state, then make a list of the ones you haven't yet visited, and make plans for a 50 state road trip.

More 50 state galleries:

Best hidden gem travel destinations in every state Alabama: Dauphin Island (Cost: $16 to put your car on the Mobile Bay Ferry; $5 to ride without an auto): When it comes to hidden vacation spots, you can’t get much more hidden than an island. Known as the “sunset capital of Alabama,” the island town of Dauphin is home to quiet, lapping waves, the 164-acre Audubon Bird Sanctuary, plenty of boat launch sites and the educational Dauphin Island Sea Lab for the kiddos. 01 / 50 Alabama: Dauphin Island (Cost: $16 to put your car on the Mobile Bay Ferry; $5 to ride without an auto): When it comes to hidden vacation spots, you can’t get much more hidden than an island. Known as the “sunset capital of Alabama,” the island town of Dauphin is home to quiet, lapping waves, the 164-acre Audubon Bird Sanctuary, plenty of boat launch sites and the educational Dauphin Island Sea Lab for the kiddos. 01 / 50

Most underrated travel spots in every state Alabama: The Alabama Booksmith, Birmingham: The Alabama Booksmith is an independent bookstore located in Birmingham with its claim to fame that every book is signed by its author. For readers, it could be a great place to spend your time and money. Founded over 25 years ago, the store originally carried only used books but now carries new books, fine limited editions, new and used signed first editions and classic titles The store also hosts a variety of literary events throughout the month. It’s free to visit, but a book will cost you. 01 / 50 Alabama: The Alabama Booksmith, Birmingham: The Alabama Booksmith is an independent bookstore located in Birmingham with its claim to fame that every book is signed by its author. For readers, it could be a great place to spend your time and money. Founded over 25 years ago, the store originally carried only used books but now carries new books, fine limited editions, new and used signed first editions and classic titles The store also hosts a variety of literary events throughout the month. It’s free to visit, but a book will cost you. 01 / 50