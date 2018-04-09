One year after the hurricane: The Caribbean recovers
It's been a year since Hurricane Irma hit the British Virgin Islands. This is Anegada Beach Club.
This photo from Sept. 8, 2017, shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Virgin Gorda's Leverick Bay in the British Virgin Islands.
This is Anegada Beach Club in the British Virgin Islands.
This Sept. 8, 2017 photo shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Virgin Gorda's Saba Rock in the British Virgin Islands.
Cane Garden Bay is on Tortola's north shore in the British Virgin Islands.
This photo from Sept. 8 shows the docks damaged by Hurricane Irma at Virgin Gorda's Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in the British Virgin Islands.
The Baths are a beach in Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands.
The British Virgin Islands government has worked toward strengthening the infrastructure and moving parts of the power grid underground to protect against future damage.
Cooper Island is in the British Virgin Islands.
Manchioneel Bay is part of Cooper Island in the British Virgin Islands.
Scuba diving is popular in the British Virgin Islands.
The Kodiak Queen is a former Navy fuel barge that survived the Pearl Harbor attack. It is a dive site in the British Virgin Islands.
Little Apple Bay in the British Virgin Islands is known for its waves.
This is Long Bay in Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.
British Virgin Islands, SCRUB Island, Docks/MARINA & mega-YACHTS
After Hurricane Irma, Scrub Island expanded its secluded North Beach.
After the hurricane, Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina, part of Marriott's Autograph Collection, went through a renovation.
Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina has recovered from Hurricane Irma.
This is Spring Bay in Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands.
It's been one year since Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on the British Virgin Islands. The beaches have been cleaned up and roads cleared,.
Tortola Pier Park is a major cruise destination in the British Virgin Islands.
St. Maarten (St. Martin) sustained damage to the airport, a handful of hotels, and the greenery and coastline. Recovery is steady and on-going.
This is the Guavaberry Emporium in St. Maarten. Guavaberry is the national liqueur of St. Maarten.
This photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten, on Sept. 6, 2017.
This was St. Maarten a year ago. This Sept. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows a few of the homes that remained intact in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
A ferry ride from St. Maarten, the luxury resort Belmond Cap Juluca in Anguilla is scheduled to re-open in mid-November.
Anguilla now is a far cry from where it was at a year ago. This photo was taken Sept. 6, 2017. It shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
The renovation of the luxury resort Belmond Cap Juluca iin Anguilla cost $120 million, three times what was originally planned.
Belmond Cap Juluca was scheduled to be renovated before the hurricane but the scope of the project enlarged as a result.
Belmond Cap Juluca is coming back in November with 108 rooms, including 42. That's up from 98 room, 18 of which were suites.
Belmond Cap Juluca's renovation is running on schedule.
Every room at Belmond Cap Juluca is beach facing with a balcony or terrace and provides direct access to the white sand.
Belmond Cap Juluca has 21 butlers for its guests.
Belmond Cap Juluca has a bay-facing infinity pool with views.
A year after suffering from twin hurricanes, the Caribbean islands most impacted by Irma and Maria are trying to make a comeback as coveted vacation destinations.

From Sept. 5 to 8 last year, Hurricane Irma roared through the Caribbean as a Category 5 storm. It caused significant destruction to a large swath of the Caribbean, including Barbuda, Anguilla, Saint Martin (Sint Maarten), the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Barbados, and Turks and Caicos. It ended its run in the southeastern USA, causing damage in Florida, especially in the Keys.

Hurricane Maria followed two weeks later, wreaking the most havoc on Puerto Rico.

At least 134 deaths have been attributed to Irma. The number of deaths caused by Maria are still in dispute. Hotels, homes, restaurants and airports were pummeled.

For Caribbean islands so largely dependent on tourism, the hurricanes were devastating. Even islands that were not completely wiped out had to deal with the public perception that the Caribbean was closed for business. Six of the region’s destinations are still recovering from the hurricanes, says Frank Comito, director general and CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association.

More than 75 percent of the Caribbean escaped the paths of the hurricanes and have been fully operational since, Comito says. The Caribbean has 33 countries and independently governed territories.

“As destructive as Hurricanes Irma and Maria were, they had a significant impact on about 25 percent of our territories,” Comito says. “The rest? Largely untouched.”

Caribbean islands offer hurricane guarantees

Comito says that hotel performance year-to-date has been comparable to numbers seen between January and July of last year, even though a good chunk of hotel rooms were not available in the first quarter of this year.

Hugh Riley, secretary general of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, says the Caribbean is on track to exceed last year’s 30.1 million stayover visitors, thanks to new investments and hotel developments all over the region.

The islands have also become more affordable because they are trying to draw more tourists. Travelers now have more housing options. While all-inclusive resorts are still popular, small boutique hotels are also available. And airlines and cruise ships are returning to the most affected areas.

Hotels severely damaged by the hurricanes are planning to re-open in the fall, in time for the holidays, meaning more rooms will be available.

As of June, according to the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, the percentages of rooms open in the impacted destinations were: 65 percent in Anguilla, 40 percent in the British Virgin Islands, 50 percent in Dominica, 80 percent in Puerto Rico, 40 percent in St. Maarten, and 45 percent in the U.S. Virgin Islands.   

Caribbean hotels come back after hurricanes

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, Marriott Frenchman’s Reef and Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort are expected to re-open at the end of 2019 with major upgrades. Morning Star will return as a more upscale offering.

Next door, Marriott's Frenchman's Cove welcomed back guests in February. Other hotels open for guests include Wyndham Margaritaville and Bolongo Bay Beach Resort on St. Thomas, The Buccaneer on St. Croix, and Gallows Point on St. John.

The British Virgin Islands marina has new and improved docks and facilities. The Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina plans a re-opening in October.

Cruise calls quickly resumed at Tortola Pier Park in the British Virgin Islands. Disney Cruise Line recently made its return, and Norwegian Cruise Line will follow in the fall. The island is expecting more than 200 calls and 400,000 passengers at Tortola Pier Park and Road Harbour for the 2018/2019 season. 

Dominica is rebounding as well. The Secret Bay Resort recently re-opened. Luxury brand Kempinski announced plans to introduce the Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski Dominica in 2019.

One of the hardest hit islands was one divided into two different countries: the French St. Martin and the Dutch St. Maarten.

Its Princess Juliana International Airport, known for its crowd-pleasing low aircraft landings next to a beach, was almost razed.

Beach-goers flock to St. Maarten for wild plane landings

But its rehabilitation is moving on schedule. Most roof repairs have been completed, and waterproofing of the facility has now made it more watertight. The second phase of the project includes the installation of roof panels. The Sint Maarten Tourism Board says that by November, the entire airport roof will be ready to sustain hurricane winds of up to 185 miles per hour.

Commercial flights are still in progress during the repairs. As of July, 73 percent of overall airline service has resumed with direct flights through Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, and Spirit Airlines.

JetBlue will begin offering direct service from Boston’s Logan International Airport on Nov. 3. Air Canada will start flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport Dec. 15.

The majority of hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions across the island were damaged in the hurricane. But 204 restaurants have re-opened and guests have 43 hotel options at the moment. On the Dutch side of the island, the Sonesta Ocean Point Resort will re-open Nov. 15. The Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino and Spa will do the same Feb. 1. On the French side, Belmond La Samanna will welcome back guests on Dec. 10.

Even with all the improvements that have to be made, the island has continued to receive visitors. According to the tourism board, Port St. Maarten, the cruise port, has had a total of 733,666 cruise passengers between Jan. 1 and June 30 on 230 individual cruise ship calls. That is a 15 percent increase over last year, the board says.  

French, Dutch, Caribbean: The joys of St. Martin

Anguilla’s fortunes are also tied to Sint Maarten’s as many travelers fly into Princess Juliana International Airport and then travel by ferry to the neighboring island.    

But Anguilla too is on the mend. The luxury resort Belmond Cap Juluca is scheduled to re-open in mid-November. It had already been planning a renovation and expansion before the storm, but the scope of the project had to change, says Tiago Sarmento, general manager of the resort, which sits on 190 acres of beachfront property.

The final price tag of its renovation will be $120 million, three times what was originally planned.

The interiors had to be completely replaced. In order to ensure the property could sustain another serious hurricane, workers upgraded all the plumbing and carpentry. The shell of the property is solid but certain details such as windows and shutters were re-examined.  

“If you’re making this investment, you want to make sure you protect it if such a thing happens again,” Sarmento says. “It represents a cost increase, but at the end of the day, it’s an important asset.  

The resort, which has 108 rooms, will return with new manicured landscaping and a restaurant by chef Andrew Gaskin, who has prepared meals for celebrities such as Queen Elizabeth II.

Hurricane season travel: What you need to know

Puerto Rico, meanwhile, sustained the most damage from Hurricane Maria, which made landfall there on Sept. 20 as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane created a humanitarian crisis on the island, with many parts of the island lacking water and electricity for months.

San Juan, the capital, seems to be operating well, but other parts of the island such as Vieques and Culebra, which are islands off the islands are still in rehab mode. El Yunque National Forest, the 29,000-acre rainforest that accounts for a big chunk of Puerto Rico’s tourism, is open but clean-up efforts continue to clear roads and trails of downed trees.

Nonetheless, the island will see major hotel re-openings this fall and winter, including the Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the El San Juan Hotel, and the Caribe Hilton. The El Conquistador Resort, a Waldorf Astoria Resort and The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan are also getting revamped.

“This has given us the opportunity to take a holistic approach and have a refresh of the hotel from bottom up,” says Pablo Torres, general manager of the 652-room Caribe Hilton.

Photo Tour: The five most popular islands, according to Islands.com
The beach at Parrot Cay, a private island resort near Providenciales, is a popular spot in Turks and Caicos.
Fashionable with kite-boarders and blissfully devoid of everyone else, Long Bay Beach on Provo’s southeast coast is 3 miles of delicious solitude.
Turks and Caicos: After hurricanes Harvey and Irma last year, much of the Caribbean will no doubt be looking to rebound through tourism in 2018. Expect lower-than-average hotel prices to entice travelers seeking an affordable vacation: Islands like Grand Turk have recovered completely, so you can feel good about heading to a destination that depends on tourism bouncing back. Round-trip flights are around $350 from northeastern cities like New York and Boston, and $200 from Florida. Best of all, you won’t need to worry about converting your U.S. dollars.
If a yacht is more your style, book a day on the Sea Ray or Sea Dancer for $2700 or a sail on the Island Routes catamaran that goes for $3,500 for up to 25 of your best friends.
Grace Bay Beach on Turks and Caicos lives up to the hype. Twelve miles of beach perfection on the eastern crook of Providenciales (or Provo), Grace Bay is the Louboutin of beaches and the recipient of umpteen “best beach” awards.
The Sun Charters tour starts at the Blue Haven Resort’s VIP dock and although the boat fits up to 50, sunset cruises are a favorite of honeymooning twosomes.
Turks and Caicos Islands: Long Bay Beach is so wide open, you may not see another soul.
The Snorkel and Conch Cruise departs from Grace Bay Beach.
Japan is the fourth most searched for island on Islands.com. This is surf shack, Boston Bay, Port Antonio.
Frenchman's Bay Beach Treasure Beach is a popular beach in Jamaica.
Many make the trek up Jamaica's Blue Mountains to the Strawberry Hill Hotel for the sumptuous Sunday brunch, while others come for the views of Kingston 3,000 feet below. True pool connoisseurs come for a dip in the spectacular infinity-edge built into the hilltop.
With panoramic vistas from every angle, the 79-square-foot mountaintop pool sits in front of the bar and dining verandah.
Seven Mile Beach in Negril is a hotspot in Jamaica.
Aruba is the third most searched for island on Islands.com. This is Eagle Beach.
Aruba’s slogan is “One Happy Island.”
The island is outside the hurricane belt, and averages only 20 inches of rainfall per year, and temps hover in the mid-80s year round.
Arikok National Park has 7,907 acres of wildlife, natural pools, caves and secluded beaches.
The Dominican Republic is the second most searched for islands on Islands.com. This is the beach at the Grand Palladium in Punta Cana.
The main beach at Paradisus Palma Real in Punta Cana is a popular spot in Dominican Republic.
Bora Bora in French Polynesia. is the most searched for island on Islands.com.
Bora Bora has overwater bungalows.
The St Regis Resort in Bora Bora has overwater bungalows.
No. 4: Walk the beaches of Bora Bora.
Starwood Preferred Guest’s portfolio has some amazing resorts, including the oft-photographed St. Regis Bora Bora, known for its overwater bungalows in French Polynesia.
Clear water gleams in Bora Bora on Feb. 9, 2016.
A beach at the island of Bora Bora. The Wind Spirit spends two days at the island during seven-night sailings of French Polynesia.
Best beaches in the Caribbean, 2018 edition
Most of Puerto Rico’s beaches are open, including all of the sandy slivers in San Juan and Condado, the stylish tree-lined suburb just over the bridge from Old San Juan.
Puerto Rico's Isla Verde has hotels dotting the shoreline and plenty of water sports in the surf.
Puerto-Rico's Flamenco Beach is open on Culebra.
Thirty minutes from San Juan, La Posita is a long family-friendly beach on the Atlantic coast with a rock wall that creates a shallow natural pool.
Rendezvous Bay hosts some of the best dunes on Anguilla, beach bars like Garvey’s and SunShine Shack, and the top-drawer CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa.
Powdery sand and barely a soul in sight makes Junk's Hole in Anguilla a must-go for privacy-seekers craving solitude in the sun.
Anguilla's Merrywing Bay is the capital of calm fronting The Reef by Cuisinart, reopening on April 1.
Breezes Restaurant is open for lunch and dinner on Merrywing Bay.
Maundays Bay in Anguilla never gets crowded, apart from die-hard swimmers and romance walkers who enjoy the mile-long stretch in front of the elegant Belmond Cap Juluca, slated to open in November.
Meads Bay on the northwest coast of Anguilla is where you’ll find the swanky Four Seasons Resort and Residences, reopening on March 23.
Anguilla's Shoal Bay East is popular with day-trippers who park their towels on the 2-mile strip and then make a beeline to Gwen's Reggae Grill for a cheeseburger in paradise.
A few minutes from the Princess Juliana International Airport on St. Maarten, Maho Beach is famous for watching the jets come in for a landing, early morning strolls and late-night partying at the Sunset Beach Bar.
St. Maarten's Great Bay Beach is close to the cruise ship pier.
Wide and flat with a palm fringe, St. Maarten's Mullet Bay Beach is easy to get to via one of the island’s inexpensive public buses.
St. Martin's Pinel Island sandbar is a family-friendly beach.
After months of post-hurricane cleanup, most of the beaches have been cleared on all three of the U.S. Virgin Islands. In St. Thomas, there are 53 beaches, including Magens Bay north of the capital city of Charlotte Amalie.
In St. John, Trunk Bay on the northwestern corner of the Virgin Islands National Park is one of the most photographed beaches in the Caribbean.
The tranquil surf and Underwater Snorkel Trail keep the Trunk Bay beach busy with swimmers, divers and sailors.
Pinney’s Beach on the west coast of Nevis is the one you see in the travel brochures.
The beguiling blue-water beach on the Caribbean Sea side is carpeted in sand the color of saffron and a sandy stroll from the island’s luxe resorts like Four Seasons Resort Nevis and Paradise Beach Nevis.
For a quieter day on a beach chair, Lover’s Beach in Nevis is hidden from the road on the northern shore.
Jamaica's Treasure Beach is a collection of smaller spots with names like Jack Sprat and Calabash Bay that are more popular with the local artsy community than with tourists.
For a party vibe, head to Negril where you’ll find Seven Mile Beach, Jamaica's longest strip. Coming in closer to 6 miles, the boho beach is a true original that gets crowded with sun-seekers, aloe masseuses, hair-braiders and vendors
Another good-time beach is Doctor’s Cave in Montego Bay, where you’ll find plenty of family-friendly conveniences like beach umbrellas, boat tours, showers and a seaside food court.
Laughing Waters in Ocho Rios is the beach made famous in the first James Bond thriller "Dr. No" and the hands-down go-to for shallow water, rock pools and bowing palms.
Find more movie history in Port Antonio and Frenchman’s Cove Beach, the set for the movie "Cocktail" and the beach of choice for Hollywood glitterati like Grace Kelly, Liz Taylor and Errol Flynn.
Also in Port Antonio, fans of unflustered beaches like Boston Bay, where a sunny afternoon means surfer-ready waves, smooth sand and chefs grilling the island’s spiciest jerk chicken, fish and pork.
Fashionable with kite-boarders and blissfully devoid of everyone else, Long Bay Beach on Provo’s southeast coast is 3 miles of delicious solitude.
Four-foot water depths going out thousands of feet are ideal for languid swims and  the beach is so wide open, you may not see another soul.
Stop at the chic Shore Club, which so far is the only resort even close to the beach (the easiest access is the north entrance next to the resort, where a boardwalk leads to the sand).
On the northwest shoreline, wild and windswept Malcolm’s is the quietest beach on Turks and Caicos, accessible only with a four-wheel-drive but well worth the trip for the superb snorkeling.
On the north side of Tortola, Apple Bay has some of the best surf in the BVIs.
On the southern coast of Jost Van Dyke, White Bay Beach is a perfect stretch of sand with sailboats docked in the bay, snorkelers in the water and regulars chilling at the Soggy Dollar Bar.
Tortola's Cane Garden Bay rates high with swimmers, windsurfers, paddle-boarders and everyone else who covets the local vibe.
Smuggler’s Cove on Tortola, once frequented by pirates, is still without too many tourists but with plenty of white sand and palm trees.
Sunsets are spellbinding at Smuggler’s Cove.
Dickenson Bay on the north coast of Antigua is the island’s most popular beach, where a slew of hotels, water sports kiosks and watering holes keep the stretch busy even on a cloudy day.
On the southwest corner of Antigua, a trio of sandy stretches — Ffrye’s Bay, Darkwood Beach and Crab Hill Bay— come with white sand, small hotels and groovy beach bars where liming with the locals is the real deal.
If you're looking for a great beach, you're in business in the Bahamas. Although the Out Islands like Exuma and Abaco are circled by some of the most magnificent sandy swaths in the Caribbean, Nassau and Paradise Island also invite with endless stretches.
A few minutes from downtown Nassau, Paradise Beach on Paradise Island lives up to its name with manicured white sand and unflustered water that hosts the impressive Lost Blue Hole dive site.
Cable Beach is a spunky beach 3 miles west of downtown Nassau where tourists in search of fine white sand and gem-toned blue water arrive early to snag a spot.
Barbados' Rockley Beach, also known as Accra Beach, is ideal for young swimmers in the pool-like part of the beach that is protected by wave-breaking rocks.
Crane Beach on Barbados has pink-tinged sand soft enough for an early morning stroll and waves ideal for boogie boarding.
Barbados' Turtle Beach is an all-purpose swath perfectly safe for swimming and courtesy of the breezy breezes; the beach is also popular with stand-up paddle boarders, jet skiers and windsurfers.
Perfect for families, you’ll find a water trampoline, beach chairs, kayaks and banana boats at Curacao's Cas Abao.
At Cas Abao, the sand is soft, the water is shallow, rafts invite sunbathers, bartenders at the Daiquiri Bar excel at the fine art of blending a strawberry cocktail and a masseuse sets up shop under a shady gazebo.
It doesn’t get more secluded than Klein Curacao, 8 miles from the southeast coast. Hop a small boat to the big volcanic rock to dive, take a dip in the cool water and dig into a picnic on the beach.
Playa Knip is the most popular of the Westpunt beaches, with a shallow reef just a short swim from shore.
Other Westpunt beaches worthy of a sunny afternoon include Playa Porto Mari with a double-reef that is eye candy for divers and snorkelers.
The adventurous entertain onlookers as they plunge from the rugged cliffs into the water below.
