The Pentagon said an active shooter scare at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon was actually a drill – an exercise that sent shaken people, including a sitting member of Congress, scrambling for cover.

Authorities were deluged with calls for help to 911 from many inside the facility, including some hiding in a back room at the hospital. The incident also prompted a lockdown at the hospital's campus, about 10 miles north of Washington.

Montgomery County Police officer Rick Goodale said police were called to the scene Tuesday just after 2:20 p.m.

Multiple officials said patients and staff were told to move to secure locations and were advised to remain on lockdown until notified by security. It's unclear why this was done if the incident was a drill.

CONFIRMED: No active shooter at Naval Support Activity Bethesda. Was ad hoc drill by tenant command. https://t.co/P9N65mMdOA — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 27, 2018

Montgomery County police also tweeted that officers were arriving to the scene to assist with the report of a possible active shooter.

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Democrat who represents Maryland's 2nd Congressional District, said he was at the hospital and was told about the possible shooting.

I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we've been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) November 27, 2018

Another tweet indicated the congressman was sheltering in a backroom at the hospital and that those he was with were "calm." Ruppersberger, like others, didn't know it was a drill.

"At no point was there any indication that this was a drill," he wrote on Twitter after the "all clear" was given.

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of an active shooter at Naval Support Activity Bethesda. No confirmation. More to follow as available. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 27, 2018

The U.S. Navy said on Twitter that it was aware of the incident unfolding at Walter Reed hospital and later confirmed it was a drill.

No injuries or gunshots were reported.

