Alaska Airlines, Virgin America begin merger process
01 / 33
Sporting the airline's recently updated livery, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in May 2016.
02 / 33
Virgin America operated its busiest hub in San Francisco, where it has become one of the city's most notable carriers.
03 / 33
An image showing the tails of Alaska Airlines and Virgin America aircraft.
04 / 33
Virgin America was known for its trendy and irreverent image. Every year near Christmas, the carrier performed 'Operation Chihuahua Airlift' to send rescued chihuahuas to homes on the East Coast.
05 / 33
Alaska Airlines planes with the company's newest livery and tail logo, left, and the old livery are shown April 4, 2016, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
06 / 33
Alaska Airlines and Virgin America aircraft are seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Aug. 12, 2016.
07 / 33
Virgin America sparked a major fare war when it tried to create a 'focus city' at Dallas Love Field. Here, one of the airline's planes is seen at Love Field in April 2014.
08 / 33
A new Alaska Airlines 737 painted with a Boeing centennial theme arrives during a kickoff celebration for Boeing's 100th anniversary month on June 30, 2016, in Seattle.
09 / 33
Alaska Airlines' newly painted jet supporting veterans is readied for departure to Portland, Ore., on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2016 at Chicago O'Hare.
10 / 33
Virgin America's distinctive red tails have become a common site at San Francisco International Airport.
11 / 33
Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden speaks to a crowd during the Alaska Airlines Plane Pull with Russell Wilson and Joel McHale at The Museum of Flight in Seattle on July 28, 2015.
12 / 33
Virgin America CEO David Cush, third-left front row, is applauded and showered with confetti as he rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq market to mark his company's IPO in New York on Nov. 14, 2014.
13 / 33
In this file photo from Nov. 14, 2016, fueling manager Jarid Svraka looks on as he fuels an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet with a new, blended alternative jet fuel at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
14 / 33
Virgin America flight attendants line the red carpet during a news conference at Dallas Love Field on April 25, 2014.
15 / 33
Alaska Airlines jets line a terminal in Seattle on Dec. 16, 2015.
16 / 33
Virgin America's inaugural flight between Los Angeles an Dallas Fort Worth International Airport comes in for a landing in Texas on Dec. 1, 2010.
17 / 33
Alaska Airlines' "Salmon-Thirty-Salmon" themed Boeing 737-800 is one of several unique paint jobs flying for the carrier. It's seen here in Anchorage on Oct. 4, 2012.
18 / 33
Bearing colors of the Oregon State University Beavers, an Alaska Airlines / Horizon Q400 takes off from a foggy Seattle in January of 2015.
19 / 33
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 painted with the airline's new tail logo and livery takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 26, 2016.
20 / 33
British tycoon Richard Branson become fixture for Virgin America's promotional events. Here he greets staff at the airline's inaugural San Francisco-Denver flight on March 15, 2016.
21 / 33
British tycoon Richard Branson become fixture for Virgin America's promotional events. Here he participates in festivities for the airline's inaugural San Francisco-Denver flight on March 15, 2016.
22 / 33
Virgin America's hub at San Francisco put it into head-to-head competition with rival United on many routes.
23 / 33
Alaska Airlines planes line-up at the terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Feb. 13, 2009.
24 / 33
This airline painted in the colors of the Portland Timbers Major League Soccer team has been one of several special liveries to fly for Alaska Airlines over the years.
25 / 33
Bearing the airline's new logo and paint scheme, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxies for departure in Seattle, Wash in April of 2016. Bearing the airline's new logo and paint scheme, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxies for departure in Seattle on April of 2016. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
26 / 33
Seen here in 2011, Virgin America performed a splashy makeover in creating its ticketing space at San Francisco International Airport.
27 / 33
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
28 / 33
The warm orange hues of a summer sunset envelope an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 19, 2016.
29 / 33
The sun sets over the Olympic mountain range as an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxis to its gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 19, 2016.
30 / 33
test
31 / 33
test
32 / 33
Alaska Airlines jets line up for departure early in the morning at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
33 / 33
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 departs LAX on Nov. 7, 2015, as a trio of international tails await their next flights.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Alaska Air Group celebrated closing on its acquisition of San Francisco-based Virgin America on Wednesday, a move that came just a week since the U.S. Justice Department gave its go-ahead. The company marked the occasion by unveiling a specially painted Boeing 737-900ER that features elements of each carrier's brand. 

The plane, painted in a commemorative red, purple and blue livery with the slogan “More to love,” flew from Seattle to San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday. Upon arrival, Alaska Air leaders joined more than 200 employees from Virgin America, Alaska Airlines and its sister airline, Horizon Air, to explain how what is now the fifth largest U.S. airline will operate. 

“Alaska Airlines and Virgin America are different airlines, but we believe different works – and we’re confident fliers will agree,” Brad Tilden, Alaska Air CEO, said in a statement. “The two airlines may look different, but our core customer and employee focus is very much the same.”

Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities, something that was not lost on employees on the special charter flight. 

"Alaska has more of a reputation of being the sweet nice aunt and Virgin has the reputation of being young, and spunky and a little salty," Lucy Lafayette, an Alaska Airlines accounting employee, said from onboard the plane. "You can make a good combo of both of those things and I think both of us will come out better in the end."

BOOKMARK: Bookmark Today in the Sky homepage for your daily fix of aviation news


 

Even Alaska Airlines officials acknowledged the formidable cool factor that Virgin America has so successfully been able to cultivate.

“I think we have a lot to learn about how Virgin America brings in that ‘cool’ factor up, but I think Alaska is going to do cool in its own way,"  Sangita Woerner, Alaska's VP of marketing, said to Today in the Sky. "It’s about learning from each other and increasing the love we have but in our own authentic and genuine way.”

Virgin America brand stays - for now

The combined operation creates an expanded route network with nearly 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica and Cuba. For now, Alaska Air plans to continue operating the Virgin America fleet with its current name and “with no immediate changes to the onboard product or experience,” the company said in a statement. 

“We appreciate that there is great interest in the future of the Virgin America brand among customers and employees alike,” said Tilden, “This is a big decision and one that deserves months of thoughtful and thorough analysis. We plan to make a decision about the Virgin America brand early next year.”

Frequent-flier plans, new routes, free tickets and leadership changes

Promising “the most customer-friendly merger ever,” with “much more to announce over the coming weeks,” Alaska Air said on Wednesday that: 

•    Starting Dec. 19, customers will be able to purchase Virgin America tickets at alaskaair.com. Virgin America tickets will also continue to be available for sale at virginamerica.com for the time being. 

•    Also beginning Dec. 19, Virgin America Elevate members and Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan members will be able to earn reciprocal rewards on each other’s flights and Elite members will receive priority check-in and priority boarding on each other’s flights as well.

•    Beginning Jan. 9, Alaska Airlines will ask Virgin America Elevate members to open new (Alaska Airlines) Mileage Plan accounts.  

•    Starting summer 2017, the carrier will offer new daily flights from its San Francisco hub to Orlando (daily), Minneapolis/St. Paul (twice daily) and Orange County, Calif. (four times daily),  with tickets available for purchase Dec. 21.  

•    To celebrate the airlines’ combined nearly 1,200 daily flights, the company will give away 1,200 round-trip flights starting today at twogether.differentworks.com.

Officials said customers should not worry about losing their points or miles with either carrier. 

“We have no intention to have miles expire," Andrew Harrison, Alaska Air's chief commercial officer, said to Today in the Sky. "Especially now, we have this great opportunity to introduce many new people to the new airline and so we’re more than happy to have people hold onto their miles and use them when they need to."

"Down the road we’re only going to have one program, he added. "The Elevate miles program will fold into the Mileage Plan program. They won’t expire but will turn into Alaska miles. But we’re not going to have anyone’s Elevate points expire."

In terms of leadership for the new combined operation, it will be led by Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden. Ben Minicucci, Alaska Air's chief operating officer, will service at the CEO of the Virgin America unit. Peter Hunt, who was Virgin America’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, will become president of the Virgin America subsidiary. 

The Alaska Air Group said it will spend the next year working on getting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification that will allow the two airlines to operate as a single carrier, and that regional sister carrier, Horizon Air, will remain on its own with a separate operating certificate. 

Harriet Baskas is a Seattle-based airports and aviation writer and USA TODAY Travel's "At the Airport" columnist. She occasionally contributes to Ben Mutzabaugh's Today in the Sky blog. Follow her at twitter.com/hbaskas.

USA TODAY

Justice Dept. OKs Alaska Airlines-Virgin America merger
Alaska Airlines, Virgin America kick off merger with celebration
01 / 21
Employees pose near a special-livery 737 that Alaska Air rolled out Dec. 14, 2016, to commemorate the closing of its acquisition of Virgin America. The plane incorporates brand elements of each carrier.
02 / 21
Alaska Airlines has begun a marketing campaign to tout its merger with Virgin America.. Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities.
03 / 21
Alaska Airlines rolled out this special merger-themed paint scheme on one of its Boeing 737s on Dec. 14, 2016. The livery marked the closing of Alaska Air's acquisition of Virgin America.
04 / 21
Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden greets passengers -- mostly employees -- arriving to San Francisco on a special charter flight as the airline closed on its acquisition of Virgin America.
05 / 21
Alaska Airlines flew employees to San Francisco on a charter flight to help kick off the integration with merger partner Virgin America.
06 / 21
A red-carpet greeting awaited passengers -- mostly employees -- arriving to San Francisco on a special charter flight as the airline closed on its acquisition of Virgin America.
07 / 21
Alaska Airlines has begun a marketing campaign to tout its merger with Virgin America.. Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities.
08 / 21
Alaska Airlines has begun a marketing campaign to tout its merger with Virgin America.. Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities.
09 / 21
Alaska Airlines rolled out this special livery on Dec. 14, 2016, to commemorate the closing of its acquisition of Virgin America. The plane incorporates brand elements of each carrier.
10 / 21
Alaska Airlines' messaging as seen on its special new merger-themed livery.
11 / 21
Alaska Airlines rolled out this special merger-themed paint scheme on one of its Boeing 737s on Dec. 14, 2016, to mark the closing of its acquisition of Virgin America.
12 / 21
Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden greets passengers -- mostly employees -- arriving to San Francisco on a special charter flight on Dec. 14, 2016, as the airline closed on its acquisition of Virgin America.
13 / 21
Ground crews in San Francisco welcome the arrival of a special Alaska Airlines flight on Dec. 14, 2016.
14 / 21
Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden greets workers in San Francisco on Dec. 14, 2016, as the carrier officially began its merger with Virgin America.
15 / 21
Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden speaks to workers at San Francisco on Dec. 14, 2016, as the carrier officially began its merger with Virgin America.
16 / 21
Alaska Air kicked off its merger with Virgin America on Dec. 14, 2016, with an employee event in San Francisco.
17 / 21
Alaska Airlines has begun a marketing campaign to tout its merger with Virgin America.. Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities.
18 / 21
Alaska Airlines has begun a marketing campaign to tout its merger with Virgin America.. Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities.
19 / 21
"More to love" is emblazoned on the side of a specially painted, merger-themed Boeing 737 for Alaska Airlines.
20 / 21
Alaska Airlines rolled out this special livery on Dec. 14, 2016, to commemorate the closing of its acquisition of Virgin America. The plane incorporates brand elements of each carrier.
21 / 21
Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden greets employees in San Francisco on Dec. 14, 2016, as the airline closed on its acquisition of Virgin America.

USA TODAY

Alaska Airlines’ iconic Eskimo gets a makeover

USA TODAY

Alaska Airlines is first to take Boeing 737 with 'Space Bins'

USA TODAY

San Francisco airport introduces first 'therapy pig'
January's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 31
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 bound for Asia climbs out of the Seattle area and past a looming Mt. Rainier on December 26, 2015.
02 / 31
Bearing colors of the Oregon State University Beavers, an Alaska Airlines / Horizon Q400 takes off from a foggy Seattle in January of 2015.
03 / 31
A flight attendant waits under the wing of EVA Air's newest Hello Kitty jet at a welcome party for EVA's new service to Houston, Texas on June 19, 2015.
04 / 31
Boeing's first 737 MAX narrow-body airplane is shown off to media at an event in Renton, Wash. on December 8, 2015.
05 / 31
Workers at Boeing's Renton, Washington factory build a 737 narrowbody airplane during a factory tour on December 7, 2015.
06 / 31
Reprising a favorite from the past year, a former American Airlines Boeing 727 is towed across a Seattle avenue in preparation for a new construction project at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, Wash on March 28, 2015.
07 / 31
Workers at Boeing's Renton, Washington factory build a 737 narrowbody airplane during a factory tour on December 7, 2015.
08 / 31
Korean Air's "Love"-themed Boeing 777-300 departs Seattle on a brisk December 2015 day.
09 / 31
Flying high above Puget Sound, an American Airlines Boeing 777 heads westward out over the Pacific Ocean in December of 2015.
10 / 31
A British Airways Boeing 747-400 ends a nine-hours flight from London to Seattle on December 31, 2015.
11 / 31
Bearing the titles of Sun Country but the paint of European carrier Transavia, a Boeing 737 comes to a stop in Seattle on December 31, 2015.
12 / 31
A Boeing 737 fuselage frame awaits its turn to be built at the company's Renton, Washington factory on December 7, 2015.
13 / 31
Boeing new 737 MAX leads a pack of newly-built 737s at the company's Renton, Washington factory on December 7, 2015.
14 / 31
A Boeing 737 departs Los Angeles International Airport on November 8, 2015.
15 / 31
Boeing's first 737 MAX narrow-body airplane awaits first flight on a ramp in Renton, Wash. on December 28, 2015. The airplane is expected to take to the skies for the first time early in 2016.
16 / 31
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 model glistens in a Christmas Tree at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, Washington in December of 2015.
17 / 31
An airplane spotter sets up a photo of an Alaska Airlines / SkyWest CRJ-700 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December of 2015.
18 / 31
A FedEx MD11 hovers among the soft hues of a winter's sunset in Seattle in December of 2015.
19 / 31
An Alaska Airlines / Horizon Bombardier Q400 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on December 31,2015.
20 / 31
Pilots aboard NASA's modified Douglas DC-8 flying laboratory take off from Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Wash. for a research flight on December 5, 2015.
21 / 31
Despite working as a research laboratory for NASA, the agency's modified DC-8 still has some of the marks of its passenger service days with Alitalia and Braniff aboard - such as this flight attendant panel seen during a flight on December 5, 2015.
22 / 31
Engines filled with condensation, an Aeroflot Airbus A330 rolls down a runway at Los Angeles International Airport on November 8, 2015.
23 / 31
A line-up of Delta Air Lines' tails stretches across Atlanta Hartsfield's Terminal B on October 31, 2015.
24 / 31
Air Force One takes off from Boeing Field in Seattle, Wash on October 9, 2015.
25 / 31
An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787 takes off for a test flight from Everett, Wash on January 23, 2015.
26 / 31
Bombardier's CS300 jetliner returns from its inaugural flight outside Montreal, Quebec on February 27, 2015.
27 / 31
An Airbus A350 undergoes construction at the company's Toulouse, France factory on May 27, 2015.
28 / 31
Factory workers assemble a wing destined for a Boeing 737 at the company's Renton, Wash factory on June 2, 2015.
29 / 31
A Fiji Airways Airbus A330.
30 / 31
Passengers traverse Toronto Lester Pearson International Airport's Terminal 1 in February of 2015.
31 / 31
Airport duty manager Paul Pelton drives around the airport during his early morning shift at Sea-Tac International Airport on April 22, 2015.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com