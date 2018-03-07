Homes of the signers of the Declaration of Independence
Thomas Jefferson was the principal author of the Declaration of Independence and later served as the third president of the United States. Monticello (931 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, Virginia), his home, was designed and redesigned and built and rebuilt for more than 40 years.
The George Wythe House (Palace Green Street, Williamsburg, Virginia) belonged to George Wythe, a leader of the patriot movement in Virginia, a delegate to the Continental Congress, and Virginia’s first signer of the Declaration of Independence.
In 1776, Arthur Middleton was elected to succeed his father in the Continental Congress and subsequently was a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Today you can see the remnants of the mansion built by Henry Middleton in the 1700s near Charleston, South Carolina. The main house and north flanker were burned during the U.S. Civil War, leaving only the south wing seen here. The house is now a National Historic Landmark and museum (4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston, South Carolina).
The Thomas Stone National Historic Site (6655 Rose Hill Road, Port Tobacco, Maryland). Prior to the Revolutionary War, Thomas Stone led a comfortable life as a planter and lawyer. After realizing war with Great Britain was inevitable, became one of 56 men to sign one of the most important documents in world history: the Declaration of Independence.
Benjamin Franklin's original birthplace house was destroyed by fire in 1811. On the facade of the current building (21 Milk Street, Boston) a bust of Benjamin Franklin was erected with the inscription, “Birthplace of Franklin."
Benjamin Franklin's home (322 Market Street, Philadelphia) was demolished in 1812. A “Ghost” structure was created in 1974.
The Elbridge Gerry House (44 Washington Street, Marblehead, Massachusetts), opposite the Old North Church, was built between 1730 and 1742 and is where Elbridge Gerry was born and spent his early years. In the 1820s, a third floor and Greek Revival entrance were added to the house.
The original interior of the Carter Braxton home (Elsing Green Plantation, 1048 Elsing Green Lane, King William, Virginia) was destroyed by a fire 1800. Today, the property is maintained as an operating plantation and a wildlife refuge.
The Thomas Lynch, Jr., home (Hopsewee Plantation, 494 Hopsewee Road, Georgetown, South Carolina).
In the 1790s, Presidents George Washington and John Adams lived and conducted their executive branch business at the President's House (524-30 Market Street, Philadelphia). Although the house was demolished in 1832, the foundations still remain visible.
The John Adams Birthplace (1250 Hancock Street, Quincy, Massachusetts) was built around 1722 and is now part of Adams National Historical Park. John Adams, first vice president and second president of the United States, was born in the east room in 1735.
The Old House at Peacefield (135 Adams Street, Quincy, Massachusetts) is also now part of Adams National Historical Park. Home of John Adams and his wife, Abigail Smith Adams, Peacefield was also the home of John Quincy Adams, the sixth president.
Hidden from the street on 109 acres of woodlands, meadows and trails, Stonehurst, the Robert Treat Paine Estate (100 Robert Treat Paine Drive, Waltham, Massachusetts) is the most intact example of architect Henry Hobson Richardson’s innovative approach to country house design and the only one that is open to the public. The house crowns a spectacular rise selected by Frederick Law Olmsted, widely considered the father of American landscape architecture.
According to the Society of the Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence, Judge Richard Stockton was the only signer to be put in irons, starved and imprisoned by the British four months after signing the Declaration of Independence. The Stockton family home, Morven (55 Stockton Street, Princeton, New Jersey), became the official residence of the governor of New Jersey in 1951 for nearly four decades.
The home of Governor Stephen Hopkins (15 Hopkins Street, Providence, Rhode Island) was erected at the corner of South Main Street about 1743 and was moved to its present site in 1927.
The home of John Hancock (24 Beacon Street, Boston) was demolished in 1863. The site is currently occupied by the Massachusetts State House. A replica called Hancock House is located at Montcalm and Wicker Streets in Ticonderoga, New York.
Berkeley Plantation (12602 Harrison Landing Road, Charles City, Virginia) is the birthplace of Benjamin Harrison V, signer of the Declaration of Independence and three-time governor of Virginia.
The Francis Hopkinson House (101 Farnsworth Avenue, Bordentown, New Jersey) was Hopkinson's residence from 1774 to 1791. Built in 1750 by John Imlay, a merchant. The structure is an L-shaped two-and-one-half-story brick structure with a gambrel and dormered roof.
The Abraham Clark Memorial House (101 W 9th Avenue, Roselle, New Jersey) is a replica. The original house, which was a block away on Crane Street, was destroyed by a fire in 1900, and the replica was built in 1941.
Physician, humanitarian, educator and patriot leader, Benjamin Rush is known as "Father of American Psychiatry." His house of birth stood at 3601 Red Lion Road in Philadelphia until 1969.
This 18th-century house (117 Broad Street, Charleston, South Carolina), also known as the Carter-May House and The Governor's House Inn, was the home of Edward Rutledge, signer and governor of South Carolina.
The Button Gwinnett home on St. Catherines Island, Georgia.
Poplar Grove (Byfield, Route 9 and Bergold Lane, Dover, Kent County, Delaware) was originally settled in the early 1680's by Daniel Jones, Caesar Rodney's maternal great grandfather, and was the family seat for three generations of the Rodney family.
The Charles Carroll House (107 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, Maryland) has been a prominent structure in Annapolis for over three centuries and was home to three generations of Carrolls.
The Chase - Lloyd Home (22 Maryland Avenue, Annapolis, Maryland) was constructed by Samuel Chase in 1769 when he was only 25 years old, before his wealth ran out. However, he had to sell the unfinished mansion to the wealthy plantation owner Edward Lloyd IV.
The James Wilson house (Fort Wilson, 309 Walnut Street, Philadelphia) is no longer standing. In October 1779, the house was attacked by an angry mob because James Wilson defended the right of Philadelphian loyalists to hold private property.
Francis Lewis moved from London to Whitestone, New York, in 1734. He actively became involved in politics during the Revolutionary War. Consequently, British soldiers destroyed his estate (2 147th Street, Whitestone, New York) and imprisoned his wife.
The George Read House (900 Washington Avenue., New Castle, Delaware).
George Ross was one of Lancaster, Pennsylvania's most prominent men during the Revolutionary War. His home (320 East Ross Street Lancaster, Pennsylvania) was demolished in 1894. In its place, a 7-foot monument is erected.
The George Taylor Mansion (35 S Front Street, Catasauqua, Pennsylvania) was built by Philadelphia Carpenters in 1768.
Dr. Lyman Hall moved to Saint John's Parish where he purchased the plantation now known as Hall's Knoll (Ocean Highway, Midway, Liberty County, Georgia). He became a leading physician, planter, patriot, and was active in mercantile and shipping circles in Sunbury.
Built in 1772, this Georgian-style house (Heyward-Washington House, 87 Church Street, Charleston, South Carolina) was owned by Thomas Heyward, Jr. The city rented this house for George Washington's use during the president's week-long Charleston stay in May 1791.
Around 1740, John Hart bought the "homestead plantation" (60 Hart Avenue, Hopewell Borough, New Jersey) of 193 acres on what is now the town of Hopewell. In 1742, he and his father repurchased 100 acres of their own land after a land title dispute.
The John Penn home site (near Island Creek in Granville County, North Carolina) is no longer standing; marker along US 15 (southbound) in Stoval.
This Georgian stone farmhouse (166 Cherry Hill Road, Princeton, New Jersey) was built as a summer residence and eventually retirement home by John Witherspoon, signer of Declaration of Independence for New Jersey.
The Joseph Hewes House (105 W King Street, Edenton, North Carolina).
The Josiah Bartlett House (163 Main Street Kingston, New Hampshire) was built around 1774 as a replacement for his house destroyed by fire. The house was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1971.
The home of Matthew Thornton from 1740 to 1779 (2 Thornton Street, Derry, New Hampshire) is a historic house and was registered as a National Historic Landmark in 1971.
The home of George Walton (1320 Independence Drive, Augusta, Georgia) is the oldest house in Augusta and the oldest house museum in Georgia. Walton lived here by early 1792 and named it “Meadow Garden” because the house was positioned on a large, flat meadow.
Menokin, the home of Francis Lightfoot Lee (4037 Menokin Road, Warsaw, Virginia), was built in 1769 on land once inhabited by the Rappahannock Tribe.
The home of William Williams (876 Trumbull Highway, Lebanon, Connecticut). Williams was elected to the Second Continental Congress, where he signed the United States Declaration of Independence and the Articles of Confederation. He was a delegate to the 1788 state convention that ratified the United States Constitution.
This five-part Georgian mansion (186 Prince George Street, Annapolis, Maryland) was built in the 1760s by William Paca, one of Maryland’s four Signers of the Declaration of Independence and the state’s third governor. Carefully restored by Historic Annapolis beginning in 1965, today it is recognized as one of the finest 18th-century homes in the country and a National Historic Landmark.
The William Floyd estate (245 Park Drive, Mastic Beach, New York), which was authorized as an addition to Fire Island National Seashore in 1965, is located on the mainland of Long Island. The estate contains the ancestral house, grounds and cemetery of the William Floyd family. William Floyd, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, was born in the house in 1734. In 1976, the Floyd family donated the contents of the house to the National Park Service.
The Thomas McKean House (1881 Newark Road, Lincoln University, Pennsylvania).
Designated a National Historic Landmark, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest (1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Virginia) is an award-winning historic restoration in progress, nominated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Now a restaurant, The Common Man (304 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, New Hampshire) is located in the former Hannah Jack Tavern, an historical building dating back to 1794 that was once the home of Matthew Thornton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence.
Few homes in America have been owned by, or occupied by, such important actors of the 18th century as Summerseat (137 Legion Avenue, Morrisville, Pennsylvania). Summerseat was General George Washington’s headquarters in December 1776, owned by two signers of both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution - Robert Morris and George Clymer.
The home of Thomas Lee (483 Great House Road, Stratford, Virginia).
Shadwell (2450 Richmond Road, Charlottesville, Virginia) was the birthplace of Thomas Jefferson.
The Huntington Homestead (36 Huntington Road, Scotland, Connecticut) is the birthplace of Samuel Huntington, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and a distinguished statesman during the Revolutionary War and early Republic. The well-preserved site includes an 18th-century house on its original foundation surrounded by acres of farmland. It is a National Historic Landmark.
Samuel Adams lived in a house on this site (24 Winter Street, Boston) from 1784 until his death. A cousin of John Adams, Samuel Adams wrote many of the radical protests against the British rule, advocated separation from England, and masterminded the Boston Tea Party. Adams was a signer of the Declaration of Independence and served as the third governor of Massachusetts from 1794 to 1797. He was born on nearby Purchase Street.
The home of Roger Sherman (10 Main Street, New Milford, Connecticut) , the only man to sign all four of our nation’s founding documents (the Continental Association, the Articles of Confederation, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution).
The home of Philip Livingston (32 Livingston Street, Brooklyn, New York).
The home of Oliver Wolcott (160 South Street, Litchfield, Connecticut).
The home of Thomas Nelson, Jr. (200-208 Nelson Street, Yorktown, Virginia).
Built in 1772 by American Revolutionary War general Francis Nash, Nash Hooper House (118 W Tryon Street, Hillsborough, North Carolina) was home from 1782-90 to William Hooper, a signer of the United States Declaration of Independence.
The home of John Morton (100 Lincoln Avenue, Prospect Park, Pennsylvania). In July 1776, Morton joined other members of the Continental Congress in Philadelphia and voted in favor of the Declaration of Independence, breaking the swing vote in Pennsylvania delegation. Morton also chaired the Continental Congress committee that wrote the Articles of Confederation, the predecessor of the US Constitution.
The home of Lewis Morris (Morrisania, Bronx, New York).
Moffatt-Ladd House & Garden, the home of William Whipple (154 Market Street, Portsmouth, New Hampshire).

Celebrate our nation’s founding by hitting the road and visiting the birthplaces and homes of the signers of the Declaration. You’ll find them up and down the East Coast, ranging from well-known mansions and stately homes to humble dwellings and lonely markers where buildings once stood. Some are large public sites, while some remain in private hands. Each provides a window into the life of someone who was willing to risk his livelihood, and perhaps his life, by attaching his name to our founding document. Check out these historic homes in the slideshow above, put together by The History List.

Presidential residences: Famous homes of the commanders-in-chief
George Washington Mount Vernon Fairfax County, Virginia Born at Colonial Beach, George Washington, spent most of his childhood at Ferry Farm, near modern day Fredricksburg. But Washington’s most famous residence is Mount Vernon in Fairfax County, VA. The land that Mount Vernon rests on had been in Washington’s family since his great-grandfather acquired it in the seventeenth century. George Washington did not officially own the estate until 1761, after the death of his sister-in-law, though he’d been overseeing it for many years. The main present house was built by Washington between the years of 1758 and 1778.
The Old House at Peacefield is a special home as it was the home to two American presidents, father and son John Adams and John Quincy Adams. Located in Quincy, Mass., it was owned by the Adams family for four generations. Also nearby are both presidents’ birthplaces which are now all a part of the Adams National Historical Park.
Thomas Jefferson Monticello Albemarle County, Virginia Thomas Jefferson’s estate, Monticello, is a popular tourist destination in Charlottesville, Virginia. Jefferson inherited 5,000 acres from his father in 1764 and construction first started on the Palladian-style house, which Jefferson designed, in 1769. He continued work on the expansive plantation throughout his life, including the cultivation of many gardens and crops. The property is now maintained by the Thomas Jefferson Foundation.
James Madison’s home, Montpelier, is another early president’s estate found in Virginia. The family owned the property for years, acquired by Ambrose Madison, James’ grandfather. James and his wife Dolley, retired there after his presidency in 1817. The estate, located outside the town of Orange, was also owned by the du Pont family, before being sold to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
James Monroe Ash Lawn-Highland Charlottesville, Virginia Though not his first or last, Ash Lawn-Highland was one of James Monroe’s most prominent residences and is still available to visit today. Only referred to as “Highland” at the time, he lived there with his family for 24 years, from 1799 - 1824. His close friend and neighbor, Thomas Jefferson, encouraged him to purchase the property. The estate is now overseen by Monroe’s alma mater, the College of William and Mary.
Andrew Jackson Hermitage Davidson County, Tennessee Andrew Jackson was born somewhere along the border of North and South Carolina, but is most affiliated with the state of Tennessee, where you can visit his estate, The Hermitage. He built the main brick house from 1818-1819, but much of the interior was destroyed by a fire in 1834. Jackson rebuilt and retired to the property after his presidency in 1937. He died there in 1845.
Martin Van Buren Lindenwald Kinderhook, New York Martin Van Buren was born in Kinderhook, New York. He later purchased an estate outside of the town, which he named Lindenwald. The grounds and 36-room mansion at Lindenwald are now maintained by the United States Park Service.
William Henry Harrison was born in Virginia, and his most famous house, Grouseland, was designed after his family’s home in Virginia, Berkeley Estate. Five of Harrison’s ten children would be born during the 11 years that the family lived at Grouseland, including John Scott, who was the father of future president Benjamin Harrison.
The James K. Polk House in Columbia, Tennessee, now a museum in the 11th president’s honor, was built by his father in 1817. At the time, Polk was attending the University of North Carolina. The primary residence of Polk and his wife, Sarah, was located in Nashville and demolished in the year 1900 by a developer to build an apartment building.
Millard Fillmore Buffalo, New York Though no longer in the original location and with multiple additions built on, you can visit the house that Millard Fillmore built in 1826. He only lived there for four years, though during that time, his son was born.
The house most associated with president Franklin Pierce is his childhood home in Hillsborough, N.H. The main structure was built by his father in 1804. He lived there until he was married in 1834. The house was a popular meeting place for celebrities of the time, including author Nathaniel Hawthorne and politician Daniel Webster.
James Buchanan Wheatland Lancaster, Pennsylvania Wheatland, a property built in Lancaster, Pennsylvania by a lawyer who had named it after the surrounding wheat fields, was purchased by James Buchanan in 1848. When Buchanan was nominated as the Democratic presidential candidate in the 1856 election, instead of a tour, he ran his campaign from the property. It became known as a “front door campaign”. Though the property was located in what was considered “the North”, its comparison to a Southern plantation and the political significance of that symbolism, played a big part in Buchanan winning almost all the votes in the South.
Abraham Lincoln Springfield, Illinois The home that Abraham Lincoln lived in when he was elected president resides in Springfield, Illinois. One of the United State’s most beloved political figures, Lincoln lived in the home with his family from 1844 to 1861.
Andrew Johnson Greeneville, Tennessee The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville, Tennessee houses several buildings associated with the life of 17th president. These include his early home, where he saw the rise of his political career; “The Homestead,” where he lived before and after his presidency; and though no longer its own structure, his tailor shop is on display inside a memorial building.
The farm and house which now memorialize the Commanding General of the Union Army and future president, Ulysses S. Grant, belonged to Grant’s wife’s family. Grant met Julia Dent when he was visiting the plantation as a West Point classmate of her brother. It is reported that the couple officially became engaged on the front steps of the house.
The mansion called Spiegel Grove in Fremont, Ohio (now the modern Rutherford B Haye’s Presidential Center) was built by Hayes’ uncle as a summer home for the family. Rutherford wrote in his diary that he especially loved the wrap-around verandah. A later addition to the house by Hayes included a library of 12,000 books.
James A. Garfield Mentor, Ohio The James A. Garfield National Historic Park is located at a home he bought in 1876 for his growing family. After his assassination, Garfield’s wife created a memorial library wing for her husband. Today, over 80% of the furniture in the house was owned by the Garfield family.
Benjamin Harrison Indianapolis, Indiana Benjamin Harrison was a successful lawyer and built a beautiful 16-room home that was completed in 1875. Harrison lived in the house until he died in 1901.
The only residence still in existence with ties to the 25th President, William McKinley, belonged to the family of his wife, Ida. The couple lived there during the years of 1878-1891, when he served in the House of Representatives. The house, located in Canton, Ohio, is now run by The First Ladies’ Library.
Sagamore Hill House is the famous residence of Theodore Roosevelt. Construction of the house was almost stopped after the sudden death of his first wife, Alice, after giving birth to their daughter. Roosevelt decided to move forward with plans and he and his second wife, Edith, moved in full-time in 1887. The president died there in 1919. Later, his eldest son, Ted, built a house on the property called Old Orchard, which you can now also visit.
The William Howard Taft National Historic site in Cincinnati, Ohio was where the 27th US President was born and lived for almost the first 3 decades of his life. The area which the house sits, now called the Mount Auburn Historic District, was once an affluent suburb of Cincinnati. The house was most likely built in the 1840s, but wasn’t purchased by Taft’s father until 1851.
Woodrow Wilson Washington, DC The Woodrow Wilson House in Washington, DC was the primary residence for Wilson after his presidency. He died in an upstairs bedroom in 1923. His wife, Edith, continued to live there until she died in 1961, entertaining such guests as Jacqueline Kennedy.
Warren G. Harding Marion, Ohio Warren G. Harding and his wife designed their house in Marion, Ohio. Harding, the 29th president of the United States, did much of his campaigning from the property. His press secretary lived next store and used his house as the campaign Republican Headquarters.
Calvin Coolidge Plymouth Notch, Vermont Though he spent most of his time living in Massachusetts, The Calvin Coolidge Homestead is located at his childhood home in Plymouth Notch, Vermont. He was visiting the property when Warren G. Harding died and as the vice president at the time, took the oath of office from the front porch.
Herbert Hoover Herbert Hoover was born in West Branch, Iowa to a Quaker family. They lived in a small, two-room cottage, which is now on display at the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site. Sadly, both Hoover’s parents died by the time her was 9 and he was sent as an orphan to go live with relatives in Oregon.
Franklin D. Roosevelt Springwood Estate Hyde Park, NY Springwood Estate is a very significant house for one of America’s most famous presidents, Franklin Delano Roosevelt. It was his birthplace, lifelong residence, and he is now buried there. His father bought the property in 1866, but it has undergone many changes since then, including major additions by Franklin and his mother in the early 20th century. Top Cottage is a separate structure on the estate which Roosevelt designed to accommodate wheelchair accessibility.
Harry S. Truman Independence & Grandview, Missouri The Truman home in Independence, Missouri was where president Truman lived after marrying his wife in 1919. It was also the residence which they would visit from Washington, DC during his presidency. The Truman’s only daughter was also born in the home. The Trumans also had a farm retreat in Grandview, Missouri, only 15 miles from their home in Independence. It belonged to Truman’s maternal grandmother and he often worked their as a young man.
28 / 33
Dwight D. Eisenhower Gettysburg, Pennsylvania The home and farm of Dwight D. Eisenhower in Gettysburg was a labor of love for the 34th president and his wife. It required almost an entire rebuild when they bought it, due to extreme dilapidation. The family adored the farm and spent a considerable amount of time there.Both Eisenhower and his wife, Mamie, lived there until they died.
John F. Kennedy Brookline, Massachusetts The birthplace of JFK is available to visit in Brookline, Massachusetts. He was born in an upstairs bedroom, as were his sisters, Rosemary and Kathleen. The Kennedy’s had to relocate in 1920 to accommodate the growth of their family. In 1963 President John F. Kennedy was assassinated and in 1966, the Kennedy’s repurchased the home. To honor the life of her son, Rose went to work restoring the house to as it had been when they’d previously lived there.
Lyndon B. Johnson Stonewall, Texas A common nickname for the ranch and country home of Lyndon B. Johnson is the “Texas White House”. He spend much of his time in office at the estate. There is even a hangar and airstrip on the property, but it was not big enough for Air Force One to land there.
Richard Nixon Yorba Linda, California The house in which Richard Nixon was born was built by his father from a catalog home building kit. Now a library and museum in the former president’s honor and holds many family artifacts.
Ronald Reagan Boyhood home Dixon, Illinois The Queen Anne-style house and boyhood home of Ronald Reagan is now his National Historic Site. It’s in Dixon, Illinois and was built in 1891. The family lived there from 1920 until 1923.
