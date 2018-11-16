— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Black Friday is only one week away, and to get shoppers revved up for the biggest shopping holiday of the year, Amazon is running 7 Days of Deals starting today all the way through Thanksgiving. Retailers holding sales before Black Friday is nothing new, so it’s no surprise Amazon is getting in on the game.
The week of deals and discounts will be chock full of savings on Amazon devices (of course), but you will also find great deals on TVs, computers, smart home devices, toys, games, sporting equipment, fashion, home decor, home goods, kitchen and cooking tools, subscription services like Audible, and so much more.
While we won’t know the full extent of all the sales Amazon will have until Black Friday begins, the online retail giant has released a teaser of the various discounts that are available now as well as sales that will become available in the days leading up to the big sale weekend, and even discounts that drop on Black Friday. We’ve got the scoop on every Amazon device deal you can get for Black Friday 2018, as well as some of the upcoming deals we’re most excited about.
Amazon device deals you can get right now
- Echo Dot 3-Pack (2018 version)—$69.97 (Save $80) : This deal is not listed on the product page, but if you add 3 Dots to your shopping cart, the $80 discount will appear when you check out. We triple checked.
- Echo Dot Kids Edition 3-Pack (2018 version)—$99.97 (Save $110)
- Echo Show 2-Pack (2018 version)—$339.98 (Save $120)
- Echo Spot 2-Pack (2018 version)—$159.98 (Save $100)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet—$69.99 on Amazon (Save $30) : This is the best tablet for kids. It comes with a 2-year warranty, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, parental controls, and a great value.
- Fire 7 Kids Edition 2-Pack—$119.98 (Save $80)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet—$89.99 on Amazon (Save $40) : This is just as great as the Fire 7. It's got a slightly bigger screen with a better picture quality, but comes will all the same extra features and add-ons, all for only $20 more.
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2-Pack—$149.98 (Save $110)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet with Show Mode Charging Dock—$109.98 (Save $10) : When you’re not using your tablet, it can double as a smart display.
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50) : This make cost more than twice as much as the Fire 7, but the screen is 3 inches larger and it's got better picture quality.
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition 2-Pack—$249.98 (Save $150)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa hands-free—$99.99 on Amazon (Save $50) : If you want a nice, but affordable tablet, the Fire HD 10 might be your best bet, especially at this price.
- Fire TV Stick with Echo Dot (2nd gen.)—$39.98 (Save $40) : With this deal, you’re essentially getting the Dot free with the streaming stick.
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Echo Dot (3rd gen.)—$59.98 (Save $40) : If you have a 4K TV (or you're getting one for the holidays) and want a streaming stick that can handle 4K content, this is a great option, especially because you get a smart speaker too.
Other deals you can get now
- Amazon Music Unlimited : For a limited time, new customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier for just $0.99 and enjoy unlimited access to more than 50 million songs and hands-free listening with Alexa.
- Kindle Best-Selling Books —Save up to 80% on select titles.
- Blink XT Indoor 1-Camera System—$66.99 (Save $33) : We love the compact, discreet design of these indoor smart cameras, and you can get as few or as many as you need and still save.
- Blink XT Indoor 2-Camera System—$113.99 (Save $56)
- Blink XT Indoor 3-Camera System—$153.99 (Save $76)
- Blink XT Indoor 5-Camera System—$233.99 (Save $166)
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security System—$188.98 (Save $80) : We love the Ring Doorbell 2, so we’re confident you’ll enjoy this security package, which is $10 cheaper than the 5-piece kit. It features a base station, 3 contact sensors, 2 motion detectors, keypad, and range extender.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + 5-Piece Ring Alarm Security Kit—$349.99 (Save $49) : If you want a video doorbell and also wouldn’t mind a little more security, this is the bun due for you. It includes a video doorbell, a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.
- Toshiba 32” 720p HD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition—$129.99 (Save $50)
Amazon device deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
- Amazon Smart Plug—Only $5 with the purchase of any Echo device
- Echo Dot (3rd gen.)—$24.00 (Save $25.99)
- Echo Dot Kids Edition—$49.99 (Save $20)
- Echo (RED) Edition—$69 (Save $30.99): These are not available on Amazon yet, but when they are, Amazon will donate $10 to the Global Fund for every Echo (RED) Edition sold.
- Echo Plus (2nd gen.)—$109.99 (Save $40)
- Echo Spot—$89.99 (Save $40)—You can also save $100 total when you buy two Echo Spot devices, only $159.98
- Echo Show (2nd gen.)—$179.99 (Save $50)
- Fire 7 tablet with Alexa—$29.99 (Save $20)
- Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote—$34.99 (Save $15)
- Fire TV Cube with Far-Field Voice Control and 4K UHD/HDR—$59.99 (Save $60)
- Fire TV Recast 500 GB with two tuners—$179.99 (Save $50)
- Fire TV Recast 1 TB with four tuners—$219.99 (Save $60)
- Insignia 39” 1080p Full HD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition—$189.99 (Save $60)
- Toshiba 50“ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition—$299.99 (Save $100)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2—$139.00 (Save $60): You can also get one of the new Echo Dots for no extra cost if you buy the doorbell.
The 20 Amazon Black Friday deals we're most excited about
Audible, Music, & Books
- Audible: For a limited time, save 53% on an Audible membership for 3 months at $6.95 a month
- Kindle Unlimited—3 months for $0.99: Enjoy unlimited access to over 1 million books, popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration. Offer valid for new subscribers only
Electronics
- Select Chromebooks will be on sale: We don't know exactly which models will be on sale yet, or how big the discounts will be, but these are great affordable laptops, especially for students and casual users.
- HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer—$89.99 (Save $40): This is one of the best portable photo printers out there.
Toys, Games, and Gaming
- Save up to 40% on select top toys from Barbie, Hot Wheels and more
- Save up to 40% on select baby and preschool toys from Fisher-Price
- Save up to 30% on select party games for grown-ups including Exploding Kittens
- Save $100 on a Xbox One S: We're not sure which model, exactly, is going to be on sale, so watch closely!
- Save $100 on a Xbox One X: As with the S, we're not sure which exact model will be discounted.
- Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 (Digital Download)—$299.99 (Save $59.99): The exact listing for this bundle deal is not available yet, but we're especially excited for this deal!
Fashion
- Save up to 50% off men’s and women’s fashion from Amazon brands like Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads and Daily Ritual, starting at under $15
- Save up to 40% on select adidas apparel, bags, shoes and accessories
- Save up to 50% off select denim, including styles from J.Crew, DL1961 and True Religion
- Save up to 70% off select Samsonite luggage
Household and Home Furnishings
- Save up to 25% on gifts and accents for the home from Amazon brands, including Rivet and Stone & Beam
- Save up to 40% on office chairs from Amazon brands, including AmazonBasics, Rivet and Stone & Beam
- Save up to 25% on AmazonBasics products such as kitchenware and electronics
- Save up to 30% on everyday essentials from Amazon brands, including AmazonFresh, Solimo, and Mama Bear
- Save up to 20% on top-selling sous vides
- Save up to 40% on select blenders
- Save up to 30% on select air fryers
- Save up to 40% on select coffee makers
Smart Home
- Save up to 40% on Philips Hue Smart Lighting
- Save up to 46% off on select TP-Link products
