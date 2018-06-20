The fleet and hubs of American Airlines The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016. 01 / 43 The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016. 01 / 43

American Airlines said on Wednesday that it's close to returning to normal operations after a week of heavy cancellations at one of its regional affiliates.

A technical glitch that first hit American Eagle affiliate PSA Airlines on Thursday (June 14) has now resulted in about 2,800 cancellations, American says. After a brief improvement Friday, cancellations spiked again during the weekend and have dragged into the current week.

American says it expects about 80% of PSA’s scheduled flights to operate on Wednesday and that it hoped for a normal schedule on the affiliate on Thursday.

Still, that's only after the lingering problem left tens of thousands of passengers scrambling to find new flights right as the busy summer travel season got under way. With many of American’s flights packed to capacity, many of those affected by the PSA disruption say they’ve been stuck for days trying to find open seats to get to their destinations.

Social media feeds have lit up with fliers’ complaints about the disruption. One passenger in Charlotte reportedly became so enraged by cascading delays and cancellations that she is alleged to have shattered a window inside the airport.

NEW: police have charged Kathy Irene Albright. Officers issued a criminal citation for damage to property. @wsoctv https://t.co/KCreXAV5hb — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) June 19, 2018

Earlier this week, lines ballooned at the Charlotte airport's car rental agencies as fliers looked for other ways to get to their destinations, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Despite the extended snafu, however, at least one travel expert predicts American won’t suffer long-lasting consequences.

“Customers have short memories, and, apparently, that’s what American is banking on,” Joe Brancatelli, publisher of the popular Joe Sent Me business-travel newsletter, said to the Observer. “You won’t care two months from now.” (Local report: 'You won't care two months from now': Analyst says American will bounce back fast after CLT chaos)

For now, however, American is apologizing to stranded passengers as it tries to find them open seats on new flights.

“We understand that these cancellations have been frustrating for our customers, and teams from PSA and American have been working around the clock to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” the carrier said in a Tuesday statement.

As for PSA, its technical issue involved problems with its crew scheduling and tracking system, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

The issue is specific to American’s PSA regional carrier, which flies 50- to 76-seat regional jets that feed passengers to American’s hubs. The glitch is not affecting any of American’s “mainline” flights or flights on other partners, but passengers scheduled to connect to or from those flights via PSA might be affected if their connecting flights are canceled.

PSA flies about 800 flights a day under American’s regional American Eagle brand, accounting for about 12% of American’s entire daily schedule.

