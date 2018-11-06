'Coastal Living' ranks the 10 happiest seaside towns in America No. 1: Ocean City, N.J. 01 / 10 No. 1: Ocean City, N.J. 01 / 10

No. 10: Cannon Beach, Ore.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

"Happy seaside town" may sound redundant to travelers. After all, people have been seeking out scenic spots by the water for as long as there have been people.

There was even a bestselling book, Blue Mind: The surprising science that shows how being near, in, on, or under water can make you happier, healthier, more connected, and better at what you do, that focused on the scientific evidence that being close to bodies of water promotes mental health and happiness.

Coastal Living ranks the best small waterfront communities for its annual "Happiest Seaside Town in America" issue, and for 2018, the happiest of them all is Ocean City, N.J.

Coastal Living calls out the classic Jersey Shore town for its “Residential Historic District full of Victorian bungalows and beach cottages making year-round life feel like an old-fashioned vacation."

Of course many of the aspects that make coastal towns great places to live also make them top spots to visit. See Coastal Living's top ten happiest seaside towns — not all of them by an ocean — in the slideshow above.

'Blue Mind' destinations: Experience the power of water Baja, Mexico: Boaters are treated to an up-close look at breaching whales. 01 / 23 Baja, Mexico: Boaters are treated to an up-close look at breaching whales. 01 / 23

20 best destinations to buy a beach house or condo Rented.com looked at a number of factors that affect return on investment, including housing prices, real estate taxes and the local rental market, to determine the best places to own. No. 1: Panama City Beach, Fla.; 98.9 points out of 100. We’ve seen this Panhandle city at the top of our list before, thanks to the affordability and popularity of this year-round destination. 01 / 20 Rented.com looked at a number of factors that affect return on investment, including housing prices, real estate taxes and the local rental market, to determine the best places to own. No. 1: Panama City Beach, Fla.; 98.9 points out of 100. We’ve seen this Panhandle city at the top of our list before, thanks to the affordability and popularity of this year-round destination. 01 / 20





Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com