The Acela Express trains pulls out of New York's Penn Station.

Chuck Gomez, Courtesy of Amtrak

Amtrak has launched its “Track Friday Sale” to celebrate the holiday shopping season.

The train company is offering discounts of 30 percent for travel on most Amtrak routes throughout the country.

The sale can be booked through Monday, Nov. 26. It includes tickets on the higher-speed Acela train on the Northeast corridor. Travel must happen between Jan. 7 and April 30 with no blackout dates.

No discount code is needed.

Some sample prices:

Between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia: $29 for the Northeast Regional train and $79 for the Acela

Between New York City and Boston: $39 for the Northeast Regional and $79 for the Acela

Between New York City and Washington, D.C.: $39 for the Northeast Regional and $121 for the Acela

Between Los Angeles and Seattle: $85

Between Chicago and Denver: $79

The sale prices are available only for one-way Coach Class fares. Upgrades to Business Class or sleeping accommodations are not permitted. Other restrictions: Sale prices are not available at all times and on all routes. Once purchased, tickets are nonrefundable.

