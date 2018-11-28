For a few hours, the Internet was connected by love. Love of a big, beefy, bovine behemoth from Australia named Knickers.

Knickers the steer, a hefty Holstein Friesian whose massive body poked out from above his other cattle friends, captured international attention Tuesday with headlines from the world's most respected media organizations and memes from the Internet's sharpest minds.

So why did he draw so much attention? Simply put: He's HUGE.

Here's a look at some of the best headlines, memes, reactions and puns all dedicated to the staggering steer.

Here at USA TODAY, we were totally moo-ved, saying "Holy cow."

The New York Times put it plainly, and captured everyone's initial reaction to our big friend: "Wow, That Steer Is Really Big"

"He was always a standout steer" https://t.co/QEUWXb9l1C — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 28, 2018

Australia's ABC News first published an article about Knickers at the end of October, but it took a month for him to turn heads online. The news outlet compared Knickers' height to Chicago Bulls (😏) star Michael Jordan and a Mini Cooper car.

Too bulky for the slaughterhouse, Knickers, 7, towers over the other animals on his farm standing at nearly 6 feet, 4 inches and weighing over 3,000 pounds.

As Knickers profile grew, so did the comparisons to other tall people and objects.

Which team is most likely to sign Knickers to a 10-day? 🐮 pic.twitter.com/on7t4pnJup — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) November 28, 2018

He's an absolute unit, but how tall really is #KnickersTheCow? Measured up at the Indiana Statehouse, Knickers would come up just 2' 9" short of one of the eight statues in the Rotunda! pic.twitter.com/y0eTJ13hk5 — INStatehouseEdCenter (@INSthouseEdCntr) November 28, 2018

As it turns out, though, a bit of deception went on with the initial photos of Knickers.

The cows shown next him are Wagyus, which only grow to an average of 4 and a half feet, according to The New York Times. And Knickers is about six years older than them.

But even for his breed, he's still a brute: double their weight more than a foot and a half taller.

Naturally, most couldn't resist the urge to call Knickers an "absolute unit."

Twitter: sees photo of Knickers the cow standing within normal sized cows

Twitter's minds:



Twitter’s minds:



Don’t tweet it

Don’t tweet it

Don’t tweet it

Don’t tweet it

Don’t tweet it

Don’t tweet it

Don’t tweet it

Don’t tweet it

Don’t tweet it

Don’t tweet it



Twitter: ABSOLUTE UNIT pic.twitter.com/04CFReNOne — t÷sha (@eds_shirtsleeve) November 28, 2018

Others just had good cattle puns.

WE DON'T WANT NO BEEF: Knickers, the giant cow, is making international headlines. He weighs over 3,000 pounds and is more than six feet tall. His owner says the other cows LOVE to follow the big boy around. 😉❤️🐮https://t.co/IHOtIjO4rM pic.twitter.com/TpiDY3gnuU — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) November 28, 2018

A few good questions were raised.

Why does Knickers, the largest cow, not merely eat all the other cows? pic.twitter.com/bkxSxZEUoi — Twlldun’s pre-emptive xmas name. (@twlldun) November 28, 2018

did knickers write this pic.twitter.com/NzJFxn6N6l — becca (@bvrcoe) November 27, 2018

I mean, imagine being as large as Knickers.

THEM: we’ll bring you but you gotta be cool



ME: for sure for sure



THEM: we’re serious



ME: i got you bro you won’t even know i’m there



ME, AT THE THING: pic.twitter.com/uK3bT8K8jQ — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) November 28, 2018

He's like a COW-ZILLA!

BOW DOWN TO GODZILLACOWhttps://t.co/Srxa9m1uD7 — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) November 27, 2018

Other headlines were great, too.

Knickers the steer is too beefy to become burgers, so he's won a reprieve to live out his days on the farm. https://t.co/RMyxPjxgz5 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 28, 2018

FAKE MOOS: Here's why Knickers the giant steer (not a cow!) looks so big in those viral tweets https://t.co/YRUHygUk7w — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 28, 2018

Even The Weather Channel wrote about Knickers: "Meet Knickers, the Towering Australian Steer Too Large for Auction" Though he probably isn't affecting the climate around him too much.

It's also good to point out that while everyone is making a fuss about this "cow," he's actually a steer, a castrated male.

Knickers, the extremely large cow, isn’t actually a cow https://t.co/bkrFsICzuh pic.twitter.com/07ajrfdnXL — The Verge (@verge) November 28, 2018

And of course, remember: Knickers deserves love, no matter how big he may be.

Knickers is the beefiest of beefy boys, and I am OBSESSED. pic.twitter.com/l0ke7WRBMO — Bailey Hemphill (@bailsofhemp) November 27, 2018

