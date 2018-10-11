Andrew Gillum concedes to DeSantis in FL Governor race

Democrat Andrew Gillum withdrew his concession in Florida's gubernatorial race Saturday after a recount was ordered in the too-close-to-call race.

"I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call that we count every single vote," Gillum tweeted.

Unofficial election results showed Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis ahead of Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points. Under state law, such a margin requires a machine recount of ballots.

On Saturday, Florida's secretary of state ordered a recount for three statewide races, including the governor and U.S. Senate contests.

The margins in all races remain well under the half-percent needed to automatically trigger a machine recount. More than 8 million votes will be recounted.

I am replacing my earlier concession with an unapologetic and uncompromised call to count every vote. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 10, 2018

In the Senate race, the Republican challenger, Gov. Rick Scott, claimed victory just before midnight Tuesday, but the incumbent, Democrat Bill Nelson, never conceded the race. Now, Scott leads Nelson by 12,562 votes or a margin of .15 percent.

The contentious race led to lawsuits being filed by both Scott and Nelson. Scott alleged "rampant fraud" in the election and asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate Palm Beach and Broward counties.

In the race for the state's agriculture commissioner, Republican candidate Matt Caldwell and his campaign committee also filed a lawsuit Friday against Broward elections chief Brenda Snipes seeking to stop the counting of ballots that were not in hand when the polls closed.

The Florida Democratic Party has accused Caldwell of trying to interfere with legal ballot counting. Caldwell is down by 5,326 votes or a margin of .06 percent in his race against Democrat Nikki Fried.

