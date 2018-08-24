U.S. Sen. John McCain
U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona.
Getty Images

PHOENIX — One word is sure to surface again and again as Sen. John McCain's legacy is detailed and debated in wake of his decision to discontinue medical treatment for a deadly form of brain cancer.

The "maverick" label defined the Arizona Republican's rise in national politics and his first presidential campaign in 2000.

The description reflected a backstory of heroism and duty during the Vietnam War and fit McCain's efforts to lead bipartisan reforms of the campaign-finance and immigration systems. His central focus on Capitol Hill was national security, a bipartisan concern.

And he eagerly sparred with presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

► Bio: John McCain's American Story: As seen by journalists who know him best
► Aug. 24: Sen. John McCain stopping brain cancer treatments, family says
► Aug. 13: Trump snubs McCain in defense policy bill that bears senator's name

The maverick reputation suggested an independent streak that played well with some voters in his Senate and presidential runs. McCain himself would use it when it suited him politically.

But it wasn't always a comfortable fit for McCain or even accurate. The former Navy captain and Vietnam prisoner of war could be a partisan brawler and GOP team player, too, much to the exasperation of his admirers in the Democratic Party and the Washington media.

McCain distanced himself from the maverick label when it became a liability during his bid for the 2008 Republican presidential nomination and in his 2010 and 2016 Senate re-election races. But he never let it go completely, just as critics on the left would use it against him when they felt he wasn't living up to their idea of bipartisanship.

"That was a label that was given to me a long time ago," McCain said in 2010. "I don't decide on the labels that I am given. I said I have always acted in what I think is in the best interests of the state and the country, and that's the way that I will always behave."

In a 2002 memoir, Worth the Fighting For, McCain wrote that he worried "the (maverick) act might be getting a little tired for a man of my years."

But 15 years later, at age 80, McCain settled the argument once and for all when, in the early hours of July 28, 2017, he gave a dramatic thumbs-down to GOP legislation to undo the Affordable Care Act, casting a decisive vote that stalled Republican efforts to gut Obamacare.

Three days before that vote, in a memorable July 25 Senate floor speech, delivered at the height of partisan rancor over whether to repeal or save Obama's Affordable Care Act, McCain made a passionate case for the Senate to return to regular order and the civility and camaraderie for which the upper chamber once was known.

"The most revered members of this institution accepted the necessity of compromise in order to make incremental progress on solving America’s problems and to defend her from her adversaries," McCain said in the remarks, which came less than a week after the disclosure that he was battling a deadly form of brain cancer.

► Aug. 10: Jesse Jackson calls President Trump 'lying king,' praises 'hero' McCain
► July 27: Meghan McCain says dad John McCain is 'hanging in'

"That principled mindset and the service of our predecessors who possessed it come to mind when I hear the Senate referred to as the world’s greatest deliberative body," he said. "I’m not sure we can claim that distinction with a straight face today."

In an August 2017 interview with The Arizona Republic, McCain said he was comfortable with people remembering him as the Republican maverick, but he added this:

"I also hope that they recognize what I've done on a lot of issues, especially national defense."

Legislative contributions

John McCain
John McCain, R-Ariz., kicks back in his chair and makes a phone call while working in his Capitol Hill office in Washington D.C., during the Senate debate of the McCain-Finegold campaign-finance reform bill on March 23, 2001.
Associated Press

In the legislative arena, McCain's work on the influential Senate Armed Services Committee — he became chairman in 2015 — and on defense policy were among his most lasting contributions.

His namesake campaign-finance-reform bill, which sought to combat the pervasive influence of special-interest money in politics, became law in 2002. But the Supreme Court overturned key parts, including regulations on independent corporate and union spending on political advertising.

► July 26: In text to gov's lawyer, congressman expresses interest in McCain seat
► July 13: What's next after John McCain's year with brain cancer?

Critics argued the campaign-finance law backfired and actually worsened fundraising efforts because it weakened political parties and shifted power to less accountable and more extreme third-party organizations. The law also led to the 2010 decision in Citizens United vs. the Federal Election Commission that greatly increased the influence of corporations, unions and outside groups on elections. 

One ramification, given Congress' failure to mandate disclosure, has been that certain politically active non-profits can hide the source of their money.

And despite years of trying, none of McCain's attempts to overhaul the immigration system became law.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., agreed that national security is a big part of McCain's legacy.

"He has really helped shape our policy for a good amount of time, a quarter century at least, in the Senate in terms of the post-World War II liberal international order with strong U.S. leadership and security arrangements and a focus on human rights."

Former three-term Sen. Dennis DeConcini, D-Ariz., who served six years with McCain in the Senate from 1987 until DeConcini's 1995 retirement, said he and McCain often had ideological differences and disagreed about the use of earmarks to pay for projects for Arizona. But DeConcini said he always respected McCain's military service in the Navy.

More recently, DeConcini said he admired the way that McCain was willing to stand up to Trump, his own party's president.

McCain and Trump battled publicly almost from the time Trump launched his presidential campaign in summer 2015. McCain eventually withdrew his endorsement of Trump in October 2016 after a vulgar recording surfaced of Trump talking about women.

► July 10: McCain's illness could complicate Trump's Supreme Court pick
► July 5: McCain's heart was with military July 4 as he battled brain tumor

"I considered him a maverick," DeConcini said of McCain. "He went on his own trajectory on issues. He would not always support the Republican position though he also could be very partisan, ... but that's understandable.

"I give him great credit for taking on Trump, not just because I am no fan of Trump's, but because that is really a courageous thing to do," DeConcini said.

'Maverick' candidate in 2000

John McCain: The 'Maverick' runs for president
01 / 21
Then-Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., addresses a rally at the Navajo Nation Veterans Memorial Park on Aug. 27, 1999, in Window Rock.
02 / 21
Arizona Sen. John McCain (right) is interviewed July 3, 1999, by Richard Sisk of the New York Daily News on his Straight Talk Express bus while on a four-day campaign tour of South Carolina.
03 / 21
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain (center), R-Ariz., laughs as he rides his "Straight Talk Express" bus during a campaign swing through South Carolina on July 31, 1999.
04 / 21
John McCain and his wife Cindy are mobbed by the media at a town hall event in North Hampton, New Hampshire, where McCain made a campaign stop on Nov. 29, 1999.
05 / 21
Sen. John McCain speaks to a large group of people gathered at a town hall event in North Hampton, New Hampshire, during a tour stop on Nov. 29, 1999.
06 / 21
Sen. John McCain speaks to a large group of people gathered at a town hall event in North Hampton, New Hampshire, during a tour stop on Nov. 29, 1999.
07 / 21
Along with his wife Cindy, John McCain waves to a large group of people gathered at a town hall event in North Hampton, New Hampshire, to hear him speak during a tour stop on Nov. 29, 1999.
08 / 21
A line forms to hear John McCain speak at a town hall event in North Hampton, New Hampshire, during a McCain tour stop on Nov. 29, 1999.
09 / 21
Republican presidential hopeful and Arizona Sen. John McCain and his wife Cindy leave their bus as they arrive for the Raymond Town Hall Meeting at Raymond High School in New Hampshire in January 2000.
10 / 21
Republican presidential hopefuls Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Texas Gov. George W. Bush (right), shake hands before the GOP debate at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Jan. 10, 2000.
11 / 21
Presidential candidate Arizona Sen. John McCain gives a thumbs up to his supporters after the Republican debate in Columbia, South Carolina, in February 2000.
12 / 21
Ann Hughes, of Greensville, shows her support for Presidential candidate Arizona Sen. John McCain in Greenville, South Carolina, on Feb. 16, 2000, during a campaign stop.
13 / 21
Presidential candidate Arizona Sen. John McCain greets supporters on Feb. 16, 2000, during a campaign stop, in Newberry, South Carolina.
14 / 21
Retired U.S. Marines Col. George "Bud" Day sits on the side of the road campaigning for his POW friend, Arizona Sen. John McCain, in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 19, 2000, the day of the GOP primary.
15 / 21
Cindy McCain and her husband, presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain, register to cast their vote at the GOP primary. They cast their votes inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Feb. 22, 2000.
16 / 21
Presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain and his wife Cindy McCain cast their vote at the GOP Primary. They cast their votes inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Feb. 22, 2000.
17 / 21
Presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain speaks with the press after casting his vote at the GOP Primary along with his wife Cindy McCain. They cast their votes inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Feb. 22, 2000.
18 / 21
Presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain playfully swings a toy Star Wars lightsaber, as does his wife Cindy (right), as they leave the podium following his victory speech on Feb. 22, 2000, at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak in Phoenix.
19 / 21
Presidential candidate Arizona Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy McCain, celebrate with their kids in Phoenix his victories in the Michigan and Arizona GOP primaries on Feb. 22, 2000.
20 / 21
Republican presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain celebrates with his wife Cindy (left) following his victory speech in 2000 at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak in Phoenix.
21 / 21
Sen. John McCain and wife Cindy address the crowd during a gala at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on March 7, 2000.

McCain's presidential runs in 2000 and 2008 elevated him in the national consciousness.

During McCain's first bid for the Republican presidential nomination, Americans became acquainted with his personal story of being shot down over North Vietnam in 1967 and spending more than five years as a prisoner of war. McCain, the son and grandson of Navy admirals, refused early release because the military code of conduct demanded that POWs accept release only in the order in which they were captured.

► June 21: Meghan McCain: Trump's rally line about her father is 'gross'
► June 19: McCain rips Trump's family separation policy

McCain's scrappy, upstart 2000 presidential campaign and its reform platform were given little chance of victory but managed to throw the GOP establishment into a panic after his surprise upset of then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush in the New Hampshire primary. 

Anti-McCain forces descended on South Carolina to halt his momentum ahead of that state's primary. In a brutal contest that has entered the lore of U.S. political history, his opponents waged an all-out effort that included, in some cases, outlandish and vicious smears of McCain and his family.

"I will not take the low road to the highest office in this land," McCain said after his South Carolina loss. "I want the presidency in the best way, not the worst way."

Though McCain carried on to Michigan and Arizona, his campaign was mortally wounded.

But even in defeat, he inspired some in his party.

"His run in 2000 was kind of the first inkling of the ability to run in an unorthodox way," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who would run for president in 2016. "That was an unorthodox campaign against a favorite who ended up winning, but Senator McCain, without any of the trappings of a traditional campaign front-runner, really gave future President Bush a run for his money."

McCain and Bush remained at odds after Bush moved into the White House in 2001, with McCain famously opposing the GOP president's signature tax cuts in 2001 and 2003.

Establishment GOP pick in 2008

John McCain: 2008 Republican presidential candidate
01 / 88
Republican presidential candidate, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is joined by his wife Cindy while he speaks to reporters March 31, 2008, during his service to America tour in Meridian, Mississippi.
02 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (second from left), R-Ariz., speaks to advisers Mark Salter (left), Charlie Black (right), and press secretary Brooke Buchanan aboard the campaign airplane en route to Washington on April 7, 2008. McCain, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, is scheduled to hear testimony during the much-anticipated appearance of Iraq commanding Gen. David Petraeus before the committee.
03 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., cheers as he watches a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets with his wife Cindy (right) and Diamondbacks General Partner Ken Kendrick on May 4, 2008, in Phoenix.
04 / 88
Presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., gives a speech on the steps of the Yavapai County Courthouse in Prescott in 2008.
05 / 88
Sen. John McCain addresses the media at Swift Aviation at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on May 5, 2008. Wife Cindy is at left.
06 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., points to supporters before speaking at a town hall meeting at Oakland University on May 7, 2008, in Rochester, Michigan.
07 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., listens to questions while speaking at a town hall meeting at Oakland University on May 7, 2008, in Rochester, Michigan.
08 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a town hall meeting at Oakland University on May 7, 2008, in Rochester, Michigan.
09 / 88
Republican presidential candidate, Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., speaks with host Jon Stewart during a break at a taping of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Jon Stewart" on May 7, 2008, in New York.
10 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., walks with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to an event on May 9, 2008, in Columbia, South Carolina.
11 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., smiles as he speaks at a round-table discussion with former Gov. Dan Evans and others on the environment May 13, 2008, in North Bend, Washington. The event at the Cedar River Watershed Education Center followed the theme of McCain's visit to Portland during which he outlined his plan to combat global warming.
12 / 88
Republican presidential candidate, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., pauses while speaking about the Columbia Free Trade agreement and Cuban Independence Day on May 20, 2008, in Miami.
13 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (right), R-Ariz., shakes hands with Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, R-Calif., on May 22, 2008, in Union City, California.
14 / 88
President George W. Bush and Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., wave at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on May 27, 2008.
15 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks during a campaign event in Houston on June 17, 2008.
16 / 88
Republican presidential candidate John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks during a campaign event at Fresno State University on June 23, 2008, in Fresno, California.
17 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (right), R-Ariz., shakes hands with Spencer Macke, 6, before their interview in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 26, 2008. Macke earned the admiration of McCain by selling $4,000 worth of yellow ribbons to benefit troops abroad, so the first-grader and his younger sister were rewarded by getting to ask the Republican presidential contender a series of five questions.
18 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (center), R-Ariz., and his wife Cindy McCain listen to Monsignor Diego Monroy Ponce during a visit to the Basilica de Guadalupe in Mexico City on July 3, 2008.
19 / 88
Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty and his wife, Mary Pawlenty, clap as Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (right), R-Ariz., is introduced at his Minnesota campaign headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 10, 2008.
20 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his wife Cindy are joined by Lydia Gutierrez (second from left) and others during a campaign stop at Senate Coney Island Restaurant in Livonia, Michigan, on July 10, 2008.
21 / 88
Presumptive Republican presidential candidate John McCain speaks to supporters at his southwest regional campaign headquarters in Phoenix July 13, 2008, as an image of himself seemingly looks back.
22 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., drinks a milkshake as he talks with reporters on July 17, 2008, on his campaign bus en route to the airport in Kansas City, Missouri.
23 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and former President George H.W. Bush arrive by golf cart for a news conference at the Bush family home in Kennebunkport, Maine, on July 21, 2008.
24 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., holds a news conference in King's Supermarket in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on July 23, 2008. During the unscheduled stop, McCain pushed back against Democratic criticism that he misstated when the troop buildup ordered by President George W. Bush began, saying elements were put in place before Bush announced the surge strategy in early 2007.
25 / 88
Republican presidential candidate, Sen. John McCain (right), R-Ariz., talks with reporters during a news conference with the Dalai Lama as he arrives in Aspen, Colorado, on July 25, 2008.
26 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks to reporters during a tour of the Red Ribbon Ranch Oil Lease, San Joaquin Facilities Management Inc. on July 28, 2008, in Bakersfield, California. Three-time melanoma survivor John McCain had a spot of skin removed from his right cheek early that day that he said would undergo a biopsy as a precaution.
27 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks during a town hall meeting with employees of the Wagner Equipment Co. on July 30, 2008, in Aurora, Colorado.
28 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (center), R-Ariz., and his wife Cindy (second from left) have coffee with Debra Bartoshevich (left) of Waterford, Wisconsin, her daughter Mariah (right), and her father Gene Brittain at the Dunn Bros. coffee shop on July 31, 2008, in Racine, Wisconsin.
29 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks to reporters during a news conference on Aug. 13, 2008, in Birmingham, Michigan.
30 / 88
Rick Warren (center) watches as Republican presidential candidate, Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., shakes hands with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., during the Compassion Forum at Saddleback Church on Aug. 16, 2008, in Lake Forest, California.
31 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks during a town hall meeting on Aug. 20, 2008, at the Pan American Center on the campus of New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
32 / 88
Presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (left) accepts a Central High School football jersey from Principal Christopher Jones on Aug. 25, 2008, at the Phoenix school. McCain's wife, Cindy, attended the school.
33 / 88
Presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (left) accepts the endorsement of Daddy Yankee, a.k.a. Raymond Ayala, at Central High School on Aug. 25, 2008. McCain's wife, Cindy, attended the Phoenix school.
34 / 88
Presumptive Republican presidential nominee John McCain speaks during the 90th annual American Legion National Convention at the Phoenix Convention Center on Aug. 26, 2008.
35 / 88
Republican Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks as Republican presidential candidate, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., introduces her as his vice presidential running mate on Aug. 29, 2008, at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.
36 / 88
Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain smiles as his vice presidential running mate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, pumps her fist as she is introduced to supporters at a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 29, 2008.
37 / 88
Presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., introduces his vice presidential running mate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, at a campaign stop in Washington, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 30, 2008.
38 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is greeted at the airport by Republican vice presidential candidate Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and her family, as well as Cindy McCain (right) and family, upon his arrival in Minneapolis on Sept. 3, 2008, to attend the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota.
39 / 88
Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin waves as Republican presidential candidate John McCain joins her on stage after her speech to the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 3, 2008.
40 / 88
Sen. John McCain waves to the crowd before addressing delegates at the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2008.
41 / 88
Sen. John McCain speaks to his party during the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2008.
42 / 88
Republican presidential nominee John McCain finishes his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2008.
43 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain listens to the applause of supporters during his nomination acceptance speech on Sept. 4, 2008, the last night of the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota.
44 / 88
Delegates cheer presidential nominee John McCain at the 2008 Republican National Convention in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
45 / 88
Republican presidential nominee John McCain embraces his mother Roberta at the end of his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2008.
46 / 88
Sen. John McCain and Gov. Sarah Palin celebrate during the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2008.
47 / 88
Republican presidential candidate John McCain (center) tours the stage area before the final session of the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2008.
48 / 88
Sen. John McCain and his wife Cindy wave to the crowd during the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 4, 2008.
49 / 88
Republican presidential nominee John McCain and his running mate, Sarah Palin, bask in the celebration at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2008.
50 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and vice presidential candidate Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, attend a rally on Sept. 5, 2008, in Cedarburg, Wisconsin.
51 / 88
Republican presidential candidate, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., greets supporters as he enters an airport campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Sept. 18, 2008.
52 / 88
Republican presidential nominee Arizona Sen. John McCain speaks on the financial crisis Sept. 24, 2008, at a hotel in New York City. McCain said he was suspending his campaign and is seeking a postponement of the presidential debate to deal with the crisis.
53 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., accompanied by former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, speaks at an economic round table on Sept. 24, 2008, in New York.
54 / 88
In this photo provided by CBS News, CBS News anchor Katie Couric interviews Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain on Sept. 24, 2008, in New York. The interview aired on that evening's "CBS Evening News With Katie Couric."
55 / 88
President George W. Bush makes remarks on the economic crisis during a meeting with bipartisan and bicameral members of Congress, including presidential candidates Republican John McCain and Democrat Barack Obama, in the Cabinet Room on Sept. 25, 2008, at the White House in Washington, D.C.
56 / 88
Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama (right) and Republican presidential nominee John McCain (left) take part in the first debate of the 2008 election at the University of Mississippi on Sept. 26, 2008, in Oxford, Mississippi.
57 / 88
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama (right), D-Ill., makes a point as he looks at Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., during the first presidential debate at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi, on Sept. 26, 2008.
58 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., boards his campaign plane in Arlington, Virginia, on Oct. 2, 2008.
59 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (right), R-Ariz., speaks as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., listens during a town hall-style presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 7, 2008.
60 / 88
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama (left), D-Ill., and Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., embrace at the finish of their town hall-style presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 7, 2008.
61 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., shakes hands during a rally in Strongsville, Ohio, on Oct. 8, 2008.
62 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., greets supporters following a town hall meeting on Oct. 10, 2008, in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
63 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., kisses 9-month old Abri Thompson during a rally on Oct. 11, 2008, in Davenport, Iowa.
64 / 88
Supporters cheer for presidential candidate Sen. John McCain during a campaign stop at the Virginia Beach Convention Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Oct. 13, 2008.
65 / 88
Joe Wurzelbacher walks to a neighbor's home followed by reporters in Holland, Ohio, on Oct. 16, 2008. Wurzelbacher is better known as "Joe the Plumber," the nickname Republican John McCain bestowed on him during the presidential debate Oct. 15, 2008, with Democrat Barack Obama.
66 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., greets supporters at a rally in St. Charles, Missouri, on Oct. 20, 2008.
67 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., waves to the crowd behind him as he stands on stage with Republican vice presidential running mate Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (from second left), Cindy McCain, Piper Palin, Willow Palin, and Todd Palin, as Sarah Palin introduces John McCain at a rally at Green Memorial Stadium in Green, Ohio, on Oct. 22, 2008.
68 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and running mate Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin look at a crowd gathered at a campaign stop at Green Memorial Stadium on Oct. 22, 2008, in Green, Ohio.
69 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a rally with Republican vice presidential candidate Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (left) and wife Cindy McCain (right) on Oct. 22, 2008, at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati.
70 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., holds a bag of oranges as he begins a media briefing Oct. 23, 2008, after visiting Parkesdale Farm Market in Plant City, Florida. Presidential candidates Barack Obama and John McCain have both stopped by the Parksdale Farm Market for a taste of Jim Meeks' strawberry shortcake and milkshakes as they hopped across central Florida.
71 / 88
Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., leans in through a window to shake hands with workers at Parksdale Farms during a campaign stop Oct. 23, 2008, in Plant City, Florida.
72 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks during a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Oct. 28, 2008.
73 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., smiles as he is introduced at a rally at Defiance Junior High School in Defiance, Ohio, on Oct. 30, 2008.
74 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., and California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger arrive at a rally on Oct. 31, 2008, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
75 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his wife Cindy (center right), shake hands with supporters at the end of a rally in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 31, 2008.
76 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks during a rally in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 1, 2008, at the Pennridge Airport.
77 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., reacts to the crowd at a rally in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 1, 2008, at the Pennridge Airport.
78 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., salutes to the crowd as he stands next to a teleprompter at a rally at the Long Center at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 2, 2008.
79 / 88
Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., addresses a campaign rally at Indianapolis International Airport Nov. 3, 2008, in Indianapolis, Indiana. With less than 24 hours before Election Day, McCain is barnstorming through the all-important swing states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Mexico and Nevada before heading home to Arizona.
80 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain and wife Cindy arrive in Phoenix aboard the Straight Talk Express after campaigning on Nov. 4, 2008.
81 / 88
Cindy McCain gets emotional as she introduces her husband, Sen. John McCain, at a midnight rally Nov. 4, 2008, at the Yavapai County Courthouse in Prescott, Arizona.
82 / 88
Sen. John McCain and wife Cindy (right) prepare to cast their ballots at the Albright United Methodist Church in Phoenix on Nov. 4, 2008.
83 / 88
Cindy McCain fixes the hair of her husband, Sen. John McCain, after they voted at the Albright United Methodist Church in Phoenix on Nov. 4, 2008.
84 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, with his wife Cindy at his side, gives his concession speech to supporters at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix on Nov. 4, 2008.
85 / 88
Sen. John McCain and wife Cindy address their supporters at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix on Nov. 4, 2008, after McCain's defeat in the presidential election.
86 / 88
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., gestures as he addresses a rally with supporters on Election Night in Phoenix on Nov. 4, 2008.
87 / 88
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain hugs his running mate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, after his concession speech to supporters at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix on Nov. 4, 2008.
88 / 88
President-elect Barack Obama meets with former Republican presidential candidate Arizona Sen. John McCain at Obama's transition offices in Chicago on Nov. 17, 2008. They were meeting for the first time since the election was held 13 days before.

After his experience in 2000, McCain had reinvented himself as the GOP-establishment favorite by the time he launched his 2008 presidential campaign seven years later.

But financial troubles nearly upended his machine, and by summer 2007 McCain was running on a tight budget, preaching the need for victory in the unpopular Iraq War while stumping at town-hall-style events in Veterans of Foreign Wars meeting halls and similar venues all over Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

► June 17: Meghan McCain calls John McCain 'greatest father in the world'
► June 5: Kelly Sadler, White House aide who reportedly mocked McCain, is out

"I'd rather lose a campaign than lose a war," McCain would say of the risk that his Iraq War stance posed to his political prospects.

In what was seen as a major comeback, McCain won the GOP nomination over rivals such as former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

As the party's nominee, McCain picked "Country First" as his slogan. But few political experts gave him much of a chance at defeating Democratic nominee Barack Obama — a fresh and exciting figure in U.S. politics — given the profound unpopularity of Bush and the war, and the financial crisis that threatened to wreck the economy.

In the end, McCain's attempt to revive the "maverick" brand didn't changes voters' perceptions. His campaign and foreign policy were painted as extensions of Bush's presidency, and it stuck.

Whether his pick of then-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, chosen to help shore up the conservative base that distrusted him, hurt or helped remains a matter of debate. But some blame McCain's choice of Palin for the rise of right-wing populism that eventually led to Trump's election in 2016.

"One, Barack Obama was a very, very strong candidate and that's the most important thing," McCain told The Republic in an interview in August 2017. "Second, when the stock market collapsed, it really sent us into a real drop. Third of all, I guess, Americans were ready for a change, too.

"But I'd like to emphasize the first thing I said: Barack Obama was an incredibly impressive candidate, and he did a great job campaigning," he said.

For some hard-right Republicans, McCain didn't hit Obama, the first African-American nominee of a major party, hard enough or often enough out of what they considered a fear of being tagged a racist.

► May 28: HBO's 'John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls' isn't a eulogy
► May 17: In new memoir, McCain talks Trump dossier, not tapping Joe Lieberman

McCain declined to make an issue of the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, Obama's former pastor in Chicago who had made a string of controversial political statements in his fiery sermons, including rejecting the slogan "God Bless America" for "God Damn America." 

In another memorable moment, McCain corrected a woman at a town hall meeting who said she couldn't trust Obama because he was "an Arab."

"No, ma'am. He's a decent, family man, citizen, that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues. And that's what this campaign is all about," McCain said.

McCain's honorable campaigning seems quaint when viewed through the lens of Trump's 2016 scorched-earth assault on his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. Just eight years after McCain received the party's nomination, Republicans would chant "Lock her up!" at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

But Rubio recalled McCain's exchange with the woman who said Obama was an Arab as "an iconic moment" in presidential campaign history.

"In the process of running in the 2008 election, there were multiple moments in that campaign where you saw him elevate above the moment and refuse to go in a direction that perhaps some wanted him to go," Rubio said. "It was a testament to his character."

Stature, seniority on Capitol Hill

John McCain: From the Navy to Arizona senator
01 / 123
Vice Adm. John S. McCain Sr. with his son, Cmdr. John S. McCain Jr., on board a U.S. Navy ship (probably USS Proteus, AS-19) in Tokyo Bay, circa September 1945. McCain Jr. is father to Arizona Sen. John McCain.
02 / 123
A 1951 photo of John McCain (left) with his mother Roberta, brother Joe and father John S. Jr. (Jack).
03 / 123
John McCain stands in military dress uniform next to his father, John S. McCain Jr., in this undated file photo. Born the son and grandson of Navy admirals, McCain was destined for a military career.
04 / 123
A portrait of John McCain taken in 1958 for the Lucky Bag yearbook at the U.S. Naval Academy.
05 / 123
John McCain (front right) with his squadron in 1965.
06 / 123
North Vietnamese remove Navy flier John McCain from the waters off the Vietnamese coast after McCain's plane was shot down in 1967 while on a bombing mission. McCain, now a U.S. senator, was held captive from 1967 until 1973. The photo is among those released by the Library of Congress and taken by North Vietnamese photographers during the war.
07 / 123
John McCain is tended to in a Hanoi, North Vietnam, hospital as a prisoner of war in the fall of 1967.
08 / 123
This is an undated file photo of Sen. John McCain, lying injured as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. It was among 4,000 photos and documents given to a U.S. delegation by Hanoi. McCain was a U.S. Navy pilot downed in Vietnam in 1967.
09 / 123
John McCain is escorted by Lt. Cmdr. Jay Coupe Jr., public relations officer, March 14, 1973, to Hanoi's Gia Lam Airport after the POW was released.
10 / 123
Lt. Cmdr. John McCain, a POW for over five years, waves to well-wishers on March 18, 1973, after arriving at Jacksonville Naval Air Station in Florida.
11 / 123
John McCain giving an interview after his return from Vietnam in 1973.
12 / 123
John McCain is greeted by President Richard Nixon (left) in Washington D.C., in the spring of 1975 after being released after more than five years in a Vietnamese prisoner-of-war camp.
13 / 123
John and Cindy McCain on their wedding day in May 1980.
14 / 123
Rep. John McCain at Republican Headquarters in Hilton with wife Cindy McCain and John Rhodes in 1982.
15 / 123
John McCain in 1982.
16 / 123
John McCain, congressman-elect, on Nov. 11, 1982.
17 / 123
A photo of John McCain from 1983.
18 / 123
Rita and Jim Craig look on as John McCain, R-Ariz., District 1, presents their son, Kevin Craig, with a letter from President Ronald Reagan on Dec. 15, 1983, related to a girl's rescue.
19 / 123
John McCain doing volunteer work in Mesa, Arizona, in 1984.
20 / 123
Rep. John McCain with wife Cindy and daughter Meghan in 1984.
21 / 123
Cindy McCain leaves the polling place with newborn daughter Meghan after voting in Tempe, Arizona, on Nov. 6, 1984.
22 / 123
Rep. John McCain, R- Ariz., holds his daughter Meghan, and his wife Cindy holds the couple's new baby, Sidney McCain IV, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix in May 1986.
23 / 123
Rep. John McCain and wife Cindy celebrate his election to the Senate in 1986.
24 / 123
A photo of Arizona Sen. John McCain from 1986.
25 / 123
President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office shaking hands with Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in Washington, D.C., in 1987.
26 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., holds daughter Meghan McCain in his lap in 1987.
27 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., joins members of the Salvation Army for bell ringing outside the post office at First Avenue and Fillmore Street in Phoenix in December 1987.
28 / 123
Sen. Christopher Dodd (second from right), D-Conn., introduces Nicaraguan Cardinal Miguel Obando y Bravo to Sen. John McCain (left), R- Ariz., on Jan. 15, 1988, as Texas Sen. Phil Gramm stands next to Dodd looking on. The senators are on a trip to Central America to evaluate progress in implementing the Guatemala Peace Accords.
29 / 123
Sen. John McCain leaves the office of Carl Kunasek on Jan. 21, 1988, after conferring with the president of the senate and Bob Usdane.
30 / 123
Arizona Sen. John McCain dropped by to say hello to some Make-A-Wish kids on April 8, 1988. Here he is greeting Thomasina Schnepf, 11, from Phoenix, who once had a brain tumor.
31 / 123
Sen. John McCain (center), R- Ariz., on May 8, 1989, speaks with a soldier from the Panamanian Defense Forces after he voted. McCain is a member of the official observer delegation sent from Washington for the country's presidential election.
32 / 123
Sen. John McCain at the KTAR radio station in Phoenix in August 1989.
33 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., ponders a question from reporters during a news conference on Oct. 16, 1989, in Phoenix. McCain called the session to answer questions about his involvement with developer Charles H. Keating Jr.
34 / 123
Sen. John McCain answers questions from Alison Haas (left) and Katie Faber (right), both 6th graders representing KdSTAR Radio at Shumway Elementary School in Chandler, Arizona, on March 14, 1990.
35 / 123
Sen. John Glenn (left), D-Ohio, and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., smile during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., in October 1990.
36 / 123
Sens. John Glenn (left), D-Ohio, Dennis DeConcini, D-Ariz., and John McCain (right), R-Ariz., arrive at the Senate Ethics Committee hearing room Nov. 15, 1990, on Capitol Hill. Five senators are to face charges that they took part in alleged influence peddling to help former savings and loan owner Charles H. Keating, Jr.
37 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is sworn in prior to testifying before the Senate Ethics Committee Nov. 16, 1990, during the "Keating Five" hearings in Washington, D.C.
38 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., smiles during Senate Ethics Committee hearings Nov. 20, 1990, into the "Keating Five." Seated next to McCain is his attorney John Dowd.
39 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Feb. 27, 1991, after the Senate Ethics Committee said he exercised poor judgement on behalf of Charles H. Keating Jr.
40 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., announced the McCain Tax Fairness and Accountability Act of 1991 in front of the downtown Phoenix post office building on April 15, 1991.
41 / 123
John McCain thanks his supporters, with wife Cindy, son Jimmy and daughter Bridget beside him, on Nov. 4, 1992, at the Hyatt Regency after his Senate re-election.
42 / 123
Arizona Sen. John McCain gives the speech nominating Bob Dole to be the Republican presidential candidate at the GOP convention in San Diego on Aug. 14, 1996.
43 / 123
U.S. Sen. John McCain (center), R-Ariz., embraces Mai Van On on Nov. 13, 1996, the man who saved him in 1967 after his bomber was shot down over Hanoi, North Vietnam, during the Vietnam War.
44 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., gestures during an interview in his Capitol Hill office on Sept. 23, 1997.
45 / 123
Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., and Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis., speak to reporters about campaign-finance reform on Capitol Hill on Oct. 6, 1997, in Washington D.C.
46 / 123
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., presides over a hearing on the tobacco bill on March 11, 1998. Negotiators on March 29, 1998, agreed on most of the provisions of Congress' leading tobacco bill, sponsored by McCain, that would charge the industry about $138 billion more and impose harsher restrictions than the settlement companies and states reached in June.
47 / 123
Sen John McCain, R-Ariz., announces the National Tobacco Policy and Youth Smoking Reduction Act during a Capitol Hill news conference on March 30, 1998. Sen. Fritz Hollings, D-S.C., listens at left.
48 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., with his wife Cindy at his side, announces his plans to run for re-election to the Senate on April 17, 1998, in Phoenix.
49 / 123
Roberta McCain with her son, Sen. John McCain, at the National Press Club May 20, 1999.
50 / 123
Arizona Sen. John McCain (right) is interviewed July 3, 1999, by Richard Sisk of the New York Daily News on his Straight Talk Express bus while on a four-day campaign tour of South Carolina.
51 / 123
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks in Seneca, South Carolina on July 31, 1999.
52 / 123
Then-Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., addresses a rally at the Navajo Nation Veterans Memorial Park on Aug. 27, 1999, in Window Rock.
53 / 123
Sen. John McCain (second from right) talks with Lt. J.G. Leslie Hull-Ryde at an entrance to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sept. 27, 1999. McCain is a graduate of the academy.
54 / 123
John McCain and his wife Cindy are mobbed by the media at a town hall event in North Hampton, New Hampshire, where McCain made a campaign stop on Nov. 29, 1999.
55 / 123
Republican presidential hopeful and Arizona Sen. John McCain and his wife Cindy leave their bus as they arrive for the Raymond Town Hall Meeting at Raymond High School in New Hampshire in January 2000.
56 / 123
Republican presidential hopefuls Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Texas Gov. George W. Bush (right), shake hands before the GOP debate at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Jan. 10, 2000.
57 / 123
Presidential candidate Arizona Sen. John McCain gives a thumbs up to his supporters after the Republican debate in Columbia, South Carolina, in February 2000.
58 / 123
Presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain and Gary Bauer hold onto each other in support after a tough race against Texas Gov. George W. Bush in the South Carolina primary held on Feb. 19, 2000.
59 / 123
Presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain speaks with the press after casting his vote at the GOP Primary along with his wife Cindy McCain. They cast their votes inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Feb. 22, 2000.
60 / 123
Retired U.S. Marines Col. George "Bud" Day sits on the side of the road campaigning for his POW friend, Arizona Sen. John McCain, in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 19, 2000, the day of the GOP primary.
61 / 123
Cindy McCain and her husband, presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain, register to cast their vote at the GOP primary. They cast their votes inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Feb. 22, 2000.
62 / 123
Presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain playfully swings a toy Star Wars lightsaber, as does his wife Cindy (right), as they leave the podium following his victory speech on Feb. 22, 2000, at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak in Phoenix.
63 / 123
Republican presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain celebrates with his wife Cindy (left) as they arrive at the podium for his victory speech in 2000 at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak in Phoenix.
64 / 123
Sen. John McCain and wife Cindy address the crowd during a gala at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on March 7, 2000.
65 / 123
Arizona Sen. John McCain covers his heart as U.S servicemen carry the remains of Vietnam War veterans missing in action onto a transport plane during a repatriation ceremony at the Hanoi, Vietnam airport on April 25, 2000.
66 / 123
A Vietnamese woman pours tea as U.S. Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., meets with Vietnam's Foreign Minister Nguyen Dy Nien at the Foreign Ministry building in Hanoi, Vietnam on April 25, 2000.
67 / 123
U.S. President George W. Bush and Sen. John McCain at the Iowa debate on Jan. 15, 2000. After the 2000 election, the Senate was split 50-50. McCain's goal was to build bipartisan support for his crusades and he transitioned easily into his new role as the No. 1 Republican counterweight to Bush.
68 / 123
John McCain, R-Ariz., sits in his chief of staff's office discussing tactics as Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is seen on the television presenting an amendment to the McCain-Feingold campaign-finance reform bill on the Senate floor March 22, 2001, in Washington D.C.
69 / 123
John McCain, R-Ariz., kicks back in his chair and makes a phone call while working in his Capitol Hill office in Washington D.C., during the Senate debate of the McCain-Finegold campaign-finance reform bill on March 23, 2001.
70 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., makes a presentation during an all-star tribute honoring New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani at the Sheraton in New York on Nov. 14, 2001.
71 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., walks down the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to address the media with Rep. Martin Meehan (left), D-Mass., and Sen. Russ Feingold (right), D-Wis., in Washington D.C., Sept. 8, 2003.
72 / 123
Sen. John McCain speaks to the press about the U.S. war effort in Iraq and national security after flying into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from Washington D.C., via Dallas on March 22, 2003.
73 / 123
President W. George Bush and Sen. John McCain hug after McCain introduced Bush at a rally at Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Aug. 11, 2004. McCain supports President Bush's Iraq policy, despite its growing unpopularity.
74 / 123
Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., speaks with host David Letterman on the set of "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York City on Feb. 28, 2007. During his appearance, McCain announced that he would seek the 2008 Republican nomination for president.
75 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., visits the popular Shorja market in central Baghdad, Iraq, on April 1, 2007.
76 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., addresses a group of supporters during a campaign stop April 28, 2007, in Tempe, Arizona. "We're not going to surrender to al-Qaida," he declared.
77 / 123
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his 95-year-old mother Roberta McCain get ready for a live interview with "Hard Ball" host Chris Mathews, on Nov. 9, 2007, in a hotel room in Meredith, New Hampshire.
78 / 123
Republic presidential hopefuls (from left) former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former Sen. Fred Thompson, R-Tenn., former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif. pose on stage prior to the Univision Republican Presidential Candidate Forum at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida on Dec. 9, 2007.
79 / 123
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., listens as he gets the endorsement from former Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., on Dec. 17, 2007, at the American Legion in Hillsborough, New Hampshire.
80 / 123
Meghan McCain with her dad and Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on election night in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Jan. 8, 2008. McCain won the New Hampshire Republican primary, completing a remarkable comeback and climbing back into contention for the presidential nomination.
81 / 123
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his wife Cindy arrive for his post-primary election victory party in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Jan. 8, 2008.
82 / 123
Cindy McCain, wife of Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., uses a cheetah hand puppet to make her husband laugh as they ride the "Straight Talk Express" campaign bus to a polling station on the day of South Carolina's Republican presidential primary in Charleston, South Carolina, on Jan. 19, 2008.
83 / 123
Republican presidential hopeful, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., smiles as he speaks after his South Carolina presidential primary election win at the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, on Jan. 19, 2008.
84 / 123
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain (right), R-Ariz., and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani rally the crowd during a campaign rally for McCain at the Colonial Volunteer Fire House in Hamilton, New Jersey, on Feb. 4, 2008, ahead of Super Tuesday's presidential primary elections.
85 / 123
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., shakes hands with Mitt Romney during a news conference in Boston on Feb. 14, 2008, where Romney announced his endorsement of McCain.
86 / 123
Republican presidential hopeful, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., reacts with his wife Cindy as they arrive on stage at his primary election watch party in Dallas, Texas, on March 4, 2008. McCain clinched the Republican presidential nomination.
87 / 123
In this image released by the U.S. Air Force, Sen. John McCain is seen at Baghdad International Airport to visit the top U.S. commander in Iraq, Gen. David Petraeus, in Baghdad, Iraq, on March 16, 2008. McCain, the likely Republican presidential nominee who has linked his political future to U.S. success in Iraq, was in Baghdad for meetings with Iraqi and U.S. diplomatic and military officials, a government official said.
88 / 123
U.S. Sen. John McCain talks to reporters during his visit to Amman, Jordan, on March 18, 2008. McCain, the likely Republican nominee for the U.S. presidential election, said that any hasty pullout from Iraq would be a mistake that would favor Iran and al-Qaida.
89 / 123
Republican presidential candidate, Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., speaks with host Jon Stewart during a break at a taping of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Jon Stewart" on May 7, 2008, in New York.
90 / 123
President George W. Bush and Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., wave at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on May 27, 2008.
91 / 123
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks during a campaign event in Houston on June 17, 2008.
92 / 123
Republican Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks as Republican presidential candidate, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., introduces her as his vice presidential running mate on Aug. 29, 2008, at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.
93 / 123
Sen. John McCain waves to the crowd before addressing delegates at the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2008.
94 / 123
Republican presidential nominee John McCain finishes his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2008.
95 / 123
Sen. John McCain and his wife Cindy wave to the crowd during the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 4, 2008.
96 / 123
Republican presidential nominee John McCain and his running mate, Sarah Palin, bask in the celebration at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2008.
97 / 123
Republican presidential nominee Arizona Sen. John McCain speaks on the financial crisis Sept. 24, 2008, at a hotel in New York City. McCain said he was suspending his campaign and is seeking a postponement of the presidential debate to deal with the crisis.
98 / 123
In this photo provided by CBS News, CBS News anchor Katie Couric interviews Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain on Sept. 24, 2008, in New York. The interview aired on that evening's "CBS Evening News With Katie Couric."
99 / 123
President George W. Bush makes remarks on the economic crisis during a meeting with bipartisan and bicameral members of Congress, including presidential candidates Republican John McCain and Democrat Barack Obama, in the Cabinet Room on Sept. 25, 2008, at the White House in Washington, D.C.
100 / 123
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (right), R-Ariz., speaks as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., listens during a town hall-style presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 7, 2008.
101 / 123
Supporters cheer for presidential candidate Sen. John McCain during a campaign stop at the Virginia Beach Convention Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Oct. 13, 2008.
102 / 123
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., holds a bag of oranges as he begins a media briefing Oct. 23, 2008, after visiting Parkesdale Farm Market in Plant City, Florida. Presidential candidates Barack Obama and John McCain have both stopped by the Parksdale Farm Market for a taste of Jim Meeks' strawberry shortcake and milkshakes as they hopped across central Florida.
103 / 123
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks during a rally in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 1, 2008, at the Pennridge Airport.
104 / 123
Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., addresses a campaign rally at Indianapolis International Airport Nov. 3, 2008, in Indianapolis, Indiana. With less than 24 hours before Election Day, McCain is barnstorming through the all-important swing states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Mexico and Nevada before heading home to Arizona.
105 / 123
Sen. John McCain and wife Cindy (right) prepare to cast their ballots at the Albright United Methodist Church in Phoenix on Nov. 4, 2008.
106 / 123
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, with his wife Cindy at his side, gives his concession speech to supporters at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix on Nov. 4, 2008.
107 / 123
President-elect Barack Obama meets with former Republican presidential candidate Arizona Sen. John McCain at Obama's transition offices in Chicago on Nov. 17, 2008. They were meeting for the first time since the election was held 13 days before.
108 / 123
Then President-elect Barack Obama applauds Arizona Sen. John McCain, the former Republican presidential candidate, during a bipartisan dinner in McCain's honor on Jan. 19, 2009, in Washington, D.C., on the night before Obama's inauguration as the 44th president of the United States.
109 / 123
Sen. John McCain listens to a question from a member of the standing-room-only crowd of several hundred northeast Valley residents at Grace Bible Church in Sun City on Aug. 25, 2009. The main topic for the town-hall discussion was the health insurance reform legislation before Congress. The predominately pro-McCain group supports his stand against government-sponsored health insurance and against many of the other reforms being proposed.
110 / 123
Sen. John McCain speaks at his election rally at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix on March 5, 2010. He was joined by newly elected Sen. Scott Brown from Massachusetts.
111 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., speak about a border security plan to fight illegal immigration and criminal activity along the Arizona-Mexico border during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 19, 2010.
112 / 123
Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, along with son, James McCain (right), 22, arrive to vote at Madison Elementary School in Phoenix, on Nov. 2, 2010. The Republican is expected to win re-election.
113 / 123
Sen. John McCain celebrates his win in his 2010 Senate re-election campaign Nov. 2, 2010, as he takes the stage at the GOP election headquarters at the Hyatt in downtown Phoenix.
114 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., (center) speaks about immigration-reform legislation as outlined by the Senate's bipartisan "Gang of Eight" that would create a path for the nation's 11 million unauthorized immigrants to apply for U.S. citizenship, on April 18, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Gang of Eight members flanking McCain are (from left): Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Majority Whip Richard Durbin, D-Ill.; Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; Robert Menendez, D-N.J.; Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; and Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
115 / 123
Sen. John McCain (left) and Sen. Jeff Flake answer questions at the conclusion of the Conversation On Immigration forum on Aug. 27, 2013, at the Mesa Arts Center.
116 / 123
Sen. John McCain hugs Mitt Romney during a rally for McCain's re-election campaign at Dobson High School in Mesa on Dec. 12, 2015.
117 / 123
Sen. John McCain shakes hands after speaking to his supporters at his campaign headquarters in Phoenix on Aug. 30, 2016. McCain faced competition from Kelli Ward for his senate seat in the Arizona Republican primary.
118 / 123
Sen. John McCain greets supporters after winning a sixth Senate term during his campaign party at the Heard Museum in Phoenix on Nov. 8, 2016.
119 / 123
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., accompanied by Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., listens to testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 5, 2017, during the committee's hearing, "Foreign Cyber Threats to the United States."
120 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington before the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017. McCain has been vocal about his disagreements with Trump.
121 / 123
Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., returned to the U.S. Senate accompanied by his wife Cindy (right) on July 25, 2017, in Washington, D.C. McCain was recently diagnosed with brain cancer but returned on the day the Senate was holding a key procedural vote on President Donald Trump's effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
122 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol after voting on the GOP "Skinny Repeal" health care bill on July 28, 2017, in Washington, D.C. McCain was one of three Senate Republicans who voted no to block a stripped-down, or skinny repeal, version of "Obamacare" reform.
123 / 123
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives at his office on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 25, 2017, amid a last-ditch GOP push to overhaul the nation's health care system. Looking at the twilight of his career and a grim cancer diagnosis, McCain, who prides himself on an independent streak, could not be moved to go along with the Graham-Cassidy bill.