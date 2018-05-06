Audi reveals Q8 SUV The 2019 Audi Q8 SUV. 01 / 08 The 2019 Audi Q8 SUV. 01 / 08

Audi revealed a brand-new luxury SUV called the Q8, aiming to attract customers who are ditching passenger cars for bigger vehicles.

The Volkswagen luxury automotive lineup's 2019 Audi Q8 debuted Tuesday at the Audi Brand Summit event in Shenzhen, China, reflecting the critical nature of the world's largest car market to the brand's success.

The five-passenger Q8, which was revealed in concept form at the Detroit auto show in 2017, is wider than the Audi Q7 but also sits lower. Designers aimed for a coupe-like feel.

The Audi Q8 is expected to hit U.S. dealerships in late 2018. The company did not reveal pricing.

The Q8 serves as a guidepost of Audi's SUV design direction on both the exterior and the interior. Notable features include an octagonally shaped grille and large air inlets.

On the interior, Audi overhauled its infotainment operating system, featuring haptic and acoustic feedback when the screen is tapped. Users can personally configure the system to improve usability. Other connectivity features include wireless smartphone charging capability.

With standard four-wheel-drive, the Audi also gets a new mild-hybrid system, which enables the engine to save gas by quickly starting and stopping when at rest.

The Q8 enters the global automotive market at an ideal moment, as shoppers throughout the world are snapping up crossovers and SUVs as design preferences shift and fuel economy improves.

