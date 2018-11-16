— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Our Favorite Deals Right Now
- AncestryDNA—$49 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10 and will by through Cyber Monday (11/26). It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative.
- Brother P-Touch Label Maker—$9.99 on Amazon (Save $15): This is the best price ever on the best-selling label maker on Amazon, which usually sells for $25-$35. I already bought one for myself because these sell out quick during a normal sale and this price is crazy.
- Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mug—$8.50 (Save $8): This usually $17 stainless steel travel mug is on sale for $10 right now, and there's an extra $1.50 off coupon you can click to bring the price down to just $8.50. Considering this is the best affordable travel mug we tested, at the lowest price we've ever seen, it might be time to buy.
- Harry Josh Pro Tools x Serge Normant The Volume Kit—$132.30 on Dermstore (Save $164): This styling kit features our favorite hair dryer and is a steal considering the hair dyer alone typically retails for $249.
- Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen.)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the newly updated version of the best Kindle e-reader. It's waterproof and lightweight, and this is the best price we've seen ever.
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- Nintendo Switch with Blue and Red JoyCon—$259.99 on eBay (Save $40): Anyone on your list who enjoys gaming will love unwrapping a Switch this year. And it's got free shipping!
- Portal from Facebook—$149 on Amazon (Save $50): If you love the idea of Facebook's Portal, which automatically tracks you during video calls with loved ones as you walk around your room, this deal makes it a great time to try one out. The larger Portal Plus, which rotates and has better speakers, is also on sale for $299 ($150 off).
- S'Well Water Bottles—Various discounts on every kind and color on Amazon: If you or someone you love is obsessed with these water bottles, this sale is the perfect chance to add to the collection.
- Technivorm Moccamaster CDG Coffee Maker—$229 on Massdrop (Save $11): This is our favorite coffee maker. It's pricey, but it's worth it, especially at the lowest price we've seen since last Black Friday. (You will need to create a free account and log in to see this deal.)
Tech Deals
- 1More Triple Driver IEMs Wired Ear Buds—$59.99 at Massdrop (Save $40): These headphones are among our favorites, and this discount makes it a great time to get a pair.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 3-Ft Charging Cable—$9.59 on Amazon (Save $2.40) with the code "CABLE846": We love the durable braided cord, as well as the ability to fast-charge. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 6-Ft Charging Cable—$11.19 on Amazon (Save $2.80) with the code "CABLE843": This cable has the same features as the one above, but it's twice as long for $2 more. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Apple Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods—$129 at Best Buy (Save $30): Apple’s Airpods rarely see much of a discount from their retail price of $159, but the super popular wireless headphones will be on sale a few places for Black Friday. If you don’t mind going refurb, the best true wireless earbuds are available for the lowest price we've ever seen from Best Buy.
- Apple iPad Pro 9.7-In. Refurbished Wi-Fi 32GB—$469 at Apple (Save $80): If you like iPads but wish they could handle the workload of a full laptop, the iPad Pro is a great bet. It’s extremely fast, flexible, and has amazing battery life. This 32GB model doesn’t have much storage, but you’re saving a ton. And while refurbished models can sometimes be tricky, this direct-from-Apple one is a safe bet.
- Apple MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017)—$2,149 at B&H (Save $650): If you need a workhorse, pro-quality MacBook, this 2017 model is a great pickup. It has a large 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a quadcore i7 processor, and a dedicated graphics card. It comes with the fancy new Touchbar (which not everyone loves), but at this price at least you’re not paying extra for it.
- Apple Watch Series 3 Stainless Steel (42mm, GPS + Cellular)—$449 at B&H (Save $180): If you use an iPhone and want a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is your best bet. This Series 3 Apple Watch has both GPS and Cellular, so your watch can stay connected even when you’re away from your phone.
- Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 Overear Wireless Headphones (Porcelain Gold)—$199.99 at Best Buy (Save $150): These headphones are stylish, trendy, and just had another $10 taken off the already amazing pre-Black Friday price.. And you get 3 months of Apple Music free with your purchase!
- Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Wireless Earbuds—$99.99 at Best Buy (Save $20): If the kid wants Beats headphones, but $200+ is outside your budget, these little earbuds are the perfect compromise.
- Doxie Go SE Portable Scanner with WiFi—$149 on Amazon (Save $80): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which lets you connect to your devices wirelessly over WiFi. The non-WiFi version is also on sale for $20 cheaper.
- Doxie Q Portable Scanner—$189 on Amazon (Save $66): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which auto-feeds your documents so you don't have to wait and watch while you scan.
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet—$69.99 (Save $30): This is the best tablet for kids. It comes with a 2-year warranty, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, parental controls, and a great value.
- Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa—$29.99 (Save $20)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet—$89.99 (Save $40): This is just as great as the Fire 7. It's got a slightly bigger screen with a better picture quality, but comes will all the same extra features and add-ons, all for only $20 more.
- Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle—$79.99 (Save $39.99)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet—$149.99 (Save $50): This may cost more than twice as much as the Fire 7, but the screen is 3 inches larger and it's got better picture quality.
- Fire HD 10 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle—$144.99 (Save $59.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free—$99.99 (Save $50 off): If you want a nice, but affordable tablet, the Fire HD 10 might be your best bet, especially at this price.
- Fire TV Cube—$59.99 (Save $60): Amazon's first hands-free streaming media player with Alexa is on sale for the first time ever.
- Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote—$34.99 (Save $15): The upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick on sale for the first time ever.
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote—$24.99 (Save $15): This is one of our favorite media streaming devices and it's back down to its lowest price.
- GoPro Hero7 Waterproof HD 4K Camera (+ 128GB SD Card and $30 Best Buy Gift Card)—$399.99 at Best Buy (Save $299.99): Aspiring vloggers will love unwrapping this gift, especially with the free 128GB SD card. You can even keep the $30 e-gift card for yourself or gift it to someone else on your list.
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset Re-certified—$54.99 on eBay (Save $15): This is the best gaming headset we've ever tested. Right now, it's at a new low price, marking the best sale we've ever seen for a certified refurbished model.
- Jabra 45e Alexa-Enabled Wireless Earbuds—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these Bluetooth wireless earbuds. Considering we loved their true wireless earbuds almost as much as Apple Airpods, we're confident this set will be sure to please too.
Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen.)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the newly updated version of the best Kindle e-reader. It's waterproof and lightweight, and this is the best price we've seen ever.
- Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$48 on Amazon (Save $21): This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.
- Norton Security Premium—$34.99 on Amazon (Save $29): This typically $50 security software can be used on up to 10 devices, and it's at its lowest price right now.
- Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera—$497 on Amazon (Save $101): This is one of our favorite digital cameras, and right now you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen. It shoots 4K video and takes 20.1MP photos for super high definition whether you're snapping pics at your kids' football games or recording their holiday spectacular.
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code)—$40 on Amazon (Save $20): This is an incredible deal for a full year of PlayStation Plus, which enables online multiplayer on PS4 and offers free games every month.
- Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Wireless Kids' Headphones—$74.99 from Puro Sound Labs (Save $25): These are the best-tested kids' headphones. They keep the volume at safe levels, they're wireless, and they come in 5 fun colors. (If you want Prime shipping, you can get them for $1 more on Amazon too.)
- Sandisk Ultra 64GB Micro SDXC Card with Adapter—$11.99 on Amazon (Save $6.50): In September, these SD cards (made by our favorite SD card maker) were selling for nearly $20. They've been falling in price for a few cents pretty consistently, and right now you can get them for nearly their lowest price yet. They're perfect for cameras, phones, and tablets with removable storage, and Nintendo Switch consoles.
- Sonos One Smart Speaker with Alexa—$174 on Amazon (Save $25): We haven't seen a deal this good on one of the best-sounding smart speakers since last Black Friday!
- Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer—$599 on Amazon (Save $100): This is the best sale we've seen on this subwoofer since July 2017.
- Tile Tracker 4-Pack with a free Google Home Mini—$49.99 at Best Buy (Save $65)
- Tile Pro Tracker 4-Pack with a free Echo Dot—$100 from Tile (Save $40)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft—$199.99 at Best Buy (Save $100): What's not to love about this sale? Minecraft is fun for all ages, too.
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Fortnite—$229.99 at Best Buy (Save $70): If your gamer is dying to try Fortnite, this bundle is the perfect gift.
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Rocket League—$209 at eBay (Save $140)
- Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console—$379.99 at eBay (Save $120): Go big or go home, right? Best Buy also has it for $400 if you want to pick it up at your local store.
TV and Home Entertainment Deals
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,296.99 on Amazon (Save $200): Typically this high-quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen on Amazon. Although we've found lower prices with a Massdrop sale, we still think this a great deal, plus you can get Prime shipping. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Keep all your devices in one place with a universal remote. This one works with Alexa, has a customizable touchscreen, and can control up to 15 electronics, including Philips Hue smart lights.
- Roku Ultra 4K TV Streaming Device—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the best streaming device, and now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen. Ditch cable and start streaming.
- Samsung NU6900 55-In. Smart 4K TV—$397.99 at Best Buy (Save $102): This TV is actually $78 cheaper at Best Buy than the smaller 50-inch version is on Amazon. Mind blown.
- Samsung NU8000 55-In. 8-Series Smart 4K TV—$747.99 on Amazon (Save $150): We were impressed by this TV in our tests, but have heard that these TVs may not be compatible with gaming consoles, so it's not ideal if you play games (or your giftee does). You can also get a 65-inch model on sale for $997.99 with $300 in savings.
- Samsung Q9FN 75-In. QLED Smart 4K TV—$3,499.99 at Massdrop (Save $2,500): If you want to most advanced TV on the block, QLED is the way to go and the Samsung Q9 series is the best of the best. It's got a huge price tag, but for a 75-inch screen at nearly half off, it may be worth it.
- Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar with Alexa—$349 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time the Beam has ever gone on sale for more than a couple bucks.
- Sonos Connect:AmpWireless Home Audio Amplifier—$399 on Amazon (Save $100): IF you love the rich sound quality of Sonos speakers, this amp is the perfect way to make it even more enjoyable, especially at 20% off.
- Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018)—$998 on Amazon (Save $400): This is the lowest price ever on Sony’s gorgeous 4K TV.
- TCL 28-In. Roku Smart 4K TV—$119 at Amazon (Save $40): We love the affordability and functionality of this TV. This smaller size is great for a kid's bedroom, a dorm, the kitchen, or anywhere, really!
- Vizio 43-In. Class FHD 1080p Smart LED TV—$218 at Walmart (Save $60): This TV is a great buy for the price, but we recommend using an external streaming device instead of the built-in features. You don't often see good TVs at this size, either, so it's perfect for a small room on a budget.
Kitchen and Cooking Deals
- All-Clad Factory-Seconds VIP Sale—Massive discounts on All-Clad Cookware: They've got major doorbusters and free shipping on all orders of factory seconds (basically perfect but a little dinged up). You'll just need to enter your email address to access the sale.
- All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan w/ Rack—$129.99 at Crate & Barrel (Save $50): This typically $180 roasting pan did very well in our tests, and you can get a great discount in time for Thanksgiving. Amazon has it for the same price if you want Prime shipping, too.
- Anova Precision Cooker Bluetooth—$89 at Anova Culinary (Save $40): This is our favorite sous vide cooker, and we're loving this sub-$100 price. If you want WiFi connectivity, the WiFi version is $60 off too ($99). This one's not the best we've tested, but it's still fine.
- Anova Precision Cooker Nano—$64.99 at Anova Culinary (Save $35): This is the smaller version of the best immersion circulator we've ever tested. It didn't perform as well as the full-size version in our tests, but it's still satisfactory if you want a stylish sous vide cooker.
- Bodum Brazil French Press—$15 on Amazon (Save $2): This is one of the best French presses we've ever tested down to its lowest price. Although the glass does get a bit hot, it's still a great affordable option.
- Breville Smart Oven Pro—$215.95 on Amazon (Save $64.04): This is the best toaster oven we've ever tested because it's basically a smaller version of your actual oven. It roasts, bakes, and still makes crispy toast. Right now, it's back down to its second lowest price of the year.
- Chef'sChoice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect—$124.98 on Amazon (Save $23): This is the best knife sharpener we've ever tested and right now it's back down to its lowest price. With three stages of smoothing and sharpening, you'll give a new life to your favorite kitchen knives.
- Contigo Autoseal Matte Black Travel Mug—$14.96 on Amazon (Save $5): Our favorite travel mug is 25% off in universally stunning matte black.
- Cuisinart 36-Piece Grill Set—$36.98 on Amazon (Save $13.01)
- Cuisinart 4-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press—$10.39 on Amazon (Save $2.60): It's time to up your burger game, because this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this stuffed burger maker.
- Cuisinart 9-Cup Food Processor—$131.52 on Amazon (Save $18): This is the lowest price you can find on the smaller version of our favorite food processor.
- Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus Hand Mixer—$60.29 on Amazon (Save $7.70): This is our favorite hand mixer and right now it's down to its lowest price. Just don't forget to click the on-page coupon for that extra $1.42.
- Cuisinart Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set—$169.99 on Amazon (Save $36): Our favorite stainless steel cookware set is down to nearly its lowest price ever.
- Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill in Red—$77.22 on Amazon (Save $19.31): This is the best price we've seen on this super portable little grill.
- Cuisinart CGG-501 Gourmet Two Burner Gas Griddle—$129.55 on Amazon (Save $8): This is the lowest price we've seen on this gas griddle. Imagine pancakes AND burgers at your next tailgate!
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker—$14.99 on Amazon (Save $4): This usually $19 gadget seems silly, but is actually amazing if you like hard or soft-boiled eggs. The Dash makes cooking eggs perfectly a breeze, and we love this sale price.
- Instant Pot Glass Lid—$10.37 at Amazon (Save $4.58): If you own (or are gifting) an Instant Pot, this is a fantastic accessory to go along with it. While simmering soups you can use this traditional glass lid instead of the bulky pressure-seal one.
- J.A. Henckels International Statement Knife Block Set—$79.99 at Amazon (Save $33): We've never seen a price so low on the smaller version of the best knife set of 2018(which has 3 extra knives and costs $280).
- Kenmore Elite Ovation Stand Mixer—$250 on Amazon (Save $49.99): Kenmore's flagship stand mixer is down to its lowest price. Although it's not as good as the KitchenAid model, it's still a great and slightly more affordable option for all your baking needs.
- Lodge 3.5-In. Mini Cast Iron Skillet—$4.69 on Amazon (Save $1.56): You know all those adorable skillet desserts you see on Pinterest and Instagram and at trendy restaurants? Bet you didn't realize these little guys were so affordable at their typical $6.25. It's even better when they're under $5.
- NutriBullet NBR-120112-Piece High-Speed Blender—$47.99 (Save $12): This is the lowest price ever.
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$447.99 on Amazon (Save $101): This wildly expensive ice machine makes little nugget ice cubes that are perfect for cocktails and drinks. Right now, it's down to its lowest price on Amazon.
- Rösle Wire Handle Coarse Grater—$28.95 on Amazon (Save $7.05): This is one of the best graters we've ever tested and right now it's at its lowest price.
- Rubbermaid Oven Thermometer—$5.30 on Amazon (Save $1.71): This is the lowest price we've ever seen for one of the best oven thermometers we've ever tested.
- SipWell Stainless Steel Straw 4-Pack—$5.89 on Amazon (Save $1): Our favorite affordable option for reusable drinking straws is back down to its usual sale price.
- Stanley Adventure Cooler—$41.93 on Amazon (Save $21.07): This is the best temperature controlled cooler we've ever tested. It's at the lowest price we've ever seen so you might as well pack it with some extra beverages for your Thanksgiving road trip.
- T-fal 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set—$75.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the best price we've seen on the best nonstick cookware set we've ever tested, but their shipping is a bit delayed, so it might not be the best option a a gift.
- Vitamix Blenders—Save 30% on Amazon: If you want a solid smoothie blender, Vitamix is an excellent choice, especially with this Deal of the Day.
- Wüsthof 7-Piece Knife Block Set—$329.95 at Crate & Barrel (Save $20): This knife set performed just as well as our favorite set from Zwillings, but didn't win top honor because it's a little pricier. However, Crate & Barrel has it for $20 less than Amazon right now, making it a great time to upgrade to a luxury set.
- Wusthof Classic Paring Knife—$39.95 on Amazon (Save $3): This is the best paring knife we've ever tested and it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Zojirushi Induction-Heating Pressure Rice Cooker—$335.99 on Massdrop (Save $64): This beast of a rice cooker is a popular high-end option, and it usually costs around $400. While you can get it on Amazon for $375, Massdrop has the best price right now. This deal ends at midnight before Black Friday.
Appliance and Cleaning Deals
- Black+Decker Pivot 20V—$59.69 on Amazon (Save $5.20): This is a nice discount on our favorite affordable handheld vacuum, which is perfect for quick cleaning touchups during the holidays.
- Bosch SHXM78W55N Dishwasher—$939.10 at Appliances Connection (Save 10%): Our best-tested dishwashers are the Bosch 800 series, and this model is our perfect 10. This price is the best we’ve seen, and you'll save 15% if you go for the bundle. We love this dishwasher's near-silent operation and top-notch cleaning performance.
- Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum—$159.99 on eBay (Save $90): The Small Ball is a great vacuum, and we're loving this sale price from Dyson's eBay outlet store. After testing it, our vacuum expert found that it was lightweight and comfortable to use, but the regular price was too high considering other options are equally as good for less. But with this sale, it might be time to invest in a Dyson.
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now.
- Ecovacs Deebot OZMO 930 Smart Robot Vacuum—$399.99 (Save $200): This is the best price we've seen in this higher-end smart robot vacuum. Ecovacs' lower-end models always performs well in our tests, so we're confident this one will wow you.
- Frigidaire FFEF3054TS 30-In. Electric Range—$478 at Home Depot (Save $301): Big savings on this popular electric range will bring you five elements on the smooth cooktop, a 3000W Quick Boil, and a self-cleaning oven that will deal with burned-on nastiness in a mere two hours. And if you’re short on cabinet space for pots and pans, you’ll appreciate the storage drawer.
- iRobot Brava jet 240 Robot Mop—$135.99 on Amazon (Save $33.01): Click the on-page coupon to get the new iRobot mop for its lowest price ever.
- iRobot Roomba 675 Smart Robot Vacuum—$199 on Amazon (Save $30): This affordable smart robot vacuum originally cost $300, but typically sells for $230. This is the best price we've ever seen for this Alexa-enabled Roomba.
- Kenmore Elite 95073 6.1 cu. ft. Induction Range in Stainless Steel—$1,199.99 at Amazon (Save $200): This induction range has been bouncing between $1,200 and $1,300 all week, so it might be best to add this to your cart and wait for the price to drop back down to the low end before buying. And if it has dropped back down, snag it quickly before the price jumps back up.
- Kenmore 41302 Front Load Washer with Steam—$799 at Amazon (Save $500): Owners give this model 4.5 out of 5 stars, so it's a good bet for you, too. It provides steam cleaning for better stain removal, has a spacious 4.5 cu-ft. tub, and if your laundry room is near your living space, you'll appreciate the fact that this washer runs quietly.
- LG Styler—$1,098 at The Home Depot (Save $901): This is the first time this incredible WiFi-enabled clothing care system has even gone on sale, and it's practically 50% off! It's available for the same price from Best Buy and Lowe's too, and if you have a Costco membership, you can get it for $100 less.
- Samsung DV45K6200EW—$648 at Home Depot (Save $461): The Samsung dryers we’ve tested tend to perform well across the board, so we expect you'll like this one. These dryers are generous with steam, and once you bring it home, you might even be able to put away your iron. JC Penney is offering this dryer for the same price, so you can buy it from your preferred retailer.
- Samsung NX58H5600SS 30-In. Gas Range—$598 at Home Depot (Save $501): With five gas burners, a bridge burner for griddles, a convection oven, and a warming drawer to take the pressure off the cook, this is an impressive gas range at a very good price. By the way, Lowe's is offering the same deal.
- Samsung RF260BEAESR French Door Refrigerator—$998 at Home Depot (Save $776): This French door refrigerator is a stylish update for any kitchen, with a sleek stainless look. It uses storage space well, and the deli drawer has three temperature settings you can adjust, depending on what you want to store there. You can also get it at Best Buy for the same price, if you prefer.
- Tineco A10 Cordless Stick Vacuum—$145.99 on Amazon (Save $50) with the code "NCASXPPQ": Tineco vacuums are made by the same people behind Ecovacs robot vacuums, which we love. Between that, the low price, and the 366 positive reviews, we think this is a great affordable vacuum.
- Whirlpool WDF330PAHW Dishwasher—$299 at Lowe’s (Save $80): This basic dishwasher is at a really great price point right now. It cleans well, dries the dishes completely, and it’s one of Reviewed's top under-$500 dishwasher picks. At under $300 now through 11/29, it's practically a steal, but don't forget, you have to add it to your cart to see this price.
- Whirlpool WRT318FZDB Top Freezer Refrigerator—$498 at Home Depot (Save $181): This budget top freezer model is even better when it's on sale. It's got both fixed and adjustable storage, and solid glass shelves in both the fresh food and freezer compartments. The deli drawer can be moved, and our tester noted that the crispers glide smoothly. You get all that for under $500!
Home and Outdoor Deals
- BJ's 1-Year Inner Circle Membership—$25 at Groupon (Save $30): This deal also includes $65 in coupons to start shopping!
- BJ's Perks Rewards Membership—$50 at Groupon (Save $60): This deal also includes $65 in coupons to start shopping!
- Crate&Barrel Black Friday Event: Save 20% off full priced items other than furniture.
- Houzz—Up to 75% across all categories
- Ibera Wall Mounted Bike Rack—$22.99 on Amazon (Save $7): When we tested all the best bike racks, this minimal option was among our favorites. It has a lighter weight capacity than others, and is really best suited for only strong, sturdy walls, but it's easy to install and looks great.
- Makita XCU02PT 18V LTX Lithium-Ion Cordless Chainsaw Kit—$255.20 on Amazon (Save $69): This is the lowest price ever, an impressive discount for a chainsaw that's never gone on sale before. And you get a second battery too.
- Milwaukee Electric Tools 2732-21HD Circular Saw Kit—$316.95 on Amazon (Save $63): This is one of our favorite circular saws. It usually sells for around $380, but right now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday deals have already begun—You can find savings on all sorts of men's and women's clothing and accessories.
- Pottery Barn Black Friday Sale: Get 25% off your entire order with the code "THANKFUL." You can also get free shipping on everything but furniture.
- PureRelief XL King Size Heating Pad—$34.99 on Amazon (Save $15): We're in the midst of testing heating pads and this one is on our docket. It has six different heating levels and the option to shut off after two hours, and there's a 5% off coupon you can clip too.
- Serta Mattress Sale—Save up to $900: Serta is offering discounts up to $400 on their iComfort and iComfort Hybrid Mattresses, and up to $500 on their adjustable bases.
- Skil Circular Saw—$39.88 on Amazon (Save $12.90): This is our best affordable circular saw and right now it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Target Home Decor Sale—Save up to 40% with the code "TURKEY": If you're in the market for new bedding, furniture, decor, or other home accessories, this is your chance to get great savings. Rug take an extra 15% off, but these sales are online only.
- Wayfair Black Friday Sale—Save up to 80% off items for your home.
- West Elm Buy More Save More: Save15% off $100 or more, 20% off $500 or more, 25% off $1,000 or more, and 30% off $3,000 or more with the code "SAVEMORE." Plus, you get free shipping!
Lifestyle Deals
AncestryDNA—$49 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10 and will by through Cyber Monday (11/26). It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative.
- Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$122 on Amazon (Save $27.95): The Charge 2 was our favorite fitness tracker until the Charge 3 arrived, offering waterproofing, a longer battery life, and a few extra features. The Charge 2 is still amazing, especially when it's $30 less than the Charge 3.
- Masterlock Mini Combination Lock Safe—$7.47 on Amazon (Save $2.50): This little mini safe is the perfect place to stash your keys while you're at the gym, or to tuck away your valuables while you're traveling. This is the lowest price ever.
- Nikon Cool Shot 20 Golf Rangefinder (US Version)—$146.95 on Amazon (Save $50)
- Peloton Exercise Bike and Accessories Package—$2,245 from Peleton (Save $249)—Get “The Works” accessories package for free (a $249 value) with the purchase of a Peloton exercise bike through November 26.
- REI's totally not Black Friday sale—Save up to 20% sitewide: Even though REI does not participate in Black Friday sales, they still have a massive end-of-year sale that's perfect for anyone in need of new sporting or outdoor equipment.
- Shutterfly Black Friday Countdown: Our favorite online photo printing company is running an amazing sale on custom, personalized holiday cards that includes 30% off purchases $49 and under, 40% off purchases $49 or more, and 50% off purchases $99 or more with the code "GREATDEALS." This deal ends on 11/22.
Beauty Deals
- Algenist—Get 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28.
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit—40% off at Ulta
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow—40% off at Ulta
- ban.do—30% off everything: Just use the code "THIRTYOFF" now through Nov. 27.
- Birchbox—The more you spend the more you save: Get 10% off orders $30+, 15% off orders $50+, or 25% off orders $75+ .
- The Body Shop (entire brand)—40% off at Ulta
- Boscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask—$20 Ulta (Save $14)
- Boxycharm—Save big on special boxes: Get your pick of three limited edition Black Friday Boxes at a steep discount now through Cyber Monday.
- Cover FX—Get 25% off your entire purchase and free shipping: This same runs through Cyber Monday and includes a free gift of Celestial Custom Enhancer Drops on orders over $50.
- Dermstore Thanksgiving Sale—Save up to 25% sitewide with the code "THANKS": Get a nice discount on some of your favorite makeup and beauty products, including the Harry Josh Pro Hair Dryer, which is the best hair dryer we've ever tested. This sale goes until 11/22.
- Drybar—All Drybar styling tools are 20% off: This sale is good online and in-store through Nov. 25.
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished)—$219.99 on eBay (Save $180): This hair dryer is one of the nicest we tested, and its high price tag was one of the main reasons it lost to the Harry Josh (also on sale for $189 with accessories). But right now you can get a refurbished version for the usual cost of the Harry Josh—that's nearly 50% less than you can find it elsewhere.
- Essence—Get 40% off almost anything sitewide through Nov. 26
- Fragrance Faves For Him/Her—$14.99 at Ulta (Save $14.41, a $40 value)
- Get a free 9-piece gift when you spend $60 or more online at Ulta
- Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo—$11.50 at Ulta (Save $11.50)
- MAC—Get 25% off when you sign up for Select Membership (it’s free to join) through Nov. 27. You can also get free gifts, like full-sized lipstick, from November 26 to November 29.
- Macy’s—Gift sets for $10: Get great sets from Origins, Philosophy, Esteé Lauder, and more, as well as discounted products and gifts with purchase, through Nov. 24.
- MORPHE 9-piece Vegan Brush Set—$19.50 at Ulta (Save $19.50)
- NYX Professional Makeup Sugar Trip 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar—$29.99 at Ulta (Save $55, a $110 value)
- Ouai—Buy two full-sized products, get one 50% off with code "HALFOUAI"
- R+Co—20% off orders over $50 with code "BLACK20."
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryers—50% off the round and paddle brush models at Ulta
- Select Tarte, Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics, Smashbox mascara—$10 each (Save $9-$14)
- Sephora—Save up to 50%: There are some amazing deals at Sephora right now.
- Too Faced—Save 30% on most full-priced items: You can also purchase a $42 mystery bag with products valued at $123
- Ulta Beauty Collection Lip Glossary—$9.99 at Ulta (Save $6.01)
- Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow—$15 at Ulta (Save $14)
Fashion Deals
- Express—Save 50% sitewide (plus free shipping)
- Keds—30% off full-price and 20% off sale
- Levis—Get 40% off everything with code "INDIGO"
- Lord & Taylor—Take 20% off regular and sale items through November 25 with code "FRIDAY.": You can also get $25 off your online purchase of $200 or more and free shipping with code "BONUS."
- Lucky Brand—Get 50% off sitewide: This deal is good through 11/24 and you can get 60% off select styles as well as free shipping on orders over $75.
- Lulu's—Take 25-90% off everything with the code "BF25": You also get free shipping. This is good through Nov. 24.
- Madewell—25% off EVERYTHING with the code "DEALWITHIT": Need a dress for the office holiday party? How about more cozy sweaters or a new pair of jeans? Get it all at this massive Madewell sale with the sassy coupon code "DEALWITHIT."
- Nasty Gal—Get 60% off sitewide.
- Nike—Get 20% off select styles with code "THANKS," plus free shipping.
- Old Navy—Get 50% off your entire purchase through Nov. 23: After that, get 40% off everything on November 24-25.
- Reebok—Get 40% off sitewide with code "BF18" Plus, get 50% off all sale.
- Reformation—Save 30% sitewide.
- Saks Off Fifth—Get 20% off beauty and fragrance through Nov. 26
- Urban Outfitters—Buy one, get one 50% off: This is good through November 23. Take 30% off of sale items on November 24.
Smart Home Deals
- Arlo Pro Security System with Siren and 5 Wireless Cameras—$599.96 on Amazon (Save $219): This security kit includes some of our favorite smart cameras, and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Arlo Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Smart Security Camera 3-Pack—$228.65 on Amazon (Save $71): This is one of our favorite smart camera options, and it's back down to within a few cents of the lowest price.
- Blink XT Indoor 1-Camera System—$66.99 on Amazon (Save $33): We love the compact, discreet design of these indoor smart cameras, and you can get as few or as many as you need and still save.
- Blink XT Indoor 2-Camera System—$113.99 on Amazon (Save $56)
- Blink XT Indoor 3-Camera System—$153.99 on Amazon (Save $76)
- Blink XT Indoor 5-Camera System—$233.99 on Amazon (Save $166)
- Circle by Disney—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $49): This is the best price by nearly $20 for this wireless parental control device. You can set device-specific time limits and monitor what your kids are doing online.
- Insteon Smart Dimmer Wall Switch—$36.48 on Amazon (Save $13.51)
- Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit—$79.95 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the best smart in-wall dimmer switch we've ever tested. It's the only switch that doesn't require a neutral power line and right now, you can get it for its lowest price.
- Logitech Harmony Hub—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This magical device, on sale for its lowest price, allows you to sync up to eight devices, including TVs, streaming boxes, Hue smart lights, and more. And you can control everything all from an app on your phone.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Not only does this remote allow you to sync your home entertainment center into one place with an easy to use touchscreen, but it also works with Alexa and has a smartphone app (which is great when the remote battery dies). It even lets you control smart home devices from the same place.
- Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack Smart Bulbs—$28.44 on Amazon (Save $2): If you have Hue lights, you can add to your growing collection and make another room smarter with this 2-pack at a great low price.
- Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (3-Pack)—$119.99 at Best Buy (Save $70): This is the best smart bulb money can buy, especially at this sale price, which is actually the same as what it costs refurbished at Amazon. We love that you can choose between hundreds of colors, and you can add up to 50 bulbs on one hub.
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security System—$188.98 (Save $80): We love the Ring Doorbell 2, so we’re confident you’ll enjoy this security package, which is $10 cheaper than the 5-piece kit. It features a base station, 3 contact sensors, 2 motion detectors, keypad, and range extender.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + 5-Piece Ring Alarm Security Kit—$298 (Save $100): If you want a video doorbell and also wouldn’t mind a little more security, this is the bun due for you. It includes a video doorbell, a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.
- TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $3): One of our favorite smart plugs is under $20, which is always a great buy.
- Wemo WiFi-Enabled Light Switch—$39.95 on Amazon (Save $10): Stop getting up to turn the lights off with a smart switch that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and your smartphone.
Parenting, Toys, and Game Deals
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2-Pack—$149.98 (Save $110)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition 2-Pack—$249.98 (Save $150)
- Assorted Board Games, Video Games, Kids' Books, and Movies—Buy 2 Get 1 Free at Target: This is great chance to snag gifts for all the kids on your list.
- Assorted Video Games—Up to 50% off on Amazon: From the new Tomb Raider to Final Fantasy to Life is Strange, find great savings on a few great games.
- Crocodile Dentist—$4.99 on Amazon (Save $7): This adorable game that low-key teaches the importance of dental hygiene is only $5 right now. It's an add-on item, so you need to spend at least $25 (including this) to get it for this price.
- Lifetime Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop—$129.99 at Walmart (Save $26.19): Save on a highly rated basketball hoop for your backyard.
- Mongoose Bikes—Save up to 20% on Amazon: You can save $25-$120 on new bikes for the kids.
- NBA 2K19 (PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox)—$27 on Amazon (Save $33): Anyone on your list who loves sports and video games will have a blast with this game, which features real NBA players and is at its lowest price ever.
- Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Heart Rate and Oxygen Monitor—$219.99 on Amazon (Save $80): These smart socks allow parents to keep a watchful eye on their child's vitals while they sleep, so parents can rest too.
- R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the lowest price we've ever seen to get your own working R2-D2. This IS the droid you're looking for. It typically costs $60, not $100, but this is still an amazing discount.
- Sphero Mini White App-Controlled Robot—$41.25 on Amazon (Save $8.74): This adorable and fun robot toy is on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen in the color white. It's loaded with a few fun games and is great for kids with an interest in coding and is best suited for ages 8 and up.
