Lowe's sticks with tradition by discounting big appliances for Black Friday

Every major retailer is having big sales for Black Friday, from Walmart to Sears to Best Buy. Unsurprisingly, Lowe's is planning their own doorbusters and discounts—and we got an early look at what's available.

The home improvement store actually started its Black Friday sale earlier this month but the best deals still come after the turkey.

“Navigating last-minute deals can be a daunting task, so we are thrilled to be able to deliver early savings that give customers extra time to plan, shop and save,” said Jocelyn Wong, chief marketing officer at Lowe’s in a statement.

Stores are closed on Thanksgiving but several deals will be available on Lowes.com. On Black Friday, stores will open at 6 a.m. local time.

Although the ad hasn't been officially posted, Lowe's gave USA TODAY and Reviewed a sneak peek so we can share the details with you.

Here's what we're most excited about:

The best Lowe's Black Friday deals online and in stores

The following are featured in Lowe's Black Friday sale ad and are available Nov. 22-28 unless otherwise noted.

Now through Nov. 29, get up to 40% off select appliances, plus get up to a $600 Lowe’s gift card with purchase of two or more select major appliances $396 or more via a rebate. Rebate amount depends on number of appliances purchased.

V8 Absolute Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum — $379 (Save $220)

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Combo Kit—Buy one of these kits and get one select Cordless Bare Tool or battery free now through January 30.

Bella 2.6-quart Air Fryer — $49 (Save $30)

Rocket Ultra Light Bagless Vacuum — $99 (Save $90)

Roomba 675 Robotic Vacuum with Wi-Fi — $199 (Save $100) only available Nov. 22-23.

Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation — $179 (Save $70)

Roomba 690 Robotic Vacuum — $229 (Save $145)

Friday doorbusters you can only get in-store

If you brave any stores on Black Friday, Lowe's is a great choice for your holiday decorating needs. They'll have plenty of doorbusters and other great savings.

Between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. local time Friday, early in-store shoppers will have the chance to win a gift card ranging from $5 to $500. Find rules of the promotion at http://lowesblackfriday.rewardpromo.com.

Here are some of the other deals that'll be available while supplies last:

Free $10 Lowe’s gift card after rebate with purchase of any fresh-cut Christmas tree starting at $34.98 (via rebate, in store only on Nov. 23).

Poinsettia 1-Qt. Potted Plants — $0.50 each

GE 100-count StayBright Mini KED Christmas String Lights — $2.98 (Save $9)

Get $15 off a future purchase of $100 or more with any in-store purchase made Nov. 23-25. (Exclusions apply.)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

