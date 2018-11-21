— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Smart home devices can cost a pretty penny, but they can also be surprisingly affordable if you know what to look for, and how to spot a good deal. Lucky for you, Black Friday sales are here, and we’ve been combing through them all to find the very best deals. We test smart home products non-stop, all year long, so we know which are worth your time, and which you should pass up.
We’re vetting all the best Black Friday deals for you, and there are some amazing discounts to be had. Below are the very best in smart home Black Friday deals, and they’re available right now! No need to wait, you early bird, you.
The best Black Friday 2018 smart home deals available now:
- Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (3-Pack) —$119.99 at Best Buy (Save $70): This is the best smart bulb money can buy, especially at this sale price, which is actually the same as what it costs refurbished at Amazon. We love that you can choose between hundreds of colors, and you can add up to 50 bulbs on one hub.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + 5-Piece Ring Alarm Security Kit—$349.99 (Save $49): If you want a video doorbell and also wouldn’t mind a little more security, this is the security kit for you. It includes a video doorbell, a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition 3-Pack (2018 version)—$99.97 (Save $110): You can make multiple tech-savvy kids happy this Christmas for under $100. Nice. The Kids Edition Amazon Echo Dot comes with a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, a protective cover, and a two-year “worry-free guarantee” — because you know one of these is getting thrown in the toilet at some point.
- Amazon Echo Show 2-Pack (2018 version)—$339.98 (Save $120): If you’re looking to update your original Echo Show or get one for the first time, this is your moment! The brand new 2018 Echo Show is perfect for video calling faraway friends and family, especially now that they can make calls with Skype.
- Amazon Echo Spot 2-Pack (2018 version)—$159.98 (Save $100): Amazon's Echo Spot is our favorite Echo device with a display, and you can get two of them right now for $159.98. These don’t take up much room, but just like their big brother Show, they’re great for video calling through Amazon and now Skype.
Those were our very favorite smart home deals right now, but there are lots more discounts to be had on a variety of smart home products. Take a look:
- Arlo Pro Security System with Siren and 5 Wireless Cameras—$618.87 on Amazon (Save $201): This security kit includes some of our favorite smart cameras, and it's at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
- Arlo Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Smart Security Camera 3-Pack—$228.65 on Amazon (Save $71): This is one of our favorite smart camera options, and it's back down to within a few cents of the lowest price.
- Blink XT Indoor 1-Camera System—$66.99 on Amazon (Save $33): We love the compact, discreet design of these indoor smart cameras, and you can get as few or as many as you need and still save.
- Blink XT Indoor 2-Camera System—$113.99 on Amazon (Save $56)
- Blink XT Indoor 3-Camera System—$153.99 on Amazon (Save $76)
- Blink XT Indoor 5-Camera System—$233.99 on Amazon (Save $166)
- Circle by Disney—$53.99 on Amazon (Save $45): This is the best price by nearly $20 for this wireless parental control device. You can set device-specific time limits and monitor what your kids are doing online.
- Insteon Smart Dimmer Wall Switch—$36.48 on Amazon (Save $13.51)
- Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit—$79.95 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the best smart in-wall dimmer switch we've ever tested. It's the only switch that doesn't require a neutral power line and right now, you can get it for its lowest price.
- Logitech Harmony Hub—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This magical device, on sale for its lowest price, allows you to sync up to eight devices, including TVs, streaming boxes, Hue smart lights, and more. And you can control everything all from an app on your phone.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Not only does this remote allow you to sync your home entertainment center into one place with an easy to use touchscreen, but it also works with Alexa and has a smartphone app (which is great when the remote battery dies). It even lets you control smart home devices from the same place.
- Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack Smart Bulbs—$28.44 on Amazon (Save $2): If you have Hue lights, you can add to your growing collection and make another room smarter with this 2-pack at a great low price.
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security System—$188.98 (Save $80): We love the Ring Doorbell 2, so we’re confident you’ll enjoy this security package, which is $10 cheaper than the 5-piece kit. It features a base station, 3 contact sensors, 2 motion detectors, keypad, and range extender.
- TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $3): One of our favorite smart plugs is under $20, which is always a great buy.
- Wemo WiFi-Enabled Light Switch—$39.95 on Amazon (Save $10): Stop getting up to turn the lights off with a smart switch that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and your smartphone.
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.
