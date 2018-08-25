British Airways in photos
01 / 38
A British Airways aircraft taxis past other BA planes at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London on July 30, 2010.
02 / 38
A British Airways passenger jet takes off from Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport on Oct. 29, 2010.
03 / 38
A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft performs its demonstration flight during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013.
04 / 38
A British Airways 747 prepares to depart London's Heathrow Airport on March 19, 2010.
05 / 38
British Airways planes at London Heathrow on May 17, 2010.
06 / 38
A staff member cleans the windows of a British Airways A380 at Le Bourget airport, near Paris, during the 50th International Paris Air show on June 18, 2013.
07 / 38
A British Airways Airbus A380 lands at Heathrow Airport on July 4, 2013.
08 / 38
A British Airways kumbo jet takes off over a row of houses near London Heathrow Airport on Aug. 16, 2006.
09 / 38
Airline staff wave flags at the arrival of a British Airways Airbus A380 at Heathrow Airport in London on July 4, 2013.
10 / 38
Georgia May Jagger poses next to a new British Airways A380 double decker aircraft at Manston Airport on July 21, 2013, in Manston, England.
11 / 38
A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft performs its demonstration flight during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013.
12 / 38
British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport on Aug. 11, 2005.
13 / 38
Tails of British Airways planes seen at London Heathrow on May 21, 2010.
14 / 38
Then-British Airways CEO Willie Walsh poses in front of a Boeing 747-400 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal Seven on May 21, 2008.
15 / 38
A French Airforce Rafale fighter jet performs its demonstration flight within view of a British Airways Airbus A380 tail at the Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013.
16 / 38
A British Airways Airbus A380 prepares to land after performing its demonstration flight, at the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris on June 18, 2013.
17 / 38
A man watches as a British Airways 747 lands at London's Heathrow Airport on Jan. 10, 2011.
18 / 38
A British Airways Airbus A380, right, takes off in front of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013.
19 / 38
A British Airways lands at Heathrow Airport in London Friday, Oct. 29, 2010.
20 / 38
British Airways 747s at Heathrow Airport on Aug. 1, 2008.
21 / 38
A worker inspects a British Airways Concorde at Heathrow airport in London on Jan. 16, 2001. The jet has since been retired.
22 / 38
The 787 flying British Airways' inaugural nonstop flight from London to Austin arrives at Austin Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014.
23 / 38
British Airways Concorde flight Speedbird 001 leaves London's Heathrow Airport, in this Nov. 22, 2002 photo. The Concorde has since been retired.
24 / 38
British airways planes at Terminal 5 at London Heathrow on Jan. 21, 2013.
25 / 38
British Airways planes at London Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 on July 14, 2011.
26 / 38
British Airways Boeing 747's are shown at London Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 on July 14, 2011.
27 / 38
A general view of the new Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport prior to its official opening on March 14, 2008 in London.
28 / 38
The British Airways Concorde lands at at Logan International Airport in Boston on Oct. 8, 2003, as part of its farewell tour.
29 / 38
An OpenSkies Boeing 757 on the ground at Washington Dulles International Airport on March 25, 2010. OpenSkies is an all-business-class subsidiary of British Airways.
30 / 38
This August 2008 file photo shows British Midland Airways (bmi) aircraft parked at London's Heathrow Airport. British Airways acquired bmi and folded the unit into its own brand.
31 / 38
The tail of a British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft is seen through the window of an adjacent plane at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 on Feb. 21, 2012.
32 / 38
A view of a British Airways plane flying past the moon over day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships on June 28, 2012.
33 / 38
Georgia May Jagger poses inside an engine of a British Airways 777 airliner on April 3, 2013, in Sydney, Australia.
34 / 38
Visitors watch as a British Airways Airbus A380 performs its demonstration flight, at the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris on June 18, 2013.
35 / 38
In this publicity shot from British Airways, Sex and the City star Kristin Davis enjoys a cup of tea in the first-class cabin on the new Airbus A380.
36 / 38
In this Feb. 20, 2014, publicity shot from British Airways, model Jerry Hall is lifted by BA crew during a photoshoot promoting BA's launch of flights to Austin.
37 / 38
In this Feb. 20, 2014, publicity shot, model Jerry Hall poses on board a British Airways 787 Dreamliner during a photoshoot to promote BA's new London-Austin route.
38 / 38
The Manhattan skyline is visible behind blowing snow around a British Airways aircraft after a major blizzard at Newark Liberty International Airport on Dec. 27, 2010.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — British Airways says it will end its flights to Iran's capital in September as "the operation is currently not commercially viable."

The decision announced Thursday comes after President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and began restoring U.S. sanctions.

Air France said it would end flights from Paris to Tehran on Sept. 18.

British Airways said its last flight to Tehran will be Sept. 22, with the return on Sept. 23. The airline had resumed direct flights to Tehran in September 2016. Service was suspended in October 2012 as relations deteriorated between Britain and Iran.

Britain was among the world powers that struck the 2015 atomic accord. It, along with other European nations, have said they want to protect companies that continue doing business in Iran, but many have pulled out since Trump's May decision.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Europe's 30 biggest airlines; who is on top?

Europe's 30 biggest airlines (by 'available seat miles')
01 / 32
What are Europe’s biggest airlines? We decided to take a look. There are several data sets that could be used to rank them. Among the options: revenue, fleet size, passengers flown and carrying capacity. We opted to for the latter, going with a ranking based on “available seat miles" (ASMs). ASMs are a standard industry measure that calculates an airline’s carrying capacity by multiplying its number of available seats by the number of miles they fly. With the help of trade publication Airline Weekly, which analyzed of Diio Mi data, we came up with rankings for Europe’s 30-biggest airlines as measured by ASMs for the 12-month period running from July 2017 through June 2018. At the top was German carrier Lufthansa, followed by British Airways and Ryanair.
02 / 32
No. 30: LOT Polish Airlines (11.9 billion ASMs)
03 / 32
No. 29: Brussels Airlines (12.9 billion ASMs)
04 / 32
No. 28 Jet2.com (14.6 billion ASMs)
05 / 32
No. 27 S7 Airlines (16.7 billion ASMs)
06 / 32
No. 26: Austrian Airlines (16.9 billion ASMs)
07 / 32
No. 25: Aer Lingus (17.6 billion ASMs)
08 / 32
No. 24: Thomas Cook (18.1 billion ASMs)
09 / 32
No. 23: Air Europa (19.7 billion)
10 / 32
No. 22 Pegasus Airlines (20.01 billion ASMs)
11 / 32
No. 21: Eurowings (20.46 billion ASMs)
12 / 32
No. 20: Condor (20.51 billion ASMs)
13 / 32
No. 20: Vueling Airlines (22.7 billion ASMs)
14 / 32
No. 18: Finnair (25.45 billion ASMs)
15 / 32
No. 17: TUI Airways, formerly Thomson Airways (25.49 billion ASMs)
16 / 32
No. 17: TUI Airways, formerly Thomson Airways (25.49 billion ASMs)
17 / 32
No. 16: TAP Air Portugal (28.7 billion ASMs)
18 / 32
No. 51: Virgin Atlantic (29.1 billion ASMs)
19 / 32
No. 14: Alitalia (29.4 billion ASMs)
20 / 32
No. 13: Wizz Air (30.3 billion ASMs)
21 / 32
No. 12: SAS (30.62 billion ASMs)
22 / 32
No. 11: Swiss International Air Lines (30.64 billion ASMs)
23 / 32
No. 10: Iberia (39.4 billion ASMs)
24 / 32
No. 9: Norwegian Air (49 billion ASMs)
25 / 32
No. 8: EasyJet (63.4 billion)
26 / 32
No. 7: KLM (71.9 billion)
27 / 32
No. 6; Aeroflot (78.7 billion ASMs)
28 / 32
No. 5: Air France (103.5 billion ASMs)
29 / 32
No. 4: Turkish Airlines (108.2 billion ASMs)
30 / 32
No. 3: Ryanair (110 billion ASMs)
31 / 32
No. 2: British Airways (114.7 billion ASMs)
32 / 32
No. 1: Lufthansa (120.5 billion ASMs)

Air France is ending Paris-to-Tehran flights on Sept. 18, after dropping the number of flights from three per week to one on Aug. 1. The carrier started flying to Tehran in April 2016, but saw a downturn this year despite the fact that in April it began using its new, lower cost brand Joon to make the trip, said press officer Cedric Landais.

Passengers representing the automobile, energy and nuclear sectors "weren't on our flights," he said, and tourism alone was not sufficient to keep Air France on the Paris-Tehran route, where business class tickets turn a profit.

Landais said he could not cite a reason, including U.S. sanctions, for the downturn. "Air France isn't into politics," he said while noting there is a "geopolitical environment" at play when it comes to determining routes.

33 COOL AVIATION PICS: The 'new' Air Italy, retired United 747s + more

June's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 33
Lufthansa's Airbus A350-900 taxis to a gate after its first landing in Vancouver, Canada, on May 1, 2018.
02 / 33
The economy cabin aboard Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX, seen at a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.
03 / 33
Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX, seen at its delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.
04 / 33
Qatar Airways CEO poses for a photo aboard Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX at a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.
05 / 33
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
06 / 33
A Thai Airways tail breaks up a line of Cathay Pacific jets at Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
07 / 33
Spectators snap cell photos of British Airways' Airbus A380 as it lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
08 / 33
An Alaska Airlines/Horizon Air Embraer E170 jet passes a company Bombardier Q400 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on June 3, 2018.
09 / 33
An Ohana ATR turboprop awaits its next load of passengers in warm Honolulu on June 3, 2018.
10 / 33
Smoke and laze gather in towering columns above Kapoho Bay on the Big Island of Hawaii as lava flows into the ocean from the Kilauea eruption on June 4, 2018, as seen from a Paradise Helicopter over the site.
11 / 33
A fountain of lava 25 stories talls gushes out of a fissure during the Kilauea volcanic eruption on June 4, 2018, on Hawaii's Big Island as seen from a Paradise Helicopter over the site.
12 / 33
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 boards at Kona International Airport on June 4, 2018.
13 / 33
A lone Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717 holds down the ramp at Hilo International Airport on June 4, 2018, on the Big Island in Hawaii.
14 / 33
A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717 boards for its flight back to Honolulu from Hilo International Airport in Hawaii on June 4, 2018.
15 / 33
An Air Canada Express Dash 8 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
16 / 33
A China Airlines Boeing 747 pulls into a gate at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport on April 18, 2018.
17 / 33
An Air Canada Express Dash 8 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver, Canada, on May 1, 2018.
18 / 33
Workers load a China Airlines Airbus A330 at Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
19 / 33
Cathay Pacific jets occupy the ramp at Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
20 / 33
A Cathay Dragon Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
21 / 33
Passengers gather for a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Kona on June 3, 2018.
22 / 33
A Dragonair Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
23 / 33
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
24 / 33
Clouds gather as the sun sets on the South China Sea, seen from aboard a China Airlines A330 en route to Taipei from Hong Kong on April 18, 2018.
25 / 33
An EVA Air Boeing 777-300 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
26 / 33
A China Airlines Airbus A350-900 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
27 / 33
An Air Canada Airbus A319 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
28 / 33
An Air Canada Boeing 787 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
29 / 33
Members of the media and invited guests walk through Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX at a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.
30 / 33
This retro photo from 1981 shows a Qantas Boeing 747SP handout picture provide at Tullamarine Airport. Qantas has announced plans to retire the last of its 747s by 2023.
31 / 33
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce (left) and Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon (right) pose for a photo during a Sydney press conference that announced a new partnership between the otherwise fierce rivals.
32 / 33
Australian carrier Qantas shows one of its new Boeing 787-9 'Dreamliners' painted in a special livery.
33 / 33
A Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A330-300 is welcomed after the carrier's first flight to Moscow Vnukovo Airport from Hong Kong on May 18, 2018.
2018 Airlines Of Europe Jdl 6
A British Airways Boeing 777 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport for London in November 2015.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com