This Feb. 7, 2018 file photo shows The Charging Bull sculpture by Arturo Di Modica, in New York's Financial District. Many along Wall Street expect the bull market rally that began in March 2009 to eclipse the 1990-2000 run that ended with the dot-com crash. But more voices are questioning whether the stock market’s run will make it beyond 2019 or 2020.

Richard Drew, AP

Last Wednesday marked 3,453 days since the bull market began in the Standard & Poor's 500 index, stealing the 1990s’ “longest-ever bull” title. Yippee. Who to thank? Trump? Obama? The Fed?

It isn’t clear who should get the credit, actually.

First of all, “longest” is arbitrary. Because Europe and emerging markets have lagged America, global markets may have peaked in January, unnoticed by most. Bull markets typically narrow as they age, with fewer stocks leading. And this bull funneled into U.S. tech and banks, so Europeans aren’t feeling it. Tell an investor in Germany, where I was traveling Wednesday, we're at all-time highs in a record-long bull, and they’ll think you’re nuts.

German stocks are still about 9 percent below January’s peak. Most Europeans are skittish, fearing a bear market.

And that worry, ironically, says a lot about this sustained surge in U.S. stocks: The biggest driver of long bulls is the amount of pessimism left over from the prior bear market.

Next month marks 10 years since Lehman Brothers’ bankruptcy. The ensuing financial panic’s severity scared and scarred so many for so long. People living through the mayhem saw ghosts afterward – and some still do.

Sir John Templeton famously said: “Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism and die on euphoria.” The financial crisis’ deep pessimism and deeper scars kept us in “skepticism” for years. When optimism blossoms, volatility whacks it. As discussed in my July 29 column, after a great 2017, investors spent 2018 fretting Italy, Turkey, tariffs and Trump. Euphoria? Absent. That’s giving us this elongated, grinding bull.

The Fed also helped slow stocks with six years of quantitative easing (QE). They called it “stimulus,” but it really flattened the yield curve, reducing long-term interest rates while short rates were fixed near zero. As my column on Nov. 5, 2017 explained, banks borrow at short rates, lend at long rates and profit off the spread. A flatter rate spread zaps loan profits, sapping lending. Crawling loan growth slowed the expansion, amplifying fear. To many, the expansion always seemed one sneeze away from dying.

Events abroad conspired against sentiment, too. Britain nearly had a double-dip recession in 2012. The eurozone had a regional bear market in 2011. A second, two-year recession followed. Those woes slowed markets globally. Investors everywhere feared Greece would shatter the euro – and the world economy with it. As a result, we didn’t really get synchronized global growth until 2017. History's most joyless bull market has been a grind.

This is also a long bull because neither of the two bull-killers has happened: We haven’t climbed Templeton’s wall of worry to euphoria. And nothing has walloped stocks in the meantime – no huge, unseen negative capable of knocking a few trillion dollars off world GDP. Just endless biting gnats along the way.

Is there a “who” deserving credit for this bull? In one way the last bear gets the credit, since it depressed investors. You could send a thank-you note to Ben Bernanke and former Treasury secretary Hank Paulson – not for saving anything but for dismantling traditional Wall Street in 2008.

Bernanke and his Fed justify a second thank-you note for being overly cautious and using QE to address “too big to fail” by recapitalizing banks through the back door.

Finally, thank every dour headline from the past nine-plus years for helping keep euphoria at bay and stocks’ fundamental strength a secret.

Ken Fisher is founder and executive chairman of Fisher Investments, author of 11 books, four of which were New York Times bestsellers, and is No. 200 on the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans. Follow him on Twitter @KennethLFisher

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

