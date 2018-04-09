RENO -- Burners are leaving less of a trace at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The airport, which was expected to see its busiest two days on Monday and Tuesday, said it’s not just the airport staff working to keep the terminal clean.

“We found that they come to us cleaner because of all the hotel deals,” said Vice President of Marketing and Public Affairs Brian Kulpin. Kulpin said more travelers are spending a night in a hotel before flying home.

On Monday, some arriving directly from Burning Man were wiping off playa dust with baby wipes before entering the terminal.

But it was impossible to keep all of Black Rock City behind.

Kulpin said most people arriving directly from the playa usually head to the bathrooms first. Some travelers were rinsing off in sinks in the women's restroom.

“Our custodians and clean staff really do a good job staying on top of it,” Kulpin said.

He also said a large Zamboni-like sidewalk sweeper used outside will run about a dozen times over the next few days.

And every bag that was on the playa is wrapped in plastic bags by airlines as luggage is checked in on flights.

Monday has been pretty good for Exodus this year. We continue to have a wait of 1 to 2 hours, driving from Greeters until pavement. Be aware, the heavy traffic on 447 is causing traffic to drive at 25 mph all the way to Nixon, so plan accordingly and stay alert. — Burning Man Traffic (@bmantraffic) September 3, 2018

Vehicles line up Monday afternoon for the exodus out of the playa after Burning Man ended. The wait could take several hours to get past the gates and onto the highway.

Mike Higdon, Reno Gazette-Journal

Airport and roads busy

Still have your bike from the #Playa? No worries. Just drop your bike off to @Kiwanis located on our middle curb @RenoAirport. pic.twitter.com/0qglHfQdbA — Reno-Tahoe Airport (@RenoAirport) September 3, 2018

“This is really our busiest time of the year,” Kulpin said of the 18,000 flyers expected to travel in and out of the airport for Burning Man. . He said Monday and Tuesday’s airport traffic tops rushes usually seen on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

He said all 7,400 flights out of Reno are filled Monday and Tuesday. He said the economic impact to the airport alone for Burning Man is $11 million a year.

Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said he expected large numbers of people to continue to leave the playa through the week.

At 4 p.m. local time on Monday, Burning Man officials said it was taking 1 to 2 hours to leave Black Rock City.

Officials also warned on Twitter that the only exit from Black Rock City was on Gate Road and that attempting to leave any other way would result in being redirected.

