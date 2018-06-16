Chris Hardwick is responding to allegations made by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra, who claimed in a Medium.com essay Friday that he sexually and emotionally abused her.

The TV host said he was "blindsided" by Dykstra's account and denied sexually assaulting her in a statement obtained by USA TODAY on Saturday.

“These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond,” he said in the statement. “I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argued — even shouted at each other — but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

He continued, explaining that he ended the relationship with Dykstra after he found out she cheated on him.

"For several weeks after we broke up, she asked to get back together with me and even told me she wanted to have kids with me, ‘build a life’ with me and told me that I was ‘the one,’ but I did not want to be with someone who was unfaithful," he said. "I’m devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur."

Since the allegations, Nerdist, the sci-fi and pop-culture podcast and website founded by Hardiwck, said Friday it scrubbed all references to him following the allegations.

In addition to sexually assaulting her, Dykstra said Hardwick expected her to reserve her evenings for him and forbade her from taking photos of them together. He also told her she couldn't have close male friends, drink alcohol or speak in public places. She says he also pressured her to take an on-camera job at his company.

Eventually, the stress led to an eating disorder and Dykstra pulling out her own hair. After she broke up with him in 2014, she says he got her blacklisted in Hollywood, leaving her suicidal.

Hardwick married publishing heiress Lydia Hearst in 2016.

Contributing: Jayme Deerwester

Hollywood power players facing sexual misconduct allegations Harvey Weinstein, seen here in 2011, has formally demanded arbitration and challenged his firing from the Weinstein Company. 01 / 32 Harvey Weinstein, seen here in 2011, has formally demanded arbitration and challenged his firing from the Weinstein Company. 01 / 32

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com