"Uh-oh," she says, in a toddler's high voice. "Why is fire here? We're going to get on fire."

The father from Paradise, California, stayed calm as he steered his vehicle through smoke and flames, as he evacuated his family from the raging Camp Fire.

Dad Joe Allen calmed his 3-year-old daughter, Olivia, with words and a bit of song.

"Baby, it’ll be all right," he crooned at one point in their harrowing evacuation.

He was recording as he was headed for Chico, California. His wife, Whitney, drove the second family car with their other daughter, according to NBC News.

The Northern California fire has claimed at least 23 lives, making it the second-deadliest fire in California history.

Allen navigated the car through a congested highway and at one point he panned the camera to show massive flames on either side. Allen's wife shared the video on Facebook and it has been viewed 103,000 times.

'We did it together'

The flames worried his daughter, but Allen promised her they would be OK.

"Hey, guess what? We’re not gonna catch on fire. We’re gonna stay away from it and we’ll be just fine, OK? We’re doing all right."

When Allen makes it through the flames and smoke at the end of the three-minute video, Olivia is elated.

"You did it! You did it!" "We did it together," Allen said.

