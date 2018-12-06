This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Chase Bishop. Bishop turned himself in to the Denver Sheriff's Department Tuesday, June 12, 2018, and is being held for Investigation of 2nd Degree Assault.

DENVER – An FBI agent who is accused of accidentally shooting a man while dancing at a club earlier this month has turned himself in and was formally charged Tuesday with second-degree assault, authorities say.

Chase Bishop, 29, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday and has been booked into the Downtown Denver Detention Center, according to jail records. The Denver District Attorney's Office said Bishop could face additional charges pending the results of a blood alcohol content analysis.

“We are filing this charge now rather than waiting until the BAC report is received, which we understand could take another week, because sufficient evidence has been presented to file it,” Discrict Attorney Beth McCann said in a news release.

Bishop is under investigation following an incident that occurred during the early morning hours of June 1 at Mile High Spirits in Denver. In a video, Bishop is seen dancing and then doing a backflip — during which his pistol dropped from his waistband and landed on the floor.

The video shows the off-duty agent reaching for the gun, which went off, hitting another patron in the leg.

The victim was treated and released from a hospital, according to The Associated Press.

