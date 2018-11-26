A toxic gas leak from a chemical plant near the base of the Delaware Memorial Bridge on Sunday shut down all lanes of traffic on the busy holiday weekend for more than six hours.

A hazmat crew was called to Croda Inc. in New Castle at 4:16 p.m. for leaking ethylene oxide, an extremely flammable gas, from a tank on the site, according to Holloway Terrace Fire Chief Mark Willis.

At 11:20 p.m., the leak was contained and the bridge reopened.

Ethylene oxide is used to manufacture other chemicals, to sterilize medical devices and as a fumigant, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

A toxic gas leak from a chemical plant at the base of the Delaware Memorial Bridge shut down all bridge traffic Sunday evening and it could be hours before the bridge reopens.

Jerry Habraken, The News Journal

The gas was transferred from the leaking tank to a secure one. More than 70 percent of the gas escaped the chemical tank, said fire company spokesman George Greenley.

As of 11:20 p.m., the ethylene oxide is fully contained, the chemical plant announced.

Residents in New Castle neighborhoods north of Moores Lane were urged to stay in their homes, said New Castle City Police Chief Richard McCabe. Dispatchers used a reverse 911 call to notify residents.

No injuries have been reported.

All north and south lanes of Delaware Memorial Bridge closed around 5 p.m. as a precautionary measure as crews responded to the leak, Delaware River and Bay Authority spokesman Jim Salmon said.

Interstate 295 closed at I-95, and traffic was diverted to the Commodore Barry, Walt Whitman or Ben Franklin bridges. The congestion from the bridge had a ripple effect along I-95 and other major roadways, causing major delays for the end of the holiday weekend.

Both directions of Delaware Memorial Bridge Sunday after reports of a gas leak from a building on Cherry Lane in New Castle Sunday evening.

John J. Jankowski Jr./Special to The News Journal

"We deeply regret the significant inconvenience that this has had on the community and those travelling in the area," a press release said.

Dan Heneghan said his son and his daughter-in-law, who is diabetic, are stuck on the New Jersey side of the bridge, trying to return home to northern Virginia. They had just spent the holiday with Heneghan in Ventnor City.

British-based Croda Inc. is an international specialty chemical manufacturer.

Atlas Point, Croda's Delaware location, manufactures formulas ranging from pharmaceutical use to industrial chemicals. Croda bought the site from Uniqema in 2006.

The process of turning ethanol into ethylene oxide is new — something Croda began doing less than six months at its Atlas Point location, according to Greenley.

A manufacturing operation has been at Atlas Point for more than 75 years.

Contact Josephine Peterson at (302) 324-2856 or jhpeterson@delawareonline.com

A toxic gas leak from a chemical plant at the base of the Delaware Memorial Bridge shut down all bridge traffic Sunday evening and it could be hours before the bridge reopens.

Jerry Habraken, The News Journal

Related:

Lane and ramp closures on two projects could jam things up on I-95 this week

Flooding closes four New Castle County roads; more rain to come Monday

Two killed in high-speed crash on Del. 1 that split car in half, police say

German shepherd smells gas, saves Long Neck family

NCCo Traffic Alert: The @demembridge remains closed in both directions. I-95 NB traffic is being directed to continue on I-95 NB to I-495 NB into Pennsylvania and use one of the alternate bridges to enter New Jersey. Please drive safely! #netde pic.twitter.com/SEDtA1fWol — DelDOT (@DelawareDOT) November 26, 2018

Traffic backed up on Interstate 295 entering Delaware, exiting the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Both north and south lanes of the bridge were closed after reports of a gas leak at a building in New Castle.

DelDOT

I-295 about 3 miles south of the #DelawareMemorialBridge. No cars SB, traffic is stopped NB. pic.twitter.com/BwSa3AOuSX — Traci Strickland (@henceforthme) November 25, 2018

The perfect end to the Thanksgiving weekend @demembridge shuts down due to gas leak in the middle of the journey home 😑@NJTurnpike pic.twitter.com/WXtFWG8tLp — Lashrecse Aird (@delegateaird) November 25, 2018

Under the Delaware Memorial Bridge Seventh- and eighth-grade-students from McCullough Middle School make their way through an anchorage on the Delaware Memorial Bridge Wednesday. Seventh- and eighth-grade-students from McCullough Middle School make their way through an anchorage on the Delaware Memorial Bridge Wednesday. Seventh- and eighth-grade-students from McCullough Middle School tour the Delaware Memorial Bridge on Wednesday. Seventh- and Eighth-grade-students from McCullough Middle School tour the Delaware Memorial Bridge on Wednesday. Civil engineer Greg Pawlowski shows seventh- and eighth-grade-students from McCullough Middle School how the Delaware Memorial Bridge is engineered during a tour on Wednesday. Zoila Morales walks along a catwalk on the underside of the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com