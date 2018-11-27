WASHINGTON – Nancy Pelosi won support from a majority of Democrats on Wednesday to be House speaker, marking an important milestone in her quest to lead the House when her party takes majority control of the chamber in January.

The Democratic caucus vote in favor of Pelosi, who served as the first woman speaker from 2007 to 2011, brings her a step closer to the gavel that many expect her to regain.

But becoming Madame Speaker might not be easy.

Though she ran uncontested, Democrats who oppose her called for fresh leadership and a change in the “status quo.”

Pelosi faces a final test in January when the full House votes on leadership.

To become speaker, she will need support from a majority of the full House – 218, if all members vote.

"Are their dissents? Yes," Pelosi said after receiving her party's nomination. "But I expect to have a powerful vote as we go forward."

Once undecided midterm election results are called, Democrats could have as many as 235 members in the House, which would mean she could afford to lose 17 of their votes in January if all Republicans voted against her.

In Wednesday's vote, 32 Democrats voted against her and three did not vote.

But Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., predicted the party will unify when voting publicly on the House floor in January.

"More people are coming off the `Never Pelosi' letter than are going on it,” Swalwell said of lawmakers who previously withheld their support. "I think the momentum is in her direction.”

Shortly before Wednesday’s vote, Pelosi reached a deal with a group of moderate holdouts led by New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer. The nine Democrats from the Problem Solvers Caucus had threatened to withhold their votes for Pelosi unless she agreed to change rules to make it easier to pass bills that have broad bipartisan support.

After going back and forth with Pelosi for weeks, the group said Wednesday it will support Pelosi so the changes she agreed to can be adopted in January.

“She has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with and someone willing to listen to the diverse voices that make the Democratic Caucus great,” said Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

Another mini-rebellion came from a bloc of more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers who signed a letter Nov. 19 saying they would vote for new leadership, both in their caucus meeting and on the House floor, in favor of a change in the “status quo.” Their ranks are in flux.

Rep.-elect Gil Cisneros of California signed the opposition letter Monday night, but two others who signed the letter backpedaled. Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts told a TV station that he would vote on the floor for Pelosi over a Republican, Politico reported Sunday. Rep. Brian Higgins of New York announced his reversal in an interview Nov. 21 with The Buffalo News, saying Pelosi agreed to prioritize his top two issues, infrastructure and opening Medicare to people over age 50.

Rep.-elect Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., said she voted against Pelosi in caucus and will oppose her election on the floor in January, even though she does not know who will run instead.

“We’re looking to see what’s going to happen between now and January, but I’m certainly not going to be supporting Nancy Pelosi," Sherrill said. “I’d like to see new leadership."

And Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., said Wednesday he won't vote for Pelosi unless she produces a "meaningful plan" for her three-person leadership team to transition over to a new generation.

Pelosi's fight for the gavel comes on the heels of Democrats winning up to 40 seats to take control of the House after eight years under Republican rule. Many of those wins came from more diverse suburban districts that had once supported President Donald Trump.

"Let’s just take a moment to dwell on the fact that we are in the majority," Pelosi said. "Majority. Majority. Majority."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., faces reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 15, 2018.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP

“

Read more: Nancy Pelosi fights for Democratic support in bid to reclaim speaker's gavel

Contributing: Herb Jackson, USA TODAY Network

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com