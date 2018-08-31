The organizers of a Madden NFL gaming tournament where an introverted gamer "disconnected from the real world" went on a shooting rampage and killed two contestants should have taken better precautions to protect people, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

David Katz is the suspect in the Jacksonville, Florida video game tourney shooting

YouTube

Gunman David Katz, 24, who had a history of mental issues, "concealed his weapon in his backpack within the venue, right under the nose" of the Jacksonville, Florida game bar supervisors and Electronic Arts Inc., makers of the hugely popular Madden videogame, the lawsuit alleges.

Katz, of Columbia, Maryland, killed himself after fatally shooting two gamers and wounding 10.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Jacob Mitich, a Maryland man, college student, and avid gamer who was shot in Sunday's assault but survived. Among the defendants named are the GLHF Game Bar, Chicago Pizza & Sports Grille, and Electronic Arts.

Mitich, who was shot in the leg, had noticed Katz at the tournament, appearing "disheveled, wearing the same clothes as the day before, wearing his sunglasses inside, and looking disconnected. Plaintiff heard from several other contestants that David Katz slept in his car the night before," the lawsuit says.

Katz lost his match Sunday and was eliminated from the competition shortly before noon. Mitich described Katz after the loss as pacing around the room, asking where he could find certain gamers.

Minutes later, Katz went to his car, presumably to get a gun armed with a laser sight, and returned, the lawsuit says.

Katz used the laser pointer to open fire on one of Mitich's friends.

Mitich "in terror and fear for his life . . . bolted from his chair and leaped over a fellow gamer, dropped his cellphone and scrambled past others until he found an exit," the lawsuit says. "During the chaos, Mitich felt pain in his back and leg, and noticed blood on his pants. He continued running, jumped over a fence and found safety, where he eventually collapsed and passed out."

In an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, Mitich said no one should experience the terror he did.

“We’re sitting there playing a video game, we shouldn’t have to worry about someone coming up behind us and shooting us,” Mitich said.

Mitich and his attorney filed suit in circuit court in Duval County, Florida.

A longtime Madden gamer, he and other elite e-sports players went to these kinds of events not only in hopes of winning money, but to catch up with their tribe of gamers.

When he met up with his friends on Friday night, they went to check out the tournament space at Chicago Pizza, the restaurant and bar inside The Landings waterfront mall in downtown Jacksonville.

“We were all laughing because of how small it was,” he said.

He and his friends went to Hooters that night, then went to the tournament all day Saturday. It was so crowded that they had to compete in groups of ten, and people couldn’t easily watch their friends play.

That evening they stayed out late, and on Sunday, everyone rolled into the tournament area around ten. He recalled Katz, who had won previous tournaments, as a loner.

“He didn’t like to communicate, he was antisocial,” said Mitich. “The previous year he’d won Buffalo Bill club series. I didn’t think he had a reaction to winning or losing.”

Then it was Mitich’s turn. It was Round Two, which meant he was advancing in the tournament. His friend, Taylor Robertson – a 28-year-old West Virginian known in the esports community as “Spot Me,” after his twitter handle @spotmeplzzz – stood behind and watched.

Mitich made one play on offense and almost scored.

“Pop pop pop. I thought it was a balloon. I didn’t know what it was,” he said. He heard someone say the word, “shooter,” and that’s when he ran. Katz was the shooter.

Robertson was right behind him, or so he thought.

Mitich’s injuries weren’t life-threatening – he was released from the hospital that night and flew home Monday morning. His friend Robertson, however, had been fatally shot.

Mitich’s attorney, James Young with Morgan & Morgan in Jacksonville, said the lawsuit alleges negligence. There was no off-duty officer for the event, which drew more than 100 people, he said. The mall had a private security guard, and she was spotted in the pizza place before the shooting, but Young said it’s unclear where she was during the shooting.

On Wednesday, Jacksonville fire inspectors shut down Chicago Pizza. A city code violation report says the restaurant didn’t have a permit to hold the Madden NFL 19 tournament. Also, The Florida Times-Union reported that the restaurant’s last approved building layout was submitted in 2009. Fire inspectors said the layout was altered without approval to create the GLHF Game Bar, the room where the tournament took place.

The restaurant’s voicemail was full on Thursday, and a message on Facebook wasn’t returned. When reached for comment, a spokeswoman for The Landing didn’t directly respond to the allegations, saying instead that the company is cooperating with authorities.

Young said the suit also is seeking relief from Electronic Arts Inc., the game developer, to provide safe spaces for tournaments. The lawsuit said Electronic Arts failed to provide security, screen the gamers, inform local law enforcement about the tournament or tell the gamers anything about the venue. Similar claims about security were made against other defendants.

Electronic Arts didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment, but in a statement earlier this week, CEO Andrew Wilson said they were cancelling all scheduled Madden qualifier events “while we run a comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators. We will work with our partners and our internal teams to establish a consistent level of security at all of our competitive gaming events.”

Four days after the shooting, Mitich is hoping to begin college a week late. But memories of his friend Robertson haunt him.

“His life ended watching me play Madden,” Mitich said.

CONTRIBUTING: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com