Image source: Getty Images. Interest rates are at historical lows all around the world, which is enticing investors to put money to work in the stock market if they want to generate income. Unfortunately, the yield on the S&P 500 is only about 2% right now, and its trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 25 suggests that the market is expensive. For that reason, some investors are searching for stocks that are both cheap and offer up a higher dividend yield than the market in general. Below is a list of three companies that fit that description, but that doesn't make them automatic buys. An auto giant You might be surprised to learn that Ford (NYSE: F) has morphed into a cheap income stock over the past few years. After all, the company was forced to abandon its divided in 2006 so it could hoard capital and survive the Great Recession. However, Ford returned to its dividend-paying ways in 2012, and its payout has grown at impressive rates ever since. With Ford's stock now trading for less than seven times earnings, the company's yield has been pushed up to more than 4.3%. So why are the markets valuing Ford's stock so cheaply? Image source: Ford. It's likely because investors are concerned that the North American automotive market is peaking . Since auto sales are highly cyclical, it's possible that the company's profit margins are simply unsustainable. If this premise is true, Ford's bottom line could stall over the next few years. There are plenty of reasons to believe that logic holds water. After all, gas prices are quite cheap, so sales of Ford's high-margin trucks and SUVs are going strong. However, if oil prices rise, consumers might once again start to favor more fuel-efficient cars, which could put a damper on Ford's profitability. In the longer term, the company is also facing the very real risk that autonomous vehicles and ride-sharing could cause total car sales to stagnate or decline. Add to those worries the recent news that Tesla Motors is now working on a pickup truck , which may threaten what has been Ford's bread-and-butter product lineup for decades. With all of that going on, it's not hard to understand why the markets are cautious about this company's long-term future. In the meantime, I think the odds are good that Ford will be able to crank out strong profits, so if you're looking for a stock with a cheap valuation and juicy yield, Ford isn't a bad choice. A retailer in trouble E-commerce giant Amazon has been wreaking havoc on the retail industry for the last two decades, and office suppliers like Staples (NASDAQ: SPLS) have been hit particularly hard. That's a big reason shares of this once-promising company have drastically underperformed the market over the past five years. SPLS data by YCharts . Staples shares have been crushed so badly that they are now trading for less than 10 times next year's earnings, and the stock's dividend yield has ballooned to 5.3%. That's a ridiculously cheap price and a huge yield, but I would suggest that investors avoid buying at this time. Why? I'm worried that Staples stock could be a value trap. Take a look at last year's results to see what I mean. The company is closing underperforming stores rapidly, and yet those that are still standing aren't exactly doing great. Companywide same-store sales dropped 4% in 2015, and that's even after you include sales from Staples.com. Looking ahead, I have a hard time seeing how the company will pull out of this tailspin. After all, the pressure from e-commerce is only growing, which will put further pressure on Staples' weaker stores. That will likely lead to even more store closures, spreading fixed costs over fewer locations, weakening the company's future. That's a negative feedback loop that I see no end to. Analysts concur with that grim view of the future, which is why they are projecting that earnings are going to shrink by 1% annually over the next five years. I think that's being generous since the company's growth rate over the past five years was negative 10%! Staples stock is most certainly cheap, but I'd argue that's for a good reason. A dominant wireless carrier The enormous growth in smartphone sales has greatly benefited telecom companies like AT&T (NYSE: T) over the past decade. On a total-return basis -- which accounts for dividend reinvestment -- shares of AT&T have outperformed the market during that time frame. SPY Total Return Price data by YCharts . So with shares trading for only 14 times next year's earnings and offering up a dividend yield of 4.5%, is AT&T a ridiculously cheap stock hiding in plain sight? It's possible that the company is a bargain right now, but there are a few kinks in the company's circumstances that give me pause. For one, AT&T's smaller competitors T-Mobile and Sprint have invested heavily to expand their coverage over the past few years. If consumers start to feel that mobile service has truly become undifferentiated, then they may start to shy away from AT&T's higher-priced offerings in favor of cheaper alternatives. There's also the fact that customers are increasingly choosing to go without cable, which could spell long-term trouble for both its traditional wired cable business and its DIRECTV division. So far the subscriber gains from DIRECTV have been more than offsetting the losses from its AT&T U-verse product, but this is a trend that could reverse course. For the time being, AT&T looks like it's in a good position to keep up its modest growth. Industry watchers believe that the company will grow its bottom line by more than 4% annually for the next five years. That's not exactly eye-popping growth, but it's a decent enough number for a juggernaut like AT&T. For investors who want a massive dividend yield and a cheap stock, this company might not be a bad choice. A secret billion-dollar stock opportunity

Yield: It’s what drivers should do for pedestrians.

But in the world of portfolio returns, yield isn't a life-or-death matter. In fact, price movements of stocks and bonds matter more. Together, price movement and yield constitute total return, which is what really affects your future.

Pundits often tout stocks paying an X percent dividend, or bonds yielding Y percent. Those visions of smooth returns sound great. But you may as well look for leprechauns. That's because steady, high returns are always illusions.

The prices of dividend stocks rise and fall like all others. Bond prices wiggle, too. Your ultimate return (or loss) is the dividends – cash payments – plus (or minus) those stock or bond wiggles over time – less taxes.

Most bonds return your principal when they mature. If you hold them until then, you'll earn just the yield. But if you sell first for any reason, you could lose some principal because bonds have price movements. That's what I call wiggle worries.

When some investors plan their budgets, they say, “I’d never spend my principal, only my income.” They confuse income with cash flow.

You shouldn’t budge based on one piece of total return but on the whole thing, with a planned haircut from that total to allow for saving. Suppose you get 3 percent dividends yearly and expect 5 percent average annual price appreciation returns. You might spend 4 percent and save 4 percent. Some years your accrued saving would be more than 4 percent and other years less, maybe even negative. But over time you'd do just fine. It’s total return that matters, not cash flow.

High-dividend stocks aren’t inherently better or less volatile. They are “value” stocks – which do well when other value stocks (such as low price-to-earnings or low price-to-book value ones) do well. When those lag, so do high dividend payers.

And dividends aren’t free money. They’re cash taken from the company – subtracted from the stock’s price. Dividends aren’t guaranteed, either. Firms can and will lower or kill dividends. It happened during 2008’s financial crisis.

Low to no dividend stocks plow profits back into future growth and do best when growth stocks outshine value stocks, like now. It simply depends on circumstances and timing.

Consider dividend-paying Microsoft and dividend-free Amazon. Since this bull market began March 9, 2009, Microsoft’s total return is 806 percent. Amazon’s is 3,050 percent. Both did great, but total return matters most.

Total return counts for bonds, too. But from today’s low yields, if interest rates rise, bond prices fall. Again, it's about total return. Big dividends or yields may feel great, but if stock or bonds tank, you lose.

I like stocks. Why? As detailed in my April 22nd column – with slightly different valuations – if American corporate earnings never rose or fell again, owning average businesses today, lock, stock and barrel, after tax, is about twice as profitable as owning the bonds of those same companies. It’s why we have so many stocks buybacks and will. Overall, stocks will do better for you, albeit irregularly with more volatility, than bonds.

Figure out what total return you need to reach your goals. Then plan the mix of stocks and bonds with the best shot of delivering them. That may include high-dividend stocks or not. Don’t limit yourself. Big U.S. dividend payers returned 25.7 percent over the rally the last two years – great – but the whole U.S. market was up 37.5 percent. As a result, low and no-dividend stocks did even better. Everything has its time in the sun, and rain.

Looking beyond yield offers more opportunities. Who doesn’t love a bigger selection – especially one that does better for you over time.

Ken Fisher is the founder and executive chairman of Fisher Investments, author of 11 books, four of which were New York Times bestsellers, and is No. 200 on the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans. Follow him on Twitter @KennethLFisher

