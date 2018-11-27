Don't recover John Allen Chau's body from the isolated North Sentinelese tribespeople, advocacy group Survival International is warning police.

"We urge the Indian authorities to abandon efforts to recover John Allen Chau’s body. Any such attempt is incredibly dangerous, both for the Indian officials, but also for the Sentinelese, who face being wiped out if any outside diseases are introduced," Survival International’s Director Stephen Corry said in a statement released Monday.

Corry said to avoid risk of deadly flu, measles or other outside disease, the remote tribespeople living on the off-limits island should be left alone, just like Chau's body, which is believed to have been buried on the island.

Experts say because the tribe has not been exposed to the outside world, coming into contact with outsiders puts their health at risk.

Indian police have attempted to recover the body but haven't been successful. On Saturday, police traveled about 437 yards away from the island's shore only to turn back after seeing tribesmen on the beach armed with bows and arrows.

Chau traveled to the off-limits island in the Bay of Bengal with the help of fishermen he paid on Nov. 17. He said in diary entries left behind he went to island to tell the tribespeople: "Jesus loves you." The fishermen, who were since arrested, told authorities they later saw the Sentinelese tribespeople drag Chau's body along the beach and bury his remains.

Indian government regulations forbid interaction with the Sentinelese, who are known to shoot arrows at outsiders.

The tribe, whose language and customs are largely unknown, is one of several indigenous groups across the world that have little or no contact with modern civilization.

