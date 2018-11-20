Dream homes for sale in Cabo San Lucas For $9.875 million, you can get Paradiso Perduto, meaning Lost Paradise in Italian. The nine-bedroom estate sits atop a hill in the Fundadores neighborhood of Puerto Los Cabos overlooking the Sea of Cortez. Paradiso Perduto has 11,800 square feet of air-conditioned living space that was designed to accommodate up to 18 guests. Paradiso Perduto, meaning Lost Paradise in Italian. The nine-bedroom estate sits atop a hill in the Fundadores neighborhood of Puerto Los Cabos overlooking the Sea of Cortez. Paradiso Perduto, meaning Lost Paradise in Italian. The nine-bedroom estate sits atop a hill in the Fundadores neighborhood of Puerto Los Cabos overlooking the Sea of Cortez. Paradiso Perduto, meaning Lost Paradise in Italian. The nine-bedroom estate sits atop a hill in the Fundadores neighborhood of Puerto Los Cabos overlooking the Sea of Cortez. Quinta Buena Vista is on the market for $375,000. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Quinta Buena Vista is on the market for $375,000. Quinta Buena Vista is on the market for $375,000. It has 2,531 total square feet of space. Quinta Buena Vista is on the market for $375,000. It has 2,531 total square feet of space. Todos Santos has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Todos Santos has 2,259 total square feet of space. Todos Santos has 2,259 total square feet of space. Todos Santos has 2,259 total square feet of space. Las Mananitas is on the market for $950,000. It has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Las Mananitas is on the market for $950,000. Las Mananitas has 3,644 total square feet of space. This two bedroom, 2 and a 1/2 bath unit at Hacienda Beach Club has granite counter tops, wood-beam ceilings and a colorful decoration. This two bedroom, 2 and a 1/2 bath unit at Hacienda Beach Club has granite counter tops, wood-beam ceilings and a colorful decoration. This two bedroom, 2 and a 1/2 bath unit at Hacienda Beach Club has granite counter tops, wood-beam ceilings and a colorful decoration. This two bedroom, 2 and a 1/2 bath unit at Hacienda Beach Club has granite counter tops, wood-beam ceilings and a colorful decoration. This two bedroom, 2 and a 1/2 bath unit at Hacienda Beach Club has granite counter tops, wood-beam ceilings and a colorful decoration. Casa Montemar is listed for $698,000.

Cabo San Lucas is a popular resort city in Baja California. It takes less than three hours to get there from southern California. There are two international airports nearby.

More flights are being added, including one from London Gatwick to Los Cabos that will start in the fall of 2019.

“This supports a large second and third home buyer market as well as rental market. We have a great variety of properties for every budget and lifestyle, from golf resort condominiums to beachfront estate villas,” says Janet Jensen, an agent with The Agency Los Cabos.

Some hot neighborhoods are: Chileno Bay, Maravilla, Montage, 1Homes Cabo, Solaz, Querencia, Hacienda Beach Club & Residences, and Costa Palmas.

“It is active. There is always something new coming,” says Jensen.

Take a look at some properties currently on the market, from budget to luxe, in the slideshow above.

Dream homes for sale in the Bahamas The Royall Beach Estates condo is next to an infinity pool. Other outdoor space includes a covered patio with a barbecue grill and patio furniture. Royall Beach Estates is a small beachfront gated community in the southwestern area of New Providence in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas. A ground-floor two-bedroom, two bath condo with ocean views is available for $499,000. The Royall Beach Estates condo comes fully furnished with antiques. The Royall Beach Estates condo has a custom kitchen with solid wood cabinetry and Corian counter tops. The Royall Beach Estatesvcondo comes fully furnished with antiques. This four-bedroom, three -bathroom waterfront home in Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands of the Bahamas is on the market for $1.6 million. The Elbow Cay house has a 45-ft. private dock located on protected White Sound. The Elbow Cay house also features a swimming pool. The Elbow Cay house has granite counter tops and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. The Elbow Cay house has many areas for entertaining. Hibiscus in Elbow Cay in Abaco is on the market for $2.215 million. It is listed by Hideaways Real Estate. Hibiscus, a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home, is located in the White Sound section of Elbow Cay. Hibiscus also has a swimming pool. White Sound is located in the Sea of Abaco. Hibiscus faces the ocean. Hibiscus has an open layout in the living area. Sand Dollar is a five-bedroom, 5 1/2- bathroom estate in the waterfront community of Palm Cay in Nassau. It is listed by Dupuch Real Estate for $2.85 million. Sand Dollar has a pool, pool house and a guest cottage with a three-car garage. Sand Dollar has formal living and dining rooms. Sand Dollar has a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, dual islands, and high-end appliances including a Wolf double oven, Sub-Zero fridge, and a built-in Miele coffee maker. This is Sand Dollar at night. Gull Cottage in Ocean Club Estates is on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom house is listed by Dupuch Real Estate for $8.2 million. The exterior of Gull Cottage has a sweeping patio that extends from the porch off the great room, kitchen, and downstairs bedroom so guests can flow from space to space. The pool house includes a bathroom, Wolf barbecue area and granite bar which seats eight people in the shade. Gull Cottage has a custom maple kitchen featuring Sub-zero and Wolf appliances. Gull Cottage has a 400-square foot temperature-controlled wine cellar. The basement of Gull Cottage is known as "Le Cave." It has a 400 square-foot temperature-controlled wine cellar, pool table, home theater with surround sound, and a full twelve-seat teak bar. Why have a dream home, when you can have a dream island? Little Pipe Cay is a private island for sale in the Exumas island chain of the Bahamas. It is listed by Neal Sroka at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $85 million. A number of houses and cottages are spread across Little Pipe Cay for family, guests and staff. Little Pipe Cay has plenty of ocean surrounding it, but the main house also has a swimming pool. Little Pipe Cay is in the Exumas island chain of the Bahamas. Little Pipe Cay is located about 70 miles from Nassau, 270 miles from Miami and 270 Miles from Palm Beach. It can accommodate private planes and charters.

Family-friendly hotels on Mexico’s Pacific Coast Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita: Open for over two decades, Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita remains an oldie, but a goodie for families. In addition to its slew of kid- and adult-friendly to-dos (hiking, kayaking and snorkeling, to name a few), the hotel also offers children’s menus at all its restaurants, plus kids’ and teens’ clubs, a lazy river, and a family-friendly pool with an infinity edge overlooking the ocean. Guests also have access to two pretty beaches, both with calm waters. Parents traveling with babies will especially appreciate amenities like baby toiletries, childproofing items for rooms, and free cribs, high chairs, strollers, playpens, baby bathtubs and changing stations. But don’t worry — an adults-only pool is also on the premises, when you need to sneak in some me time. Villa Del Arco Beach Resort & Grand Spa: Like any good all-inclusive worth its salt, Villa Del Arco Beach Resort & Grand Spa highlights one of its best assets — the large pool complex. Here, guests will find a full-size pirate ship, hot tubs, a swim-up bar and a kids’ play area. The beach here is beautiful, too, but swimming can be dangerous as the water is rough at times. Rooms come with kitchenettes or full kitchens — especially handy if you’re traveling with kids — and balconies. All of that, plus casual restaurants and a three-floor spa, make up for the fact that time-share sellers here can be pushy. Barcelo Puerto Vallarta: Couples, be warned: While this upscale all-inclusive has a somewhat secluded beachside location surrounded by steep, jungle-covered hillsides, kids are a common sight and sound. Families will be well taken care of, with a narrow stretch of beach, multiple pools (one with a swim-up bar), spacious suites (all feature balconies and a separate living room area with a sofa bed; the Family Suite comes with two bathrooms) and a jam-packed activities schedule — aerobics, water sports, beach volleyball, archery and basketball are all available. Other family-friendly features include a kids’ club (for ages 5 to 12) and nightly theater shows. If you’re itching to get off the property grounds, though, Puerto Vallarta’s zoo and the snorkeling area around Los Arcos are nearby. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit: Located on a serene section of Nuevo Vallarta, far from the action of downtown Puerto Vallarta, Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit is the type of place that allows parents and kids to have fun — together and separately. Families will enjoy bonding at the beach, three-tier infinity pool and multiple restaurants, while kids will find plenty of entertainment themselves at the supervised kids’ and teens’ clubs (sandcastle building and arts and crafts are part of the former; the latter features video games and pool tables). Every room here is a suite, with a balcony and ocean views, so there’s plenty of room to spread out. There’s also a gorgeous spa that makes it possible for parents to feel like they’re on a romantic break, while the kids are kept busy. For families, there’s also kids’ and teens’ clubs with games, and in the evening, a theater puts on live shows. A lot of dining options (from higher-end a la carte restaurants to massive buffets) suit a variety of palates, and the chic spa and lovely pond dotted with fire pits are top spots to unwind when you need a break from all that activity. Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos: Ready-made for romantic couples, groups of friends, and families looking to have some fun in the sun, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos is versatile enough for many types of guests. Unfortunately, the beach isn’t swimmable here — an issue throughout Los Cabos — but this all-inclusive more than makes up for it with plenty of places to splash around: a massive free-form pool, an infinity pool overlooking the sand, a boozier adult pool, and a large kids’ pool with water slides and a jungle gym. Marival Residences Luxury Resort: This all-inclusive in Nuevo Vallarta is not the place to go if you’re in the mood for partying the day and night away. It is, however, the place to go for apartment-style units and an impressive array of amenities. Romantic enough for couples, but still kid-friendly enough for families, the property houses two outdoor pools and a beach club that’s a five-minute walk away. Guests with little ones will enjoy the kids’ club and special family concierge that provides cribs, playpens, strollers, tricycles, car seats, swim diapers, beach toys, games and more. However, guests must choose the Family Emotion plan (pricier than the all-inclusive rates) in order to use the family concierge, which also includes eight hours of free babysitting per five-night stay — meaning parents can enjoy the world-class spa and stunning rooftop lounge solo. Melia Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive: As a family-friendly all-inclusive, it’s no surprise that kids’ features reign supreme here. Expect a kids’ club, a kids’ pool and special family rooms with bunk beds, on top of a pool with a swim-up bar, tennis courts, an archery range, a mini-golf course, batting cages and multiple restaurants and bars. A rock-climbing wall and children’s spa offer even more activity — and distract from the fact that the beach here is a bit narrow and somewhat disappointing. One & Only Palmilla: One & Only Palmilla, a 15-minute drive from San Jose del Cabo, allows families to choose just how activity-packed they’d like their vacation to be — guests can lounge by the pool (there are two beautiful options, including a family-friendly pool and an adult pool, with a swim-up bar and hot tub) or spend the day in the supervised kids’ club, which is packed with games, a jungle gym and movies. Other fun family-focused activities: spotting whales in the Sea of Cortez (a horn alerts guests for sightings), splashing around in the swimmable beach, and dining at one of the wonderful restaurants. For parents, there’s an elegant spa with indoor/outdoor treatment rooms, a 27-hole golf course, tennis courts and a yacht that can be rented for excursions. Luxe touches — like personal concierges and butlers — don’t hurt either. The Grand Mayan Nuevo Vallarta Resort: The Grand Mayan’s pool complex is all the convincing you’ll need to book a stay here. It comes with a massive main pool, fun kiddie pool, kid-friendly water park, Mayan ruin-themed waterslide, and excellent wave pool. A lazy river that peacefully meanders throughout the property is a nice finishing touch. But if that doesn’t draw you in, the spacious rooms, stunning beach, world-class golf course and exquisite spa should seal the deal. One downside? Resort employees consistently push time-share sales on guests, which might put a damper on your relaxing vacation vibe.

