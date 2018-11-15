WASHINGTON — A pre-winter storm moved slowly across the Appalachian Mountains and into the East Coast on Thursday, leaving a trail of closed schools, traffic headaches and power outages across much of the country.

The National Weather Service extended winter storm warnings from western North Carolina to Maine, with less severe winter weather advisories from Missouri to the Atlantic Coast.

Power outages were reported throughout the snow's path. In Cincinnati, at least 82,000 people woke up without power on Thursday.

Utility companies blamed a combination of the wet snow, heavy winds and the early-season timing of the storm — with trees still clinging to their leaves in the late fall — for the falling branches.

Phill Levey shovels the sidewalk on North Street in Pittsfield, Mass., after the first snow of the season Wednesday.

Ben Garver, The Berkshire Eagle via AP

"This snow is coming a lot earlier than we're used to, so the threat is greater," said Kevin Alberta, who owns a tree-trimming service in Hawthorne, N.J. "You're going to want to watch where you park Thursday night. You don't want to be anywhere near an older tree that still has a lot of leaves."

In the nation's capital, government offices were open but the Office of Personnel Management gave federal workers the option to work from home. Many suburban school districts had delayed start times.

Further north, schools planned for an early dismissal on Thursday or closed entirely. Upstate New York was expecting 6 to 9 inches of snow, with amount from 1 to 4 inches closer to New York City.

"It's going to be an awful commute home tonight," said Maggie Samuhel, a meteorologist for AccuWeather. "It's going to be slippery. It's just that perfect timing to make it awful to come home tonight. So you're either coming home early or way late."

In some parts of the mid-Atlantic, it could be an inch or less — "enough to make the ground white," said Delaware state climatologist Dan Leathers.

But that little bit of snow will likely be followed by heavy wind and rains — raising fears of flooding from the Carolinas to Atlantic City.

On Wednesday, freezing weather allowed snow to fall as far down as the deep south, hitting Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana. An Alabama tour bus headed to a casino in Mississippi Wednesday overturned on slick roads, killing two people and injuring as many as 44 more, police said.

Freeze warnings remained in effect Thursday morning for a band from eastern Texas to northern Georgia.

Contributing: Scott Fallon in Bergen, N.J., Christopher J. Eberhart in Westchester, N.Y., Josephine Peterson in Wilmington, Del., and the Associated Press.

