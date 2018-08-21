WASHINGTON – The first African-American woman to cover the White House will be honored with a bronze statue to be unveiled next month at a Washington museum dedicated to promoting a free press.

Alice Allison Dunnigan was the first black woman to receive press credentials to cover the White House, according to the Newseum. In her honor, the museum will display her life-size statue from Sept. 21 through Dec. 16. at its Pennsylvania Avenue site near the White House.

The Newseum is an interactive museum that highlights the importance of a free press and Americans' constitutional right to free expression at a time when President Trump has referred to the news media as "the enemy of the people." The organization recently came under scrutiny for selling "Make America Great Again" hats and "fake news" shirts.

Dunnigan, who died in 1983, reported on President Harry Truman in the 1940s and early 1950s. She also was the first black woman to obtain credentials to cover Congress, the Supreme Court and the State Department.

She made history by being the first female African-American reporter to cover a presidential campaign when she went on Truman's famous whistle-stop train tour in 1948.

"Throughout Dunnigan’s career, she battled the rampant racism and sexism that dominated the mostly white and male professions of journalism and politics," the Newseum said in a statement. "She once famously stated, 'Race and sex were twin strikes against me. I’m not sure which was the hardest to break down.' "

Dunnigan was the head of the Associated Negro Press for 14 years beginning in 1947. She provided stories to 112 African-American newspapers throughout the U.S.

The statue of Dunnigan was created by sculptor Amanda Matthews, who is from Dunnigan's home state of Kentucky. It is being cast at the Prometheus Foundry in Lexington, Kentucky.

After being displayed at the Newseum, the sculpture will be taken to Dunnigan’s hometown of Russellville, Kentucky, and installed on the grounds of the West Kentucky African American Heritage Center as part of a park dedicated to the civil rights movement. Dunnigan began her reporting career in Kentucky before moving to the nation's capital during World War II.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com