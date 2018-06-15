Delta Air Lines reveals its first retrofitted Boeing 777 cabin The Delta One 'suites' cabin as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018. 01 / 65 The Delta One 'suites' cabin as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018. 01 / 65

Delta Air Lines' plan to retrofit its fleet of 18 Boeing 777 jets with new cabin interiors is shifting into high gear.

The carrier unveiled the first of its overhauled 777s in Atlanta on Friday, a 777-200 that Delta expects to return to revenue service on July 2 (photos above). Initially, it will fly between Detroit and Beijing before shifting to another route next month.

In total, Delta says all of its 777 widebodies – eight 777-200ER variants and 10 777LRs – will be retrofitted by the end of 2019.

The update will give customers Delta’s latest cabin interior when they fly on the 777, widebody jets that Delta uses mostly on long overseas flights.

The cabin being used for the Boeing 777 update was first introduced on Delta's new Airbus A350 jets that it began taking delivery of in 2017. Those planes were the first to feature Delta's new Delta One Suites and new international-style premium economy. While most expected Delta's 777 overhaul to mirror the A350 cabin, observers watched to see whether Delta would move to a 10-abreast economy layout on the wide 777 like some of its rivals have. Thankfully for fliers, it did not.

As for the details of Delta's 777 retrofit, the aircraft will be configured with 296 seats. That includes 28 of company's new “Delta One” business-class seats, which are suite-like seats that include a sliding privacy door. While the Delta One seat is an upgrade from the current business-class option on the 777, there will be fewer seats in that cabin. Prior to the retrofit, Delta’s 777s featured 37 business-class seats.

TRIP REPORT: Reviewing the Delta One Suite with sliding privacy doors

Delta is adding 48 of its new international style premium economy seats, which the airline has branded as “Delta Premium Select.” The cabin features more than just extra legroom, with specially designed seats that include extra space, recliner features and come with some premium amenities. With the introduction of Delta Premium Select onto the retrofitted 777s, Delta will not include any of its extra legroom Comfort+ seats in the new layout.

In coach, Delta’s updated 777 cabins will have 220 seats, down from 254 combined Main Cabin and Comfort+ extra-legroom seats. Notably, the Main Cabin seats will be configured in a nine-abreast (3-3-3) layout, a move that comes as a number of global airlines have moved to a passenger-unfriendly 10-abreast (3-4-3) layout for the 777 that crams an extra seat into each row of the cabin.

In the U.S., United Airlines confirmed in 2016 that it would go to the unpopular 10-abreast layout for some of its 777s. In 2017, United revealed the same layout for its brand new 777-300ERs that began arriving to the carrier. American also has added 10-abreast economy configurations for some of its 777 widebodies.

“With nine abreast, we’re able to offer wider Main Cabin seats and more preferable seat options with more window and aisle seats compared to the 10-abreast configuration,” Delta spokeswoman Savannah Huddleston says to USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog.

She adds that Delta’s Main Cabin seats on its retrofitted 777s will be 18.5 inches wide, “the widest of Delta’s international fleet” in the economy cabin.

ARCHIVES: Delta shows off new 'flagship' Airbus A350 in Atlanta

First look: Delta shows off brand-new Airbus A350 A passenger closes a privacy door on Delta's new Delta One suites during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. 01 / 60 A passenger closes a privacy door on Delta's new Delta One suites during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. 01 / 60

IN PHOTOS: Behind the scenes at Delta Air Lines

Behind the scenes at Delta Air Lines Delta Air Lines' first Airbus A321 narrow-body airplane rests outside a company hangar at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016. 01 / 53 Delta Air Lines' first Airbus A321 narrow-body airplane rests outside a company hangar at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016. 01 / 53

The Delta One 'suites' cabin as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.

Daryl Bjoraas, Gannett

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com