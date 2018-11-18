The recount in Broward County, which the Nelson campaign pointed to as key to closing the gap with Scott, was mostly finished after just two hours Friday.

Sarah Jarvis, news-press.com

The results of the manual recount are in and show Rick Scott beating Bill Nelson by some 10,000 votes.

Barring any further legal challenges from the Nelson campaign, the outgoing governor will become Florida's junior senator in January, joining fellow Republican Marco Rubio in the Senate. It will be the first time since Reconstruction that the state has had two GOP senators.

Nelson's campaign said he would release a statement at 3 p.m. today.

Democrat Nikki Fried hung on through the recount process to defeat Republican Matt Caldwell in the agriculture commission race by 6,753 votes out of more than 8 million cast. She will replace Nelson as the only Democrat holding statewide office in Florida.

Republican former congressman Ron DeSantis will be the state's next governor after Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum conceded Friday afternoon. A machine recount that ended Thursday showing DeSantis with a 32,463 vote lead.

For Nelson, 76, this could be the final act in a career in public service that began in 1972, when he was elected to represent the Space Coast in the Florida Legislature. He subsequently served in Congress and as the state’s insurance commissioner before being elected to his first of three terms to the Senate in 2000.

The loss to Scott was on the only the second in a career that also included 14 election victories.

But Nelson's longevity was not enough to

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact McCarthy at 321-752-5018 or jmccarthy@floridatoday.com

More: Florida recount: Things smoother than in 2000, but fixes needed; Gillum ends campaign

More: Florida recount: Hand recount complete in Broward in what is not a good sign for Nelson

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com