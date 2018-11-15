Florida Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis, second from left, thanks supporters with his wife, Casey, left, Lt. Gov.-elect Jeanette Nunez, center; her husband, Adrian Nunez, second from right, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after being declared the winner of the Florida gubernatorial race at an election party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.

If you're a teen who loves robocalls and vaping, Thursday just wasn't your day. Meanwhile, in Florida, election recounts became so muddled that they're counting ballots by hand.

But first: Crank up the music of "Hee Haw" and remember Roy Clark, the Country Music Hall of Famer and guitar virtuoso who died Thursday at 85.

Gillum falls to DeSantis, but Florida's ballot woes remain

A judge denied an extension for Florida's nationally watched election recount, even though one of its largest counties likely failed to meet a Thursday deadline. Palm Beach County, plagued by a late start and overheating voting machines, was unable to recount some 584,000 ballots by 3 p.m. The judge's denial clears the way for a hand recount of thousands of questionable ballots in key races for U.S. Senate and agriculture commissioner because of tiny margins. Florida's gubernatorial contest won't make it to a hand recount: A recount of more than 8 million ballots confirmed Republican Ron DeSantis beat Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Americans all agree: Robocalls are the worst

U.S. phones received 6 million robocalls per hour last month alone, YouMail reported, and they're the top consumer complaint at the Federal Trade Commission. They're often illegal, too, and mask phone numbers to look like local calls. But hope is coming. A verification system rolling out with phone carriers in coming months will visually indicate – using a green check mark, perhaps – that the caller's authorized to use that number. It's a needed first step, consumer advocates say, but no silver bullet.

FDA aims to kill high schoolers' buzz

A total of 3.6 million middle and high schoolers vaped in 2018. That's nearly doubled from last year, the National Youth Tobacco Survey found, and on Thursday the Food and Drug Administration ratcheted up efforts to keep kids from vaping. Sweet-flavored vaping liquids – the favorites of many a teen vaper – would be restricted in online sales under the FDA's new proposals, which would also ban menthol cigarettes and many flavored small cigars. Juul, the most prominent e-cigarette brand, announced Tuesday it would pull flavored products from stores ahead of the FDA's restrictions.

What else to know:

Cheap gas and axed flights: It's holiday travel season

Gas prices are plunging ahead of Thanksgiving thanks to a drop in oil prices. Several dozen stations across Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas were charging less than $2 per gallon as of Wednesday, according to GasBuddy, and that number "could be several hundred by Thanksgiving Day," GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan said.

This compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network.

